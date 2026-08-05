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740 episodes
Ep 539: Why Retirees Are Too Scared to Spend Their Own Money (And How to Fix It)08/05/2026 | 33 mins.You saved. You invested. You did everything right. So why does spending your own money in retirement feel so terrifying?
This week, Jean sits down with Terri Fiedler, President of Retirement Services at Corebridge Financial, to dig into why the spending side of retirement is so much harder than saving, and what you can do about it right now.
They cover:
The "retirement paradox": why 60% of retirees whose assets have grown still can't bring themselves to spend
Why guaranteed lifetime income is the single biggest confidence booster for retirees
The three questions everyone should be asking five to ten years before they retire
Resources mentioned in this episode:
Corebridge Financial's decumulation research: corebridgefinancial.com/decumulation
Jean's new book: The Forever Paycheck
HerMoney's conversation with Dana Anspach: The Retirement Phase Nobody Talks About
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Is a Vitamix Actually Worth $600? A Consumer Reports Expert Answers Your Biggest Home Spending Questions07/31/2026 | 22 mins.You know that feeling when you're staring at two versions of the same appliance and have absolutely no idea which one is actually worth it? Today we're getting some answers.
Jean Chatzky sits down with Tanya Christian, Senior Home and Appliance Writer at Consumer Reports, for a special mailbag episode answering your real questions about the stuff you actually want to buy, or are wondering if you should.
In this episode:
Is a Vitamix actually worth $600? (And when to buy one if you want it)
Should you ever buy an extended warranty?
What actually matters when choosing a mattress
The truth about "cooling" pillows and sheets
Links mentioned:
Subscribe to Bread and Butter by Consumer Reports.
Send your mailbag questions to: mailbag@hermoney.com
Pre-order Jean's new book, The Forever Paycheck
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- Every few weeks, another tech titan promises to hand us our time back. Jamie Dimon says a shorter workweek is coming. Elon Musk says AI will make work optional. Bill Gates is predicting two-day workweeks. Sounds amazing, except we don't actually need AI to get there. The research proving a shorter workweek works has been sitting in front of us for over a decade.
This week, bestselling author and veteran journalist Joanne Lipman joins Jean Chatzky to unpack the gap between what these executives are promising in public and what they're actually demanding from their employees in private.
In this episode, Jean and Joanne cover:
Why the same executives predicting an AI-powered leisure future are also the most insistent on five-day, in-office weeks
What over a decade of four-day workweek research shows about productivity, revenue, and burnout
Why new technology almost never reduces our workload
Preorder Jean's new book: The Forever Paycheck is your guide to building a secure, steady income stream in retirement.
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Four Women Get Honest About Retirement Planning, Financial Peace, and the Money We Leave Behind07/24/2026 | 38 mins.Do you have enough? And how do you even know?
In the third and final episode of HerMoney's series with AARP, From First Paycheck to Forever Paycheck, Jean Chatzky and her roundtable tackle the biggest question in personal finance — what does financial security actually feel like, and how do you build something that doesn't just sustain you, but actually gives you peace?
Hannah Williams sold her business and walked away with a life-changing payout, and has never been more stressed.
Viviana Vazquez recently hit $100,000 in investments and says she already feels like she has enough.
Ashley Parker thinks about what would happen if she suddenly had to make it on her own, and making sure she always could.
And Carly Roszkowski shares the AARP data that keeps her up at night: 65% of women 50 and older don't feel confident about retirement, and nearly half of those still working have less than $50,000 saved.
Jean also introduces a concept that changes everything: decumulation.
This is the third and final episode of From First Paycheck to Forever Paycheck, a three-part series in collaboration with AARP exploring women's financial lives across generations, from your first job to retirement and the legacy you leave behind. If you haven't listened to episodes one and two yet, go back and start there; this conversation builds on everything we've covered.
Jean Chatzky's new book, The Forever Paycheck: The New Retirement Strategy to Spend More, Worry Less, and Never Run Out of Money, is available for pre-order now and publishes September 8, 2026.
Whether you're looking to save money, manage debt, or prepare for retirement, AARP has resources and tools to help you prepare for your financial future to reach your goals. Get started at www.aarp.org/retirementreadiness.
Want to calculate your FIRE number? We recommend this calculator from our friends at NerdWallet.
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Ep 537: Why Your Medical Bills Are Bankrupting You and What You Can Do About It Today07/22/2026 | 57 mins.Your doctor isn't the enemy. So why does it feel like you're fighting them, and losing?
This week, Jean Chatzky sits down with Dr. Jordan Grumet to talk about his explosive new book The Healthcare Heist: How Physicians and Patients Can Unite to Transform Healthcare. As a hospice physician who spent over two decades watching families drown in paperwork and impossible bills, Jordan has a clear-eyed diagnosis of what's actually wrong with American healthcare.
Then, Lacy Garcia, founder and CEO of Willow, joins Jean to tackle the financial decisions women put off the longest…updating your estate plan, moving money out of savings and into investments, and protecting yourself financially no matter what life throws at you.
If today's conversation left you wanting more Doc G, you're in luck. Jordan has been on HerMoney twice before, once to talk about how to find your purpose, and once to dig into the money regrets people share at the end of their lives.
Jean's new book, The Forever Paycheck, is your guide to building a secure, steady income stream in retirement.
Find a vetted fiduciary advisor at hermoney.com/findanadvisor.
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About HerMoney with Jean Chatzky
Anyone who tells you women don’t need financial advice specifically for them is wrong. Women, whether they’re the caretakers, the breadwinners, or both, face a unique set of financial challenges. That’s where HerMoney comes in. In her frank, often funny, but always compassionate way, Jean Chatzky takes every audience of women through the steps they need to take today to live comfortably (and worry-free) tomorrow, offering the latest research, expert tips and personal advice. Want more money news when you need it? Get the latest and greatest updates on all things investing, budgeting, and making money. Subscribe to the HerMoney newsletter at HerMoney.com/subscribe!Podcast website
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