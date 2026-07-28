From The Ground Up Show - Entrepreneur and Leadership Success Stories from Blue Collar, and Unconventional Career Paths

In this episode of From The Ground Up Show, Erick Loden sits down with Kyle Weber to discuss the lessons, relationships, and work ethic that have shaped his career in the roofing industry and business world.



While many entrepreneurs chase the latest marketing tactic or growth hack, Kyle shares why long-term success is often built on something much simpler: trust, relationships, consistency, and delivering value over time.



Kyle discusses his journey in the roofing business, the importance of networking, how referrals continue to drive business growth, and why strong personal and professional relationships remain one of the most valuable assets an entrepreneur can build.



Whether you're a contractor, tradesman, small business owner, salesperson, or entrepreneur, this conversation offers practical insights on leadership, business development, relationship marketing, and building a company that lasts.



In this episode, you'll learn:



How networking can create opportunities that advertising never will

• Why referrals remain one of the most powerful business growth tools

• The mindset required to succeed in the trades and construction industries

• Leadership lessons learned through entrepreneurship

• How to build trust, credibility, and lasting business relationships

• Why consistency beats shortcuts in business and life



If you're looking for practical business advice, entrepreneurial wisdom, and real-world lessons from someone building success from the ground up, this episode is for you.



Subscribe to From The Ground Up Show for conversations with entrepreneurs, business owners, tradesmen, leaders, and innovators who are building exceptional lives and businesses through heart, hands, and hustle.



#FromTheGroundUpShow #KyleWeber #RoofingBusiness #Entrepreneurship #SmallBusinessGrowth #ContractorLife #BusinessLeadership #Networking #RelationshipMarketing #Sales #BlueCollarBusiness #ConstructionIndustry #BusinessPodcast #LeadershipDevelopment #BusinessGrowth



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