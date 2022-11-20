Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Soccer World Cup 2022

FIFA World Cup 2022 Radio Live Streams

On November 20, the FIFA World Cup 2022 will start in Qatar, which will culminate with the final match on December 18. At radio.net you can follow all results live and listen to selected matches of the current matchday of the FIFA World Cup 2022 live on the radio. Whether with the best sports broadcasters of any participating country or the fan radios. Do you follow the US team and their performance in Qatar? Then you've come to the right place - we have broadcasts of all the games of the World Cup.

Matchday 1

Elapsed games

Sunday 11/20/2022

4:00 PM

Qatar

On the radio: BBC Radio 5 live
- : -

Ecuador

On the radio: Radio La Red 102.1 FM
--
On the radio: BBC Radio 5 liveRadio La Red 102.1 FM

Monday 11/21/2022

1:00 PM

England

On the radio: TalkSport
- : -

Iran

On the radio: BBC Radio 5 live
--
On the radio: TalkSportBBC Radio 5 live
4:00 PM

Senegal

On the radio: Radio France Internationale (RFI) Afrique
- : -

Netherlands

On the radio: NPO Radio 1
--
On the radio: Radio France Internationale (RFI) AfriqueNPO Radio 1
7:00 PM

USA

On the radio: WFAN 66 AM - 101.9 FM
- : -

Wales

On the radio: BBC Radio Wales
--
On the radio: WFAN 66 AM - 101.9 FMBBC Radio Wales

Tuesday 11/22/2022

10:00 AM

Argentina

On the radio: Radio Nacional AM 870
- : -

Saudi Arabia

--
On the radio: Radio Nacional AM 870
1:00 PM

Denmark

On the radio: DR P4 København
- : -

Tunisia

On the radio: Radio France Internationale (RFI) Afrique
--
On the radio: DR P4 KøbenhavnRadio France Internationale (RFI) Afrique
4:00 PM

Mexico

On the radio: Fútbol de Primera Radio
- : -

Poland

On the radio: Jedynka - Polskie Radio Program 1
--
On the radio: Fútbol de Primera RadioJedynka - Polskie Radio Program 1
7:00 PM

France

On the radio: RTL
- : -

Australia

On the radio: 3AK SEN 1116 AM
--
On the radio: RTL3AK SEN 1116 AM

Wednesday 11/23/2022

10:00 AM

Morocco

On the radio: Radio France Internationale (RFI) Afrique
- : -

Croatia

On the radio: HR 2
--
On the radio: Radio France Internationale (RFI) AfriqueHR 2
1:00 PM

Germany

On the radio: WDR Event
- : -

Japan

On the radio: NHK Radio 1
--
On the radio: WDR EventNHK Radio 1
4:00 PM

Spain

On the radio: Radio Marca
- : -

Costa Rica

On the radio: Columbia 98.7 FM
--
On the radio: Radio MarcaColumbia 98.7 FM
7:00 PM

Belgium

On the radio: RTBF Viva Sport
- : -

Canada

On the radio: CHUM TSN 1050 Toronto
--
On the radio: RTBF Viva SportCHUM TSN 1050 Toronto

Thursday 11/24/2022

10:00 AM

Switzerland

On the radio: Radio SRF 3
- : -

Cameroon

On the radio: Radio France Internationale (RFI) Afrique
--
On the radio: Radio SRF 3Radio France Internationale (RFI) Afrique
1:00 PM

Uruguay

On the radio: Sport 890 AM
- : -

South Korea

On the radio: KBS 1
--
On the radio: Sport 890 AMKBS 1
4:00 PM

Portugal

On the radio: Rádio Renascença
- : -

Ghana

On the radio: BBC Radio 5 live
--
On the radio: Rádio RenascençaBBC Radio 5 live
7:00 PM

Brazil

On the radio: Rádio Energia 97 FM
- : -

Serbia

On the radio: Radio Beograd 1 Радио Београд
--
On the radio: Rádio Energia 97 FMRadio Beograd 1 Радио Београд

Sunday 12/18/2022

3:00 PM

Argentina

On the radio: Radio Nacional AM 870
- : -

France

On the radio: RTL
--
On the radio: Radio Nacional AM 870RTL

What you should know about the 2022 World Cup in Qatar

The World Cup will be held in winter for the first time. The sporting part of this major event will provide spectacular moments. But fans around the world will not be able to ignore the darker side of this World Cup. The numerous journalists who will be capturing the action on and off the pitch will make sure of that.

We have summarized the most relevant radio stations and streams for the World Cup, so that all fans can follow the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar always and everywhere.

In terms of sports, there will be many surprises at this World Cup. Recently, even the biggest favorites have stumbled again and again. And anything can happen, at the latest in a penalty shootout in the knockout round.

All games of the group stage

Not only American broadcasters are reporting live from the World Cup in Qatar. The sports broadcasters from the other participating countries are also reporting live from their national team's games. You get a completely different feeling for the games when you switch on one of the international sports channels.

Watch the World Cup while you work

Some of the World Cup matches take place during working hours. Thanks to the live broadcast on the radio, you can follow the game comfortably in the office even during working hours. Thanks to web radio and streaming, anyone can simply tune in and listen, whether with a smartphone or on a computer.

Never miss a match of the knockout round

If the American selection makes it through the group stage, it goes into the knockout round. There, it continues with the round of 16, the quarterfinals, the semifinals and the grand final on December 18, 2022. Thanks to the international selection of sports channels that you can easily listen to via web radio, you won't miss any highlights of the knockout phase.

FIFA World Cup 2022 live radio questions

Where can I listen to the 2022 World Cup live on the radio?

Listen to the matches of the 2022 World Cup live in the radio webstream on radio.net and support your team on the way to the most important cup in the football world. From the opening match on Sunday, November 20, 2022 to the final on December 18, 2022, you will find the results of all matches and live radio broadcasts of selected games at radio.net. Live and free of charge!

Which radio stations broadcast the World Cup live?

A large number of radio stations around the world are reporting live from the World Cup in Qatar. At radio.net, we present you the current scores of all games and free radio livestreams of selected games on our Football World Cup 2022 overview page. In addition, you can listen to all games of the American national team on the best sports stations.

