From The Ground Up Show - Entrepreneur and Leadership Success Stories from Blue Collar, and Unconventional Career Paths

Listen to this podcast in the app for free:Download for free in the App Store
42 episodes
Kyle Weber - He Built a Multi-Million Dollar Roofing Company on Relationships, Not Leads07/28/2026 | 1h 8 mins.In this episode of From The Ground Up Show, Erick Loden sits down with Kyle Weber to discuss the lessons, relationships, and work ethic that have shaped his career in the roofing industry and business world.
While many entrepreneurs chase the latest marketing tactic or growth hack, Kyle shares why long-term success is often built on something much simpler: trust, relationships, consistency, and delivering value over time.
Kyle discusses his journey in the roofing business, the importance of networking, how referrals continue to drive business growth, and why strong personal and professional relationships remain one of the most valuable assets an entrepreneur can build.
Whether you're a contractor, tradesman, small business owner, salesperson, or entrepreneur, this conversation offers practical insights on leadership, business development, relationship marketing, and building a company that lasts.
In this episode, you'll learn:
How networking can create opportunities that advertising never will
• Why referrals remain one of the most powerful business growth tools
• The mindset required to succeed in the trades and construction industries
• Leadership lessons learned through entrepreneurship
• How to build trust, credibility, and lasting business relationships
• Why consistency beats shortcuts in business and life
If you're looking for practical business advice, entrepreneurial wisdom, and real-world lessons from someone building success from the ground up, this episode is for you.
Subscribe to From The Ground Up Show for conversations with entrepreneurs, business owners, tradesmen, leaders, and innovators who are building exceptional lives and businesses through heart, hands, and hustle.
#FromTheGroundUpShow #KyleWeber #RoofingBusiness #Entrepreneurship #SmallBusinessGrowth #ContractorLife #BusinessLeadership #Networking #RelationshipMarketing #Sales #BlueCollarBusiness #ConstructionIndustry #BusinessPodcast #LeadershipDevelopment #BusinessGrowth
https://shop.fromthegroundupshow.com/
Sponsor Links:
https://www.macarthurco.com
https://athletefresh.shop/fromthegroundupshow
Connect with From The Ground Up Show:
https://fromthegroundupshow.com
https://www.youtube.com/@FromTheGroundUp-k9p
https://www.facebook.com/fromthegroundupshow
https://www.instagram.com/fromthegroundupshow/
https://www.tiktok.com/@fromthegroundupshow
https://x.com/FTGUshow
Watch the video show on YouTube:
https://youtu.be/TuKrYdoBoRo
Appear on the Show as an expert guest or ask a question of Erick and one of his guests:
https://fromthegroundupshow.com
Guest Links:
https://www.youtube.com/@HometownRoofingSC
https://hometownroofingsc.com/
843-331-5850
https://www.instagram.com/hometownroofingsc/
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100088431266733
- Most business owners focus on growing revenue. The best business owners focus on building value.
In this episode of From The Ground Up Show, host Erick Loden sits down with Matt Andersen to explore what separates good companies from truly valuable businesses. Drawing on experience from more than $5 billion in mergers and acquisitions transactions, Matt shares practical insights on business growth, leadership, company culture, enterprise value, succession planning, and creating a business that can thrive beyond its founder.
Whether you're a contractor, entrepreneur, trades professional, small business owner, or executive leader, this conversation offers a roadmap for building a company that is attractive to buyers, resilient through change, and positioned for long-term success.
In this episode, you'll learn:
How to increase the value of your business long before you plan to sell
• What buyers are really looking for during acquisitions
• Why leadership development is critical to business growth
• How company culture impacts enterprise value
• The importance of succession planning and owner independence
• Common mistakes business owners make when preparing for an exit
• Why the best exit strategies often begin years in advance
If you're interested in entrepreneurship, business strategy, leadership, mergers and acquisitions, company valuation, or building a business that lasts, this episode is packed with actionable lessons you can apply immediately.
Listen now and learn how to build a business that's worth more than the owner who started it.
#BusinessGrowth #Entrepreneurship #BusinessOwner #Leadership #BusinessStrategy #ExitStrategy #MergersAndAcquisitions #SmallBusiness #CompanyCulture #EntrepreneurLife #Founder #FromTheGroundUpShow
https://shop.fromthegroundupshow.com/
Sponsor Links:
https://www.macarthurco.com
https://athletefresh.shop/fromthegroundupshow
Connect with From The Ground Up Show:
https://fromthegroundupshow.com
https://www.youtube.com/@FromTheGroundUp-k9p
https://www.facebook.com/fromthegroundupshow
https://www.instagram.com/fromthegroundupshow/
https://www.tiktok.com/@fromthegroundupshow
https://x.com/FTGUshow
Watch the video show on YouTube:
https://youtu.be/hIMWKeTyKiM
Appear on the Show as an expert guest or ask a question of Erick and one of his guests:
https://fromthegroundupshow.com
Guest Links:
https://westlakesecurities.com/
https://www.amazon.com/Completing-Deal-Mergers-Acquisitions-Raising/dp/163299691X/ref=sr_1_1?crid=2VSF8RURGGIDV&dib=eyJ2IjoiMSJ9.WJGlk6iXxPBN5H11Dz1bLvedjzSSODCziPaL4veKs24IQ55U2MC4EuQNd9TQ-BvBVxiaNB-4siTSWqB4kXHQ7Xx23rXcT8cXjjd4ZCz8fZLPhcZ5xOj7v4ci0ZhRDhTRm7se1I93tujE6U8V6GplGtVj2zNs8D-u9J4z3wM3QrfaE4NB3GeNxWKdTlyW56Ro.OJyO_EC-jJwihVFN1sTzi7v4Vt4Cmo5Im36nKyup6Bc&dib_tag=se&keywords=completing+the+deal&qid=1780170106&sprefix=completing+the+dea%2Caps%2C298&sr=8-1
https://www.amazon.com/Intentional-Growth-Performance-Outcomes-Company/dp/1639081879/ref=sr_1_1?crid=87IC4OOBJN40&dib=eyJ2IjoiMSJ9.2S1PEn-gGCV51etZ8BgkQr-aFzZkO5gUDVFrxBthjKG3uq8zVIgSbdM7vQrU-opqirSjAuIl2hjvjmy61GNPMHOARRq_ghNZEd0qdepAjLqTvQNd1rxScfw2_9LcOMbuxeBKnRBudO78grhomDHlcGNkym-Rjwntb83Vfjp-aV0jVTyRWyKejw-7KHYKHyNFb-6XsbaRwWoE7FMmiYT5F6KQKv-W8VuCI42hGzIsHwo.6QGjyaiJFpussXO2GLZRCv2eyFjuvh3zr-4TiCDhOX4&dib_tag=se&keywords=intentional+growth&qid=1780170131&sprefix=intentional+growth%2Caps%2C305&sr=8-1
https://www.linkedin.com/posts/westlake-securities_author-westlake-ceo-matt-andersen-discusses-activity-7236775330705764352-PHtJ/
Mike Goldenstein - From Roofing Contractor to Tech Entrepreneur - The Future of Roofing Sales & Technology07/14/2026 | 1h 50 mins.In this episode of From The Ground Up Show, we sit down with Mike Goldenstein to talk about entrepreneurship, leadership, business growth, and what it really takes to build a long-term career in the trades and construction industries.
With more than three decades of experience across multiple sides of business, Mike shares lessons learned from building companies, navigating industry changes, developing sales teams, embracing technology, and adapting to an evolving marketplace. This conversation goes far beyond roofing — diving into mindset, leadership, customer relationships, business development, and the realities of growing a company from the ground up.
We discuss:
• Entrepreneurship & business growth
• Leadership lessons from decades in the trades
• Sales, customer relationships & communication
• Technology’s impact on traditional industries
• Building and scaling a business
• Adapting to change in competitive markets
• Lessons learned through success and failure
• The future of skilled trades & construction
Whether you’re a business owner, entrepreneur, contractor, salesperson, trades professional, or someone working to grow personally and professionally, this episode is packed with practical insight and real-world experience.
🎧 Listen now on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, YouTube, and everywhere podcasts are available.
#FromTheGroundUpShow #EntrepreneurPodcast #BusinessGrowth #Leadership #Entrepreneurship #ConstructionIndustry #Tradesmen #BusinessPodcast #SmallBusiness #SalesLeadership #ContractorLife #LeadershipDevelopment
https://shop.fromthegroundupshow.com/
Sponsor Links:
https://www.macarthurco.com
https://athletefresh.shop/fromthegroundupshow
Connect with From The Ground Up Show:
https://fromthegroundupshow.com
https://www.youtube.com/@FromTheGroundUp-k9p
https://www.facebook.com/fromthegroundupshow
https://www.instagram.com/fromthegroundupshow/
https://www.tiktok.com/@fromthegroundupshow
https://x.com/FTGUshow
Watch the video show on YouTube:
https://youtu.be/xJpcw9ahZT0
Appear on the Show as an expert guest or ask a question of Erick and one of his guests:
https://fromthegroundupshow.com
Guest Links:
https://offers.roofle.com/
Amanda Sima - From Patent to Courtroom - Innovation, Entrepreneurship Betrayal, & Protecting Your Ideas07/07/2026 | 1h 33 mins.What does it really take to turn an idea into a successful business — and what happens when that success puts a target on your back?
In this episode of From The Ground Up Show, Amanda Sima shares her journey from entrepreneur and innovator to navigating the complex world of patents, intellectual property, licensing, and legal battles. This conversation dives deep into the realities of entrepreneurship that most people never see: the risk, sacrifice, persistence, and pressure that come with building something valuable from scratch.
We discuss:
Entrepreneurship and startup growth
Patents and intellectual property protection
Product development and innovation
Business partnerships and legal challenges
Licensing deals and scaling a brand
Resilience, leadership, and learning through adversity
Whether you’re a founder, small business owner, inventor, creator, or someone chasing a big idea, this episode delivers hard-earned lessons and real-world insight into what it takes to build — and defend — something meaningful.
If you enjoy conversations about entrepreneurship, business strategy, innovation, leadership, startups, and the realities of building a company from the ground up, this is an episode you won’t want to miss.
🎧 Listen now and subscribe to From The Ground Up Show for more conversations with entrepreneurs, builders, creators, and industry leaders.
#Entrepreneurship #BusinessPodcast #Startups #Innovation #Leadership #SmallBusiness #Patents #IntellectualProperty #FounderStory #BusinessGrowth
https://shop.fromthegroundupshow.com/
Sponsor Links:
https://www.macarthurco.com
https://athletefresh.shop/fromthegroundupshow
Connect with From The Ground Up Show:
https://fromthegroundupshow.com
https://www.youtube.com/@FromTheGroundUp-k9p
https://www.facebook.com/fromthegroundupshow
https://www.instagram.com/fromthegroundupshow/
https://www.tiktok.com/@fromthegroundupshow
https://x.com/FTGUshow
Watch the video show on YouTube:
https://youtu.be/fe9Seg7FMBY
Appear on the Show as an expert guest or ask a question of Erick and one of his guests:
https://fromthegroundupshow.com
Guest Links:
http://brainonloan.com
https://www.youtube.com/@BrainonLoan
- In this episode of From The Ground Up Show, we sit down with Chris Zimmerman for a deep conversation about entrepreneurship, leadership, roofing, artificial intelligence, faith, family, and what it takes to continue building after achieving success.
Chris shares lessons learned from growing businesses in the blue collar world while also embracing emerging technology and AI. We discuss the realities of scaling a company, the mindset required to lead at a high level, the future of AI in business, and why trades and entrepreneurship still create massive opportunity in America today.
This episode is packed with real-world insight for entrepreneurs, business owners, contractors, creators, and anyone interested in business growth, leadership, self-improvement, and the future of technology.
Topics include:
• Entrepreneurship & business growth
• Roofing and the trades
• Artificial intelligence and the future of business
• Leadership and mindset
• Faith, family, and purpose
• Scaling companies from the ground up
• The realities of success and ambition
If you enjoy podcasts about entrepreneurship, business, self-made success stories, AI, leadership, and blue collar business, this episode is for you.
🎙️ Subscribe to From The Ground Up Show on Apple Podcasts and Spotify for more conversations with entrepreneurs, creators, and leaders building meaningful lives and businesses.
#FromTheGroundUpShow #Entrepreneurship #BusinessPodcast #AI #ArtificialIntelligence #Roofing #BlueCollar #Leadership #SmallBusiness #Startup #Construction #Mindset #Success #BusinessOwner #Faith #Innovation #SelfMade #Podcast #Tradesman #BusinessGrowth
https://shop.fromthegroundupshow.com/
Sponsor Links:
https://www.macarthurco.com
https://athletefresh.shop/fromthegroundupshow
Connect with From The Ground Up Show:
https://fromthegroundupshow.com
https://www.youtube.com/@FromTheGroundUp-k9p
https://www.facebook.com/fromthegroundupshow
https://www.instagram.com/fromthegroundupshow/
https://www.tiktok.com/@fromthegroundupshow
https://x.com/FTGUshow
Watch the video show on YouTube:
https://youtu.be/47vMSWFhqGM
Appear on the Show as an expert guest or ask a question of Erick and one of his guests:
https://fromthegroundupshow.com
Guest Links:
https://www.masteryourcraftgroup.com
https://www.facebook.com/chris.zimmerman.79
https://aysroofing.com/
https://www.youtube.com/@AtYourServiceRoofing
https://www.owenscorning.com/en-us/roofing/contractors/contractor-profile/228042
https://gladstone-ai.com
More Business podcasts
- REAL AF with Andy FrisellaBusiness, Entrepreneurship, Marketing
- Young and Profiting with Hala Taha (Entrepreneurship, Sales, Marketing)Business, Entrepreneurship
- The Level Up Podcast w/ Paul AlexBusiness, Education, Entrepreneurship, Self-Improvement
- Unblinded with Sean CallagyBusiness, Education, News, Sports, Sports News
- The Learning Leader Show With Ryan HawkBusiness, Careers, Management
- Proven PodcastBusiness, Entrepreneurship
- Coffeez with Joe ShalabyBusiness, Careers, Entrepreneurship
- Habits and HustleBusiness, Education, Entrepreneurship, Health & Wellness, Self-Improvement
- The Ramsey ShowBusiness, Education, Investing, Self-Improvement
- Money Rehab with Nicole LapinBusiness, Education, Self-Improvement
Trending Business podcasts
- Embracing Marketing MistakesBusiness, Entrepreneurship, Management, Marketing
- Smart Money Happy Hour with Rachel Cruze and George KamelBusiness
- Suze Orman's Women & Money (And Everyone Smart Enough To Listen)Business, Investing
- Closing BellBusiness, News
- The Twenty Minute VC (20VC): Venture Capital | Startup Funding | The PitchBusiness, Investing, News, Tech News, Technology
- Coffee N° 5 with Lara SchmoismanBusiness, Entrepreneurship, Society & Culture
- The Economics of Everyday ThingsBusiness
- From The Ground Up Show - Entrepreneur and Leadership Success Stories from Blue Collar, and Unconventional Career PathsBusiness, Careers, Management
- Moonshots with Peter DiamandisBusiness
- Slate MoneyBusiness, Investing
- Craig Groeschel Leadership PodcastBusiness, Christianity, Entrepreneurship, Management, Religion & Spirituality
- Halftime ReportBusiness, Business News, Investing, News
- The Tim Ferriss ShowBusiness, Entrepreneurship
- Thoughts on the MarketBusiness, Investing
- The Retirement and IRA ShowBusiness, Investing
- How Much Can I Make? — Real Jobs. Real Stories. Career InsightsArts, Business, Careers, Design, Entrepreneurship, Performing Arts
- Startups DecodedBusiness, Entrepreneurship, Investing, Management
- Schwab Market Update AudioBusiness, Business News, Investing, News
- CNBC's "Fast Money"Business, Investing, News
- 知行小酒馆
- Odd LotsBusiness, Investing, News, News Commentary
About From The Ground Up Show - Entrepreneur and Leadership Success Stories from Blue Collar, and Unconventional Career Paths
From The Ground Up Show is where the next generation of free-thinking leaders come to be inspired. Host Erick Loden sits down with the men and women who’ve built success with their hands, their hustle, and their heart — from tradespeople and entrepreneurs to self-starters and service members we sit down with those who have rejected the traditional career path and chosen to blaze their own path. Through raw, honest conversations and real listener questions, we uncover the lessons, mindset, and grit it takes to build something that lasts - from the ground up.Podcast website
Listen to From The Ground Up Show - Entrepreneur and Leadership Success Stories from Blue Collar, and Unconventional Career Paths, REAL AF with Andy Frisella and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
From The Ground Up Show - Entrepreneur and Leadership Success Stories from Blue Collar, and Unconventional Career Paths
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
download the app,
start listening.