Welcome to People Person! In this episode, host and Morning Brew's SVP Head of People Operations Kate Noel, speaks with Talent, Culture, and DEI Consultant Dani Herrera about navigating the company holiday party and setting the corporate holiday calendar for the year ahead. The two HR Pros discuss the ideal day to have the company party, the best terms to use so that it feels inclusive for all, and how to set employee expectations for the celebration. Dani and Kate also discuss setting the corporate holiday calendar for the year ahead, including how to choose which days are observed, implementing culture days or flexible holidays, and how to impactfully celebrate groups if time off is not an option. 00:00: Intro 01:38: Experiences with company holiday parties 05:30: What do we call the company party to be inclusive 09:10: How can HR pros be prepared for company parties 12:00: Handling issues from the party 16:00: Building an inclusive holiday calendar 18:25: How to make unlimited PTO effective 22:15: Culture day and flexible holidays 24:35: Explaining choices for the holiday calendar 27:23: Other ways to celebrate holidays besides time off This episode is sponsored by Equifax. Go to http://www.equifax.com/hrbrew for more information. For more from Dani, check out: www.deibydani.com and her LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/danielagherrera/