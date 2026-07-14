What does a brick — one of humanity's oldest building materials — have to teach us about leading through disruption, integration, and change? The answer turns out to be more than you'd expect, and it starts with the paradox at the heart of great leadership: enduring strength combined with the willingness to adapt.

Steve Bell is President of Brickworks North America, the US subsidiary of Australia's largest brick manufacturer — a company producing over 300 million bricks a year across eight facilities. His path to the top is anything but conventional: Steve came up through HR, which gives him a rare lens on people, culture, and what it actually takes to build an organization that lasts. He joins Jonathan Kirschner, CEO of AIIR Consulting, on A Podcast About Leadership alongside Jamie Ramsden — former CEO, author of How to Shape a Better Future, and one of AIIR's elite executive coaches — who has coached Steve through the transition from trusted advisor to final decision-maker.

Culture Is Never a Finished Project — Steve and Jamie dismantle the dangerous myth that M&A integration has an end date, and explain why treating culture like a spreadsheet exercise is the fastest path to silent organizational collapse.

From HR Advisor to the Hot Seat — Steve reflects on what the move from HR leader to president actually cost him psychologically, and why the hardest shift wasn't operational knowledge — it was learning to own the decision.

Humble, Hungry, and Even-Keeled — Jamie unpacks the three qualities he looks for in a leader worth betting on, and explains why the most dangerous executive in any room is the one who needs the credit.

Compassion Without Paralysis — Both Steve and Jamie confront the uncomfortable truth about tolerating the wrong person in the wrong role, and why the truly compassionate act is often the hardest one.

The Three Domains of Sustainable Leadership — Steve shares the personal framework he uses to keep work, family, and self from falling out of balance — and why all three require active investment, not just good intentions.

This one is for any leader who has ever confused loyalty with leadership, or mistaken a quiet team for an aligned one. You'll finish this conversation with a clearer sense of what it means to build something that lasts — in business, and in life.

To learn more about how AIIR Consulting helps leaders build resilient, high-performing teams, visit aiirconsulting.com.