The Deduction Podcast

Last Friday, the Supreme Court struck down President Trump’s IEEPA tariffs in a landmark 6-3 decision. In this episode of The Deduction, hosts Kyle Hulehan and Erica York break down what the ruling actually means, from how collections could be refunded to how the administration is already scrambling to put new tariffs in place. Erica walks through why businesses may face even more uncertainty in the near term as a messy patchwork of replacement tariffs takes shape.



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TIMESTAMPS:

0:00 – Weekend tariff chaos and IEEPA "pdu"

2:00 – What the Supreme Court decided on IEEPA tariffs

4:36 – Which tariffs were struck down (Liberation Day, fentanyl, and more)

5:42 – Will importers get refunds on $160 billion in unlawful collections?

7:54 – Does the ruling improve the economic outlook?

9:00 – What tariff authority does the president still have?

9:42 – Updated Tax Foundation tariff model numbers

12:00 – Section 122 explained: 150-day tariffs and legal questions

14:00 – Section 232, Section 301, and the coming patchwork of tariffs

15:42 – The compliance and administrative waste of tariff policy

17:00 – Can Congress step in and reclaim tariff authority?



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RESOURCES:

Tax Foundation Tariff Tracker: https://taxfoundation.org/research/all/federal/trump-tariffs-trade-war/

Tax Foundation IEEPA Tariff Analysis: https://taxfoundation.org/tags/ieepa/



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CONTACT:

Email: podcast@taxfoundation.org

Twitter/X: @DeductionPod

Twitter/X: @EricaDYork

Drop a comment below with your tax questions.



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ABOUT:

The Deduction is a podcast by the Tax Foundation, the world's leading independent tax policy nonprofit. The Tax Foundation has been providing trusted, nonpartisan tax research and analysis since 1937.

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