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Your biggest limitation might not be the market, your team, or your resources. It might be the story you keep telling yourself. We dig into what it really means to develop a growth mindset as a Christian business leader and why this is not fluffy motivation but a practical, biblical leadership discipline that changes how we work, lead, and respond under pressure.



We walk through the difference between a growth mindset and a fixed mindset, then anchor it in Scripture, especially Romans 12:2 on renewing the mind. If you’ve ever caught yourself thinking, “I’m just not good at that,” we offer a simple shift that keeps the door open: the word “yet.” We also look at Gideon’s limiting self-view and how God speaks identity and calling beyond current circumstances, a powerful reminder that where you are is not where you have to stay.



We also make an important distinction: a biblical growth mindset is not pride or self-reliance. It is confidence in God’s sufficiency and a commitment to stewardship. We connect this to the parable of the talents and challenge the fear that makes leaders bury gifts instead of developing them. From there we get practical about business and leadership growth: adaptability in changing seasons, resilience when you fail, and teachability as the habit that keeps leaders effective. We close by talking leadership capacity and why even coaches need coaches, because growth stays a lifelong pursuit.



Grab the workbook at ChristianBusinessConcepts.org, share this with a leader who needs it, and subscribe so you don’t miss part two next week. If this helped you, leave a review and tell us: where do you need to add “yet” to your thinking?