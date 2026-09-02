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205 episodes
Part 2: Great Leadership Shifts: When The Next Level Requires A New Way To Lead09/02/2026 | 29 mins.We would love to hear from you. Send us a text message now by clicking HERE!
Control can look like “high standards” while quietly turning you into the bottleneck. We dig into the leadership shifts that Christian business owners and leaders have to make when growth starts exposing old habits, and we get honest about the fears that hide underneath micromanagement, constant reacting, and chasing approval.
We walk step by step through shifts like control to trust (because trust creates ownership), reaction to intentionality (because motion is not the same as progress), and position to influence (because titles do not automatically create followership). Along the way, we ground it in Scripture and clear leadership pictures: Jesus training and sending imperfect disciples, Nehemiah refusing distractions because he knows his assignment, and David building character and influence long before a platform.
Then we zoom out to the deeper questions: Are we pursuing success or significance? Are we thinking short term or building legacy by developing others? Are we leading from insecurity or from identity in Christ, like Gideon learning to see himself through God’s call? We also challenge the gap between information and transformation, and we close with the anchor shift for Christian leadership: moving from self-reliance to Spirit-led leadership, submitting strategy to surrender and asking God to direct our plans.
If you feel stretched, pick one shift, write it down, and start with obedience in one area. Subscribe, share this with a leader who needs it, and leave a review so more Christian business owners can find these biblical leadership principles.
- We would love to hear from you. Send us a text message now by clicking HERE!
The moment your business grows, your old leadership habits get louder. What used to feel like excellence can start to feel like overload, and what used to work can quietly become the ceiling. We dig into leadership shifts that help Christian business owners, managers, and ministry leaders move into a new season without losing their values, their integrity, or their peace. The anchor is Romans 12:2: real transformation starts with renewed thinking, and leadership behavior changes only after leadership mindset changes.
We talk through what a leadership shift actually is, why it goes deeper than a new technique, and how growth exposes capacity limits. Using a simple manual transmission picture, we show why first gear is necessary but not meant for the highway. We also unpack the bottleneck problem and why leaders get stuck carrying every decision, approval, and crisis. Exodus 18 brings it to life with Moses and Jethro: Moses is not a bad leader, he is an overloaded leader, and the solution is shared leadership and developing people.
Then we get practical about the inner battle: identity, fear, habits, and the discomfort that comes with change. We highlight modern shifts like moving from control to empowerment and from hero to multiplier, plus memorable axioms like culture eats strategy for breakfast and what gets measured gets managed. We close with a key move that unlocks scale: shifting from doing to developing, so the mission grows beyond you.
If this helps, subscribe, share it with a friend, and leave a review so more leaders can build godly businesses with healthy stewardship.
Part 2 - Developing a Growth Mindset: Renewing Your Mind for Business, Leadership, and Life08/19/2026 | 30 mins.We would love to hear from you. Send us a text message now by clicking HERE!
Your leadership doesn’t stall because you lack talent, vision, or opportunity. It often stalls because something inside has decided growth is too risky, too painful, or too late and that belief quietly shapes every choice you make as a business owner, manager, or entrepreneur. I walk through the most common “growth blockers” I see in Christian leadership: fear of failure, the weight of past mistakes, pride that resists correction, comparison that steals your focus, comfort that keeps you from hard changes, and negative self-talk that programs you for defeat.
We also go deeper than psychology and talk about biblical identity, because what you believe about who you are in Christ will either feed insecurity or fuel courage. When you lead from a renewed identity, you stop treating failure as a verdict and start treating it as information. You stop living in familiar dysfunction and start stepping into unfamiliar growth, with humility, learning, and obedience.
Then I get very practical with a simple GROWTH plan you can apply immediately: get honest about where you think in fixed ways, replace fixed language with growth language, own the process not just outcomes, welcome feedback and wise counsel, take small consistent steps, and hold yourself accountable to a new mindset identity. If you want Christian business growth, stronger teams, healthier culture, and faith-based leadership that lasts, this is a strong place to start.
Subscribe, share this with a leader who needs momentum, and leave a review so more kingdom-minded entrepreneurs can find the show. What’s one fixed belief you’re ready to replace this week?
Developing a Growth Mindset: Renewing Your Mind for Business, Leadership, and Life08/12/2026 | 28 mins.We would love to hear from you. Send us a text message now by clicking HERE!
Your biggest limitation might not be the market, your team, or your resources. It might be the story you keep telling yourself. We dig into what it really means to develop a growth mindset as a Christian business leader and why this is not fluffy motivation but a practical, biblical leadership discipline that changes how we work, lead, and respond under pressure.
We walk through the difference between a growth mindset and a fixed mindset, then anchor it in Scripture, especially Romans 12:2 on renewing the mind. If you’ve ever caught yourself thinking, “I’m just not good at that,” we offer a simple shift that keeps the door open: the word “yet.” We also look at Gideon’s limiting self-view and how God speaks identity and calling beyond current circumstances, a powerful reminder that where you are is not where you have to stay.
We also make an important distinction: a biblical growth mindset is not pride or self-reliance. It is confidence in God’s sufficiency and a commitment to stewardship. We connect this to the parable of the talents and challenge the fear that makes leaders bury gifts instead of developing them. From there we get practical about business and leadership growth: adaptability in changing seasons, resilience when you fail, and teachability as the habit that keeps leaders effective. We close by talking leadership capacity and why even coaches need coaches, because growth stays a lifelong pursuit.
Grab the workbook at ChristianBusinessConcepts.org, share this with a leader who needs it, and subscribe so you don’t miss part two next week. If this helped you, leave a review and tell us: where do you need to add “yet” to your thinking?
- We would love to hear from you. Send us a text message now by clicking HERE!
The most dangerous ceiling in leadership is the one nobody can see. We talk about limiting beliefs, the quiet inner narratives that sound like wisdom but actually shrink vision, suppress initiative, and keep Christian business owners reacting to pressure instead of leading with conviction. If you have ever thought “I’m not leadership material,” “I always mess things up,” or “maybe I’m supposed to stay small,” you will recognize how fast an interpretation can harden into identity and start steering your decisions.
We connect practical psychology with biblical truth, breaking down why these beliefs often live below conscious awareness through mental shortcuts, confirmation bias, and identity attachment. We also tackle confidence in a real-world way, including why public speaking triggers so much fear, and how the brain can store one painful moment as an ongoing rule. Then we bring it back to Scripture, from Proverbs 23:7 to Numbers 13, showing how self-perception can be the real giant in the room and how belief becomes contagious across teams and organizations.
To make this actionable, we share a step-by-step BREAKTHROUGH method to bring limiting beliefs into the light, find the root, evaluate the evidence, align with God’s Word, and build new habits through small steps of faith and consistent accountability. If you want Christian leadership development that is both spiritual and practical, this is a powerful place to start. Subscribe, share this with a leader who needs it, and leave a review so more people can break their ceilings and lead boldly.
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