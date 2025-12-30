The Old HR Playbook Won’t Meet Gen Z’s Workplace Needs – Here’s Why
12/30/2025 | 39 mins.
Welcome to People Person! In this episode, host and Morning Brew's SVP Head of People Operations Kate Noel, speaks with HR Brew reporter Mikaela Cohen about what Gen Z wants, hopes, and expects in the modern workplace. She explains the benefits and training that can help all generations understand each other, and the simple tweaks in language and policies that can help employees of all ages feel included. 00:00: Intro 01:24: Mikaela's recent work covering Gen Z's workplace preferences 05:40: What different generations expect from benefits 09:00: Training for all generations 14:05: Leave of absences 22:30: Ways HR can adapt to Gen Z employees 26:30: How can HR be impactful to all generations 28:00: Generational Would You Rather?
Starting from Scratch: How to Build an HR Team at a Startup
12/16/2025 | 41 mins.
Welcome to People Person! In this episode, host and Morning Brew's SVP Head of People Operations Kate Noel, speaks with Josh Reeves, CEO & Co-Founder of Gusto. They discuss how Josh made some of Gusto's early People Ops hires, the barefoot tradition that lived on for many years, how leaders can help employees find success in their role and with conquering new skills, and the business values that Josh is also teaching his family. 00:00: Intro 01:25: The beginnings of Gusto 05:57: Gusto's early People Ops hires 12:30: Focusing on compliance vs. culture 14:20: Performance management 15:50: Traditions at Gusto 21:10: Josh's highlights of Gusto's growth for employees and customers 23:10: The differences between Gusto and the small businesses it serves 26:58: How business values can translate to family values 29:20: The future of HR and AI in startups 36:30: Advice for people who want to start a business
HR for the Holidays: How to Navigate the Holiday Calendar & Company Parties
12/02/2025 | 34 mins.
Welcome to People Person! In this episode, host and Morning Brew's SVP Head of People Operations Kate Noel, speaks with Talent, Culture, and DEI Consultant Dani Herrera about navigating the company holiday party and setting the corporate holiday calendar for the year ahead. The two HR Pros discuss the ideal day to have the company party, the best terms to use so that it feels inclusive for all, and how to set employee expectations for the celebration. Dani and Kate also discuss setting the corporate holiday calendar for the year ahead, including how to choose which days are observed, implementing culture days or flexible holidays, and how to impactfully celebrate groups if time off is not an option. 00:00: Intro 01:38: Experiences with company holiday parties 05:30: What do we call the company party to be inclusive 09:10: How can HR pros be prepared for company parties 12:00: Handling issues from the party 16:00: Building an inclusive holiday calendar 18:25: How to make unlimited PTO effective 22:15: Culture day and flexible holidays 24:35: Explaining choices for the holiday calendar 27:23: Other ways to celebrate holidays besides time off This episode is sponsored by Equifax. Go to http://www.equifax.com/hrbrew for more information. For more from Dani, check out: www.deibydani.com and her LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/danielagherrera/
How to Actually Achieve Work-Life Balance For All Employees
11/18/2025 | 32 mins.
Welcome to People Person! In this episode, host and Morning Brew's SVP Head of People Operations Kate Noel, speaks with Sam DeMase, a writer, career coach, former HR exec, and current career expert at ZipRecruiter. Sam shares strategies for how HR teams can lead culture change and implement boundaries to actually achieve work-life balance, for both employees and HR teams. She also provides actionable tips on setting good examples, especially for managers and leaders, and explains why work-life balance is not just about taking your vacation days. Sam also weighs in on good and bad Out of Office messages to ensure your team can handle any problem while you're offline! 00:00: Intro 02:09: How to define work/life balance 03:40: Is it just about time off? 04:20: How HR can set the example 08:15: Educating leadership 09:40: Are the rules different for remote or hybrid workers 12:00: What do employees want to achieve work-life balance 14:50: Easy lifts for HR to implement for balance 17:46: Managers vs. leaders 18:30: Best work perks and ideal vacation time 24:00: Setting boundaries with your Out Of Office message This episode is sponsored by Equifax. Go to http://www.equifax.com/hrbrew for more information. For more from Sam, check out her website: https://www.apowermood.com/ and Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apowermood/
Perfecting the Performance Review with Barbra Gago, CEO and Founder of Pando
11/04/2025 | 33 mins.
Welcome to People Person! In this episode, host and Morning Brew's SVP Head of People Operations Kate Noel, speaks with Barbra Gago, the CEO and Founder of employee progression platform, Pando. Barbra explains how Pando came to be and how it is designed to help the performance review process for both employees and HR leaders, important tips for level-setting in reviews, where she sees AI's role in the process, and how leaders can construct better feedback for their employees. 00:00: Intro 01:05: Barbra's first performance review: 02:56: Why she launched Pando 06:30: Tips for HR leaders introducing performance reviews 08:50: Best timing practices for reviews 11:20: The importance of leveling in performance management 12:18: What HR leaders should know about performance management 15:07: How alignment directly correlates to high performance 16:46: How does AI factor into performance reviews 22:16: Performance reviews for remote employees 24:30: Fix this Feedback: "Being too quiet in meetings" 26:55: "Not a cultural fit" 28:50: "Keep doing what you're doing" This episode is sponsored by Equifax. Go to http://www.equifax.com/hrbrew for more information.
