Ep 377: Economy News And What It Means For You With Catherine Rampell

We are just about 6 months into 2023, and so far it's been a confusing year for the economy…to say the least. The unemployment rate is low, the job market is strong, and yet it seems like we hear about a new round of mass layoffs every week. All of this is a lot to keep up with, and if you're confused about what it all means, how you should feel about it, and what you should do with your money, you are not alone. On today's episode, we take a step back and look at the big picture of what's happened so far with the economy this year and what could happen next with journalist Catherine Rampell. In Mailbag, we answer questions about paying income taxes when you move and tips for negotiating a settlement and spousal support when life feels unpredictable. In our money tip of the week: Is 2023 the right year to buy a home?