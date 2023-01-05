Morning Brew Daily, a daily talk show that covers the latest news on business, the economy, and everything else, with Neal Freyman and Toby Howell. Witty, infor... More
Available Episodes
5 of 54
Fed Hikes Rates Despite Banking Woes, AirBnB Room Rentals & NY Out On Gas Stoves
Episode 52: Neal and Toby discuss the Federal Reserves decision to raise interest rates by a quarter point and what it could mean for the future of the banking sector. Plus, AirBNB goes all-in on single room rentals and New York is out on gas stoves. Neal gets into the spirit of May the 4th with some Star Wars themed numbers and... astronomers saw a star swallow a planet?
Learn more about our sponsor, Fidelity: https://fidelity.com/stocksbytheslice
Listen Here: https://link.chtbl.com/MBD
Watch Here: https://www.youtube.com/@MorningBrewDailyShow
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
5/4/2023
26:54
Regional Bank Stocks in Free Fall, Hindenburg Targets Icahn & Pornhub Blocks Utah
Episode 52: Neal and Toby discuss the future of regional banks amidst the failure of First Republic and stock free fall of Western Alliance and PacWest. They also breakdown the Hindenburg report on Icahn Enterprises that erased a fifth of the company's value. Plus, why Pornhub blocked access to it's site in Utah and why the US Surgeon General is declaring loneliness the new epidemic. And finally, Forbes released the list of the highest paid athletes in 2023, why a surprising number of them have a connection with... the Middle East.
Learn more about our sponsor, Fidelity: https://fidelity.com/stocksbytheslice
Listen Here: https://link.chtbl.com/MBD
Watch Here: https://www.youtube.com/@MorningBrewDailyShow
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
5/3/2023
27:43
SpaceX Explosion Lawsuit, Hollywood Writers' Strike & 'Godfather of AI' Quits
Episode 51: Neal and Toby discuss the impact the Hollywood writers strike will have on the movie, television and streaming industries. They also explain why environmental groups are suing the FAA over the failed SpaceX Starship launch. And why is the 'Godfather' of AI is leaving Google? Plus, the NYPD is telling people to put Apple AirTags in their cars... Good idea? Toby shares a new cinematic trend that may or may not be illegal and here's what Uber's lost and found looks like.
Learn more about our sponsor, Fidelity: https://fidelity.com/stocksbytheslice
Listen Here: https://link.chtbl.com/MBD
Watch Here: https://www.youtube.com/@MorningBrewDailyShow
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
5/2/2023
26:17
JPMorgan Buys First Republic Bank, What is Bluesky? & ChatGPT Negotiations
Episode 50: Neal and Toby dive into JPMorgan's acquisition of First Republic Bank and what it means for the banking crisis. Plus I bet you randomly heard about an app called Bluesky this weekend, but what is it and why is it feel kinda like Twitter? Meanwhile ChatGPT is invading the workplace from boosting employee productivity to even helping you negotiate salaries. And the Met Gala kicks off Monday night, the guys dig into the numbers into why this event could actually be big business. Finally its a huge week ahead with Apple earnings, the Fed's rate decision and even King Charles III's coronation.
Learn more about our sponsor, Fidelity: https://fidelity.com/stocksbytheslice
Listen Here: https://link.chtbl.com/MBD
Watch Here: https://www.youtube.com/@MorningBrewDailyShow
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
5/1/2023
25:15
Fastest Earnings Recap in Biz, GDP Slowdown & Jerry Springer Renaissance Man
Episode 49: Neal and Toby are looking to break their own world record for fastest earnings coverage. This time they're hitting Amazon all the way to Crocs. Also its a 'worst of both worlds' scenario as the US economy is seeing high inflation and a GDP slowdown. Meanwhile Eli Lilly is about to throw their hat in the highly coveted weight-loss drug ring and the guys breakdown why Chipotle is sizzling and First Republic Bank is fizzling. And finally they take a look back at a man that changed daytime TV forever, Jerry Springer.
Learn more about our sponsor, Fidelity: https://fidelity.com/stocksbytheslice
Listen Here: https://link.chtbl.com/MBD
Watch Here: https://www.youtube.com/@MorningBrewDailyShow
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
Morning Brew Daily, a daily talk show that covers the latest news on business, the economy, and everything else, with Neal Freyman and Toby Howell. Witty, informative and everything you need to start your day. Available on all podcasting platforms and Youtube.