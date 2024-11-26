Consider The Constitution: Highlights from Season One

In this season finale, host Dr. Katie Crawford Lackey and producer Adam Belmar reflect on key conversations from the first season of Consider the Constitution Podcast. They revisit notable discussions with constitutional scholars about Article III, judicial review, Madison's vision for managing political diversity, and the evolution of constitutional rights. Highlights include insights on voting rights, the legacy of Reconstruction, privacy in the digital age, and George Washington's approach to the presidency. The episode emphasizes how the Constitution continues to shape American democracy while underscoring the importance of civic engagement and education.Scholars in this episode:1. Dr. Lauren Bell - discussing Article III2. F. Michael Higginbotham - on judicial review3. Dr. Jay Cost - on Madison's vision for political diversity4. Dr. Beau Breslin - on constitutional endurance and Jefferson's views5. Dr. Lynn Uzzell - on the Bill of Rights6. Professor Kendra Johnson - on privacy rights and technology7. Jade Ryerson - on the right to assembly8. Dr. Pippa Holloway - on voting rights9. Professor Julie Suk - on women's suffrage10. Dr. DeAnza Cook - on the 13th Amendment and mass incarceration11. Dr. Hasan Jeffries - on Reconstruction and originalism12. Dr. Lindsay Chervinsky - on George Washington's presidency13. David O. Stewart - on Washington at the Constitutional Convention14. Dr. John Ragosta - on early political divisions15. Professor Michael Gerhardt - on impeachment