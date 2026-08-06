In this episode of American Potential, host David From sits down with Kaitlin Colegate to share her powerful journey from firefighter to veteran advocate. After witnessing her husband’s struggles navigating the VA following years of military service, Kaitlin stepped in to fight for the care and support he—and countless other veterans—deserved. What began as helping her own family quickly grew into a mission to assist others facing the same bureaucratic hurdles, long wait times, and gaps in care. Kaitlin shares firsthand insights into the challenges veterans face when transitioning to civilian life, the importance of mental health support, and how small actions—like guiding someone through the system—can have life-changing impact. This episode highlights the real human cost behind policy failures—and how one person’s determination is helping veterans reclaim their quality of life.

In this episode of American Potential, host David From sits down with Army veteran Bryan Anderson to share an extraordinary story of resilience, perspective, and purpose. After enlisting on September 11th, Bryan served in Iraq where an IED explosion changed his life forever—leaving him a triple amputee. But what followed is a story not of defeat, but of determination. From recovery at Walter Reed to becoming a motivational speaker, actor, and advocate, Bryan refused to let his injuries define his future. He shares powerful lessons about mindset, overcoming adversity, and finding meaning in life’s toughest moments—emphasizing that happiness comes not from what we lack, but from how we choose to live. This episode is a deeply inspiring reminder that even in life’s darkest moments, strength, purpose, and positivity can lead to an extraordinary life.

Join our community. Text "freedom" to (202) 918-5348 In this episode of American Potential, special guest host Heather Andrews sits down with Utah Attorney General Derek Brown to unpack one of the biggest constitutional battles in the West—who should control America’s public lands. With more than 70% of Utah’s land managed by the federal government, Brown explains why states are pushing back and what it means for local communities, economic development, and land management. He breaks down the core principles of federalism and why decisions should be made closer to the people most affected. The conversation also highlights a major recent court victory that places limits on presidential power when designating national monuments—marking an important step toward restoring balance between state and federal authority. This episode dives into the real-world impact of government overreach—and why Utah’s fight could shape the future of land rights across the country.

Join our community. Text "freedom" to (202) 918-5348 In this episode of American Potential, host David From is joined by Daniel Bassali, Vice President of Public Affairs at Americans for Prosperity, to reflect on America’s 250th anniversary and the importance of reconnecting with the nation’s founding principles. Daniel shares how initiatives like the Declaration Project are encouraging Americans to revisit the full meaning of the Declaration of Independence—not just its famous lines, but the deeper ideas about liberty, equality, and the role of government. The conversation also explores the growing divide in public discourse, the decline in national pride, and how focusing on shared values can help bring Americans together again. As the country looks toward the next 250 years, this episode highlights why understanding and carrying forward the principles of the Declaration is more important than ever.

Join our community. Text "freedom" to (202) 918-5348 In this episode of American Potential, host David From sits down with Kent Strang to talk about his new social media series Red White and Do—a hands-on journey exploring the traditions, history, and spirit that define America. From crossing the Delaware to planting corn with his father and competing in a watermelon eating contest, Kent dives into iconic American experiences to better understand the people, innovation, and culture that shape the nation. Along the way, he discovers that behind every historic moment and tradition are ordinary Americans doing extraordinary things. The conversation highlights how curiosity, community, and a willingness to try something new are at the heart of the American story—and why preserving that spirit of innovation and freedom is more important than ever. This episode is a fun and meaningful reminder that being American isn’t just about history—it’s about continuing the story.

About American Potential

About American Potential

About American Potential

American Potential is a national award-winning podcast that shares how individuals are taking action in their communities to break barriers. While some of our guests may be public officials or influencers, many are ordinary Americans who decided, “enough is enough,” and are stepping up in a big way. We share policy solutions to the most important challenges our country faces and talk to people who are doing something about it. Our hope is that when you hear about other people’s stories of success – and struggle – you will realize that you are capable of doing extraordinary things within your own community and know that you are not alone. David From, a Regional Vice President at Americans for Prosperity, hosts the American Potential podcast. David brings a wealth of experience in grassroots advocacy and a deep commitment to advancing freedom and opportunity for all Americans. American Potential has earned multiple prestigious honors for its impact and excellence in storytelling: Platinum Award at the 2024 Viddy Awards for the episode featuring Mike Rowe, recognized in the long-form podcast category. Gold Award at the 18th Annual w3 Awards in the News and Politics Podcast category. Award of Distinction at the 31st Annual Communicator Awards in the Individual Episodes – Political category for the episode “Eco-Regulation Gone Wrong: The Unintended Costs of Colorado’s Climate Laws.” These awards—judged by experts from organizations like Google, Amazon, Microsoft, and the Smithsonian—highlight the podcast’s effectiveness in elevating compelling stories of freedom, innovation, and citizen-led change.