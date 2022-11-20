What you should know about the 2022 World Cup in Qatar

The World Cup will be held in winter for the first time. The sporting part of this major event will provide spectacular moments. But fans around the world will not be able to ignore the darker side of this World Cup. The numerous journalists who will be capturing the action on and off the pitch will make sure of that.

We have summarized the most relevant radio stations and streams for the World Cup, so that all fans can follow the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar always and everywhere.

In terms of sports, there will be many surprises at this World Cup. Recently, even the biggest favorites have stumbled again and again. And anything can happen, at the latest in a penalty shootout in the knockout round.

All games of the group stage

Not only American broadcasters are reporting live from the World Cup in Qatar. The sports broadcasters from the other participating countries are also reporting live from their national team's games. You get a completely different feeling for the games when you switch on one of the international sports channels.

Watch the World Cup while you work

Some of the World Cup matches take place during working hours. Thanks to the live broadcast on the radio, you can follow the game comfortably in the office even during working hours. Thanks to web radio and streaming, anyone can simply tune in and listen, whether with a smartphone or on a computer.

Never miss a match of the knockout round

If the American selection makes it through the group stage, it goes into the knockout round. There, it continues with the round of 16, the quarterfinals, the semifinals and the grand final on December 18, 2022. Thanks to the international selection of sports channels that you can easily listen to via web radio, you won't miss any highlights of the knockout phase.

FIFA World Cup 2022 live radio questions

Where can I listen to the 2022 World Cup live on the radio?

Listen to the matches of the 2022 World Cup live in the radio webstream on radio.net and support your team on the way to the most important cup in the football world. From the opening match on Sunday, November 20, 2022 to the final on December 18, 2022, you will find the results of all matches and live radio broadcasts of selected games at radio.net. Live and free of charge!

Which radio stations broadcast the World Cup live?

A large number of radio stations around the world are reporting live from the World Cup in Qatar. At radio.net, we present you the current scores of all games and free radio livestreams of selected games on our Football World Cup 2022 overview page. In addition, you can listen to all games of the American national team on the best sports stations.