Consider The Constitution: Highlights from Season One
In this season finale, host Dr. Katie Crawford Lackey and producer Adam Belmar reflect on key conversations from the first season of Consider the Constitution Podcast. They revisit notable discussions with constitutional scholars about Article III, judicial review, Madison's vision for managing political diversity, and the evolution of constitutional rights. Highlights include insights on voting rights, the legacy of Reconstruction, privacy in the digital age, and George Washington's approach to the presidency. The episode emphasizes how the Constitution continues to shape American democracy while underscoring the importance of civic engagement and education.Scholars in this episode:1. Dr. Lauren Bell - discussing Article III2. F. Michael Higginbotham - on judicial review3. Dr. Jay Cost - on Madison's vision for political diversity4. Dr. Beau Breslin - on constitutional endurance and Jefferson's views5. Dr. Lynn Uzzell - on the Bill of Rights6. Professor Kendra Johnson - on privacy rights and technology7. Jade Ryerson - on the right to assembly8. Dr. Pippa Holloway - on voting rights9. Professor Julie Suk - on women's suffrage10. Dr. DeAnza Cook - on the 13th Amendment and mass incarceration11. Dr. Hasan Jeffries - on Reconstruction and originalism12. Dr. Lindsay Chervinsky - on George Washington's presidency13. David O. Stewart - on Washington at the Constitutional Convention14. Dr. John Ragosta - on early political divisions15. Professor Michael Gerhardt - on impeachment
24:16
The Birth of Executive Power: Creating the American Presidency
Dr. Lindsay Chervinsky, Executive Director of the George Washington Presidential Library, joins host Dr. Katie Crawford-Lackey to explore the evolution of presidential power from the nation's founding through the early republic. Drawing from her new book "Making the Presidency: John Adams and the Precedents That Forged The Republic," she discusses how George Washington and John Adams shaped the executive office, established crucial precedents, and navigated the delicate balance between effective governance and preventing monarchical power.
27:48
Raising Engaged Citizens: A Conversation with Dr. Lindsey Cormack
Nurturing civic engagement in America means raising a new generation of informed, active citizens. Special guest Dr. Lindsey Cormack joins host Katie Crawford-Lackey to discuss her latest book, How to Raise a Citizen (And Why It’s up to You to Do It), and share practical strategies for engaging children in politics. Whether you're a parent, educator, or simply invested in the future of our nation, this episode offers valuable tools for nurturing engaged citizens in an increasingly complex political landscape.
27:33
Constitution Building Across Continents: Insights from YALI Fellows
In the final installment of our special three-part series exploring the global impact of the U.S. Constitution, we bring you inside an immersive constitution-building simulation at James Madison's Montpelier. This episode features interviews with six emerging leaders from Sub-Saharan Africa, participants in the U.S. Department of State's Young African Leaders Initiative (YALI). These distinguished public servants share their insights on democracy, civic engagement, and the role of youth in shaping their countries' futures.Building on themes from our previous episodes with Professor Heinz Klug and Dr. Tinashe Hofisi, this episode offers a unique perspective on how America's constitutional journey resonates with young leaders working to strengthen democratic institutions in their own nations. Join us as we explore how the principles of the U.S. Constitution continue to inspire and inform global conversations on governance, rights, and civic responsibility.
16:05
Building Justice: African Courts and Global Democracy with Dr. Tinashe Hofisi
In this second installment of our special three-part miniseries on global democracy, Dr. Katie Crawford Lackey interviews Dr. Tinashe Hofisi, a human rights lawyer and constitutional scholar from Zimbabwe. Dr. Hofisi, an alumnus and instructor of the Young African Leaders Initiative (YALI), shares insights from his research on judicial power in a global context. Funded by Virginia Humanities and produced in collaboration with the Presidential Precinct, this episode explores the complexities of establishing and maintaining effective judicial systems, particularly in post-colonial African nations. Dr. Hofisi discusses the importance of judicial independence, the challenges of creating representative courts, and the surprising effectiveness of lower courts in enforcing constitutional rights.
Consider the Constitution is a podcast from the Robert H. Smith Center for the Constitution at James Madison's Montpelier. The show provides insight into constitutional issues that directly affect every American. Hosted by Dr. Katie Crawford Lackey the podcast features interviews with constitutional scholars, policy and subject matter experts, heritage professionals, and legal practitioners.