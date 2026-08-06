EA misses quarterly bookings estimates ahead of Saudi-backed buyout. Disney agrees to let TikTokers use its characters in videos, and gene-edited puppies will melt your heart... but won’t give you allergies. Helicopter parenting is extending into the workplace, with employers reporting that more parents are helping manage their adult children's careers. Hollywood’s entering its AI era & for the first time in Billboard Hot 100 history, country songs occupy all five of the chart's top five spots.



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