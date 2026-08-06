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907 episodes
Saudi Arabia Takes Over EA and Scientists Created a Dog You Won’t Be Allergic to08/06/2026 | 32 mins.EA misses quarterly bookings estimates ahead of Saudi-backed buyout. Disney agrees to let TikTokers use its characters in videos, and gene-edited puppies will melt your heart... but won’t give you allergies. Helicopter parenting is extending into the workplace, with employers reporting that more parents are helping manage their adult children's careers. Hollywood’s entering its AI era & for the first time in Billboard Hot 100 history, country songs occupy all five of the chart's top five spots.
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SpaceX’s AI Spending Rattles Investors & Influencers Blasted for Attending OpenAI’s Summer Camp08/05/2026 | 33 mins.#904: SpaceX reports its first-ever earnings and logs a revenue boost but even bigger capex spending, leaving investors worried. An influencer summer camp hosted by OpenAI is met with furious backlash in the comment section. Severe drought in major European rivers are pushing officials to take drastic measures…like blowing stuff up. Americans are returning to cow’s milk. Finally, BMW owners aren’t happy about getting force-fed Spider-Man ads in their cars.
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US-Japan Team Up to Save the Yen & The Hugo Spritz, the New Drink of the Summer?08/04/2026 | 31 mins.#903: The US and Japan work together to save the declining yen. Rumors of an AstraZeneca-Bristol Myers merger has analysts scratching their heads. People are making wildfire bets on prediction markets because…of course. Meanwhile, Toby dives into the newest Summer drink that’s popping up in bars everywhere: the Hugo Spritz. Finally, Palantir posts impressive earnings.
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Sam Altman Roasted for “ChatGPT Parenting” & Spider-Man Scores 2nd Best Opening Ever08/03/2026 | 27 mins.#902: Sam Altman gets roasted on the internet for making a case to use ChatGPT for parenting. “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” opens with a whopping $355 million for its premier weekend. Oil companies report record profits fueled by wartime crude prices. Google rolls back an AI feature on Earth after some misinformation risks. Finally, what you need to know in the week ahead.
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- #901: The US economy grew more slowly in Q2 as the Iran war weighed on prices and supply chains. AI investor Leopold Aschenbrenner seeks new funding after massive losses. Jersey Mike’s raises $1 billion in its IPO. Tim Cook reports his last earnings call. Amazon’s cloud business stays strong. Trump unveils renovations to Dulles airport. Finally, LinkedIn wants you to snuff out AI slop.
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About Morning Brew Daily
Morning Brew Daily, a daily talk show that covers the latest news on business, the economy, and everything else, with Neal Freyman and Toby Howell. Witty, informative and everything you need to start your day. Available on all podcasting platforms and Youtube.Podcast website
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