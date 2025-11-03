Powered by RND
Open app
Top stationsPodcastsLive sportsNear youGenresTopics Christmas
PodcastsBusinessInspired By Success
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
Inspired By Success
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

Inspired By Success

Linda Vo
Business
Inspired By Success
Latest episode

Available Episodes

5 of 106
  • Ex-Wall Street Insider: Why You're Locked Out of the Best Investments (And His Solution)
    Send us a textWall Street insider walks away from managing billions for the 1% to build something the industry tried to keep impossible: elite investment strategies for everyday people starting at just $3/month. Justin Kuyper exposes why the accredited investor system keeps you locked out and how he's breaking it wide open.This raw conversation reveals the hidden truth about wealth inequality in investing. Justin shares his journey from working inside top hedge funds and private equity firms—where he had access to data on every major player from Blackstone to KKR—to realizing the investor lists were shockingly short while everyone else got locked out. After watching friends struggle to access the same high-performance investments that generated 30-40% annual returns for the wealthy, he made a controversial decision: partner with one of America's largest brokerages to build OpenVest, an actively managed platform that breaks every rule. He spent six months in India bootstrapping the technology, navigating complex SEC regulations, and designing a pricing model that makes traditional wealth managers furious—no percentage fees, just a flat $3/month.Who is Justin Kuyper:Justin Kuyper is a former Wall Street finance professional turned fintech entrepreneur who's on a mission to democratize elite investment strategies. After working inside New York's hedge fund and private equity industry, where he had direct access to the performance data and investor lists of top firms like Blackstone, KKR, and Citadel, Justin witnessed firsthand how the system locked out 99% of people from wealth-building opportunities reserved for the ultra-wealthy. This revelation sparked his decision to walk away from financial security and build something that challenged the status quo.As the co-founder of OpenVest, Justin has created the first actively managed investment platform that makes institutional-grade strategies accessible to anyone starting with just $300. By spending six months in India working directly with his engineering team, navigating complex SEC regulations, and partnering with Interactive Brokers (one of America's top four brokerages), he's built a solution that charges a flat $3/month instead of percentage-based fees that drain returns. Currently expanding from 11 US states to India and planning global growth to Brazil and beyond, Justin is proving that disruption isn't about having the biggest budget—it's about solving real problems with better solutions and staying committed to a mission that matters.Check out our channel and follow us on social media for more leadership, entrepreneurship, personal development, and success stories. 👉 https://linktr.ee/inspiredbysuccessManage your finances like a pro while chasing your entrepreneurial dreams! Many successful entrepreneurs use Wise for seamless international transactions. With low fees and real exchange rates, Wise helps you keep more of your hard-earned money. Ready to level up? Check out my Wise link 👉 https://wise.prf.hn/l/QLyNwLz and start saving today!#lindavo #inspiredbysuccess #wallstreet #investing #wealthbuilding #fintech #entrepreneurship #disruption #financialfreedom #passiveincome #stockmarket #startup #bootstrapping #hedgefunds #privateequity #accreditedinvestorSupport the show To watch the podcast on video on my YouTube channel go to:https://www.youtube.com/@InspiredbysuccesswithLindaVo
    --------  
    48:13
  • Why Making Money But Feeling Empty Is The Hidden Business Owner's Crisis
    Send us a textWhy do successful entrepreneurs feel empty despite hitting every goal? Rob Tracz built a thriving business working 80+ hours weekly, then lost everything that mattered—including his father. This raw conversation reveals how "successfully stuck" entrepreneurs sabotage themselves and the brutal wake-up call that changed everything.Rob shares his journey from grinding 16-hour days for three years straight without a single day off to discovering the dangerous trap of chasing financial markers while losing your health, relationships, and soul. After choosing work over spending time with his dying father, Rob hit rock bottom and realized he was building a life he didn't want to live. His story exposes how childhood experiences create patterns of people-pleasing, boundary-breaking, and using work as a distraction from pain. He reveals the difference between peak performance and burnout performance, and why most entrepreneurs mistake exhaustion for dedication.Who is Rob Tracz:Rob Tracz is the founder and CEO of Taps Coaching, a performance coach and entrepreneur psychology expert who specializes in helping successful business owners break free from being "successfully stuck." After building a profitable strength and conditioning business that demanded 16-17 hour days and launching a supplement line, Rob experienced a devastating wake-up call when his father passed from pancreatic cancer—having worked 30 years only to lose his pension before retirement. This tragedy, combined with his own burnout and deteriorating health, sparked Rob's transformation from hustling to healing.As the host of the "Surviving the Side Hustle" podcast, Rob combines his master's degree in exercise science with hard-won wisdom about the psychology of high performance. He works with solopreneurs, side hustlers, and entrepreneurs who appear successful but feel trapped, helping them develop awareness around their motivational drives, establish sustainable routines, and design environments that support breakthrough rather than breakdown. Rob's coaching focuses on the critical balance between pushing for growth and knowing when to pull back, emphasizing that true success comes from working smarter through self-awareness, strategic systems, and honoring personal boundaries.Check out our channel and follow us on social media for more leadership, entrepreneurship, personal development, and success stories. 👉 https://linktr.ee/inspiredbysuccessManage your finances like a pro while chasing your entrepreneurial dreams! Many successful entrepreneurs use Wise for seamless international transactions. With low fees and real exchange rates, Wise helps you keep more of your hard-earned money. Ready to level up? Check out my Wise link 👉 https://wise.prf.hn/l/QLyNwLz and start saving today!#lindavo #inspiredbysuccess #entrepreneurship #burnout #selfcare #mentalhealth #peakperformance #worklifebalance #entrepreneurmindset #businessgrowth #delegation #productivity #meditation #journaling #boundaries #hustleculture #worksmarter #personaldevelopment Support the show To watch the podcast on video on my YouTube channel go to:https://www.youtube.com/@InspiredbysuccesswithLindaVo
    --------  
    36:47
  • Why Entrepreneurs Unconsciously Destroy Their Own Success (The Hidden Mindset Patterns)
    Send us a textWhether you're drowning in overwhelm, struggling with imposter syndrome, or wondering why you can't break through to the next level despite working harder than ever, this interview provides the mental clarity and practical tools to shift from surviving to thriving. Albert breaks down the difference between business owners and business operators, shares why healing childhood trauma is essential for sustainable success, and explains how to become an opportunity magnet through mindset shifts. If you're ready to stop getting in your own way and start building the business and life you truly want, this conversation will change everything.WHO IS DR. ALBERT BRAMANTEDr. Albert Bramante is a psychology expert, college professor, and founder/CEO of Bramante Artists, a talent management agency that has spent over 20 years studying the intersection of performance psychology and business success. With a master's degree in psychology and a PhD focused specifically on self-sabotage research, Albert discovered that the mental barriers holding back performers are identical to those limiting entrepreneurs, business owners, and high achievers across all industries. His "Rise Above the Script" framework has helped countless individuals conquer imposter syndrome, overcome paralyzing perfectionism, and transform fear into fuel for breakthrough growth.5 KEY TAKEAWAYSProcrastination Is Trauma, Not Laziness - Research shows chronic procrastination often stems from childhood trauma rather than lack of discipline. The Happy File Builds Bulletproof Confidence - Document every win, testimonial, praise, and positive press in a running "happy file." Perfectionism Prevents Starting, Not Excellence - The belief that you need one more certification, one more course, or perfect conditions before launching keeps entrepreneurs stuck forever. Business Owner vs. Business Operator Mindset - Operators work 14-hour days barely making ends meet. Eliminate "Someday" from Your Vocabulary - "Someday I'll expand, someday I'll launch, someday I'll write the book" is a mental trap that guarantees nothing changes. CALL TO ACTIONSCheck out our channel and follow us on social media for more leadership, entrepreneurship, personal development, and success stories. 👉 https://linktr.ee/inspiredbysuccessManage your finances like a pro while chasing your entrepreneurial dreams! Many successful entrepreneurs use Wise for seamless international transactions. With low fees and real exchange rates, Wise helps you keep more of your hard-earned money. Ready to level up? Check out my Wise link 👉 https://wise.prf.hn/l/QLyNwLz and start saving today!#EntrepreneurMindset #SelfSabotage #BusinessPsychology #OvercomingFear #ImposterSyndrome #ProcrastinationHelp #MindsetMatters #BusinessGrowth #PersonalDevelopment #TraumaHealing Support the show To watch the podcast on video on my YouTube channel go to:https://www.youtube.com/@InspiredbysuccesswithLindaVo
    --------  
    28:05
  • From $0 to $1 Million: How Healing Childhood Trauma Unlocked My Success
    Send us a textFrom crushing anxiety to $100K months: How childhood trauma was secretly sabotaging this entrepreneur's success until one hospital visit changed everything. Matt Gerlach reveals the raw truth about healing, vulnerability, and why addressing your past is the ultimate business strategy.What makes this episode remarkable is Matt's vulnerability in sharing how therapy, self-awareness, and addressing root causes didn't just heal his mental health - it revolutionized his business. He went from being unable to advocate for his worth to earning seven figures annually, then transitioning into his true calling as a transformational coach. Matt breaks down the five essential practices that changed his life: journaling, nutrition, meditation, movement, and rest. He also shares powerful book recommendations and explains why vulnerability isn't weakness - it's the key to authentic success and meaningful relationships.Who is Matt Gerlach:Matt Gerlach is a transformational coach, entrepreneur, and author who specializes in helping high-achieving business leaders overcome self-sabotage rooted in childhood trauma. After building a successful consulting business that grew to seven figures annually, Matt experienced a life-changing breakdown that led to his breakthrough. His journey from anxiety, depression, and workaholism to authentic success and fulfillment has made him a sought-after mentor for entrepreneurs ready to do the deep work.5 Key Takeaways:Childhood Trauma Drives Business Self-Sabotage - Unresolved trauma often manifests as inability to set boundaries, chronic undercharging, perfectionism, and people-pleasing in business settings.Wake-Up Calls Escalate Until You Listen - Life sends increasingly intense signals when you're not addressing core issues. Ignoring anxiety, depression, and physical symptoms only makes them worse.Vulnerability is a Superpower - Being honest about struggles and imperfections creates deeper connections, better leadership, and authentic success rather than maintaining a perfect facade.The 5 Essential Healing Practices - Journaling, proper nutrition, meditation, physical movement (especially yoga), and adequate sleep form the foundation for mental and business transformation.Money Flows When You Heal Your Worth - Addressing self-worth issues and learning to advocate for fair compensation can dramatically increase income while reducing working hours.Check out our channel and follow us on social media for more leadership, entrepreneurship, personal development, and success stories. 👉 https://linktr.ee/inspiredbysuccessmanageThe $100K Secret Top Performers Don't Share WARNING: This isn't another VA service. Hermessi's elite EAs (handpicked from 1000+ monthly candidates) are your secret weapon for exponential growth. Backed by AI-augmented tools, proven by hundreds of executives, guaranteed for life. Ready to unlock your strategic advantage? Limited time: Save 15% off your first 2 months with code INSPIRE15. Don't wait - your competition isn't! 👉 hermessi.com#lindavo #inspiredbysuccess #entrepreneurship #mentalhealth #childtrauma #anxiety #depression #vulnerability #healing #selfworth #boundaries #burnout #transformation #mindset #leaderSupport the show To watch the podcast on video on my YouTube channel go to:https://www.youtube.com/@InspiredbysuccesswithLindaVo
    --------  
    48:07
  • Become The Celebrity In Your Industry NOW!
    Send us a textDiscover how to become the "celebrity" in your industry with expert Mitch Carson! Learn proven strategies to leverage media appearances, strategic content creation, and one-to-many selling to exponentially scale your business and build authority in your niche.Mitch shares his journey from struggling entrepreneur to "Instant Celebrity Maker," revealing actionable techniques for landing major media appearances. His no-nonsense approach to personal branding cuts through the noise with practical advice on book writing, LinkedIn optimization, and overcoming imposter syndrome.Who is Mitch CarsonMitch Carson is known as the "Instant Celebrity Maker," with a proven track record of transforming business owners into industry authorities. He's shared stages with business titans like Richard Branson and Donald Trump, spoken in over 63 countries, and mentored countless CEOs, speakers, and coaches. With expertise in marketing strategy and one-to-many selling, he's built and sold multiple seven-figure businesses to publicly traded companies.A master in personal branding and media exposure, Carson overcame his own struggles to become a six-degree black belt in Taekwondo and successful entrepreneur. His philosophy of "Face Everything And Rise" has guided his approach to business, helping clients land major media appearances and scale their companies through strategic visibility.5 Key TakeawaysBecoming a "celebrity" in your niche requires consistent effort, the right message to the right market, and strategic visibility across multiple platforms.One-to-many selling (speaking, podcasts, media) dramatically scales your business compared to one-to-one selling, with Mitch's first speaking gig generating $65,000 in 45 minutes.When posting on LinkedIn, never share YouTube links - upload raw video files directly, as LinkedIn prioritizes native content and suppresses external links.Writing a book is the fastest way to position yourself as an authority and get media attention - AI can help ideate, but you must humanize the content.Overcoming imposter syndrome requires external validation through credentials, media appearances, and book authorship - eventually transforming your self-perception.Check out our channel and follow us on social media for more leadership, entrepreneurship, personal development, and success stories. 👉 https://linktr.ee/inspiredbysuccessshowManage your finances like a pro while chasing your entrepreneurial dreams! Many successful entrepreneurs use Wise for seamless international transactions. With low fees and real exchange rates, Wise helps you keep more of your hard-earned money. Ready to level up? Check out my Wise link 👉 https://wise.prf.hn/l/QLyNwLz and start saving today!#PersonalBranding #BusinessStrategy #IndustryAuthority #MediaExposure #EntrepreneurialSuccess #OneToManySelling #ThoughtLeadership #LinkedInStrategy #PublicSpeaking #BookWriting #BrandBuilding #FinancialFreedom Support the show To watch the podcast on video on my YouTube channel go to:https://www.youtube.com/@InspiredbysuccesswithLindaVo
    --------  
    55:02

More Business podcasts

Trending Business podcasts

About Inspired By Success

Welcome to 'Inspired by Success'! The podcast is where I deep dive into the mindset of successful entrepreneurs, CEOs, and thought leaders. My mission is to learn from the best and share it with the world. I'm here to learn from those who overcame obstacles and achieved great success in business. It takes a certain mindset and belief system to become successful and I'm here to unlock that! Get ready for stories that will light a fire within! #InspiredBySuccess #EntrepreneurMindset #SuccessStories #BusinessLeaders #MotivationPodcast #EntrepreneurshipJourney #MindsetMatters #OvercomingObstacles #CEOStories #SuccessMindset #LearnFromTheBest#InspirationDaily #SuccessDriven #BusinessMotivation #LeadershipJourney
Podcast website
Business

Listen to Inspired By Success, Founder's Story and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v8.0.7 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 12/5/2025 - 12:12:10 AM