Host Jeff Crank sits down with Stacy Adair, who saw a need in her community and found a way to fix it. She formed a group of adults who cared about education in her community and succeeding in flipping school board seats so schools were more accountable to parents. This is a great road map for communities across America to make a positive difference in public schools. #americanpotential Check out American Potential here: https://americanpotential.com

Host Jeff Crank sits down with Americans For Prosperity Senior Policy Fellow Dean Clancy to talk about the benefits of direct primary care, which is now available in 30 states, and is becoming a popular option for patients. Some government bureaucrats are doing everything they can to create barriers to giving patients more choices. Jeff and Dean talk about the merits of letting market forces work to patients' advantage. Check out more information about personal option here: https://personaloption.com Check out American Potential here: https://americanpotential.com

About American Potential

American Potential shares how individuals are taking action in their community to break barriers. While some of our guests may be public officials or influencers, many are ordinary Americans who decided, “enough is enough” and are stepping up in a big way. We share policy solutions to the most important challenges our country faces and talk to people who are doing something about it. Our hope is that when you hear about other people’s stories of success – and struggle – you will realize that you are capable of doing extraordinary things within your own community and know that you are not alone. Jeff Crank hosts the American Potential podcast. Jeff serves as a regional vice president at Americans for Prosperity, a political advocacy and accountability organization that helps pass policies to expand freedom and opportunity. He also hosts The Jeff Crank Show, which began in 2008, and is the president of his own real estate investment company. American Potential is a project of Americans for Prosperity. Americans for Prosperity, an advocacy and accountability organization that helps pass policies to expand freedom and opportunity.