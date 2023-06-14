Anyone who tells you women don’t need financial advice specifically for them is wrong. Women, whether they’re the caretakers, the breadwinners, or both, face a ...
Ep 377: Economy News And What It Means For You With Catherine Rampell
We are just about 6 months into 2023, and so far it’s been a confusing year for the economy…to say the least. The unemployment rate is low, the job market is strong, and yet it seems like we hear about a new round of mass layoffs every week. All of this is a lot to keep up with, and if you’re confused about what it all means, how you should feel about it, and what you should do with your money, you are not alone. On today’s episode, we take a step back and look at the big picture of what’s happened so far with the economy this year and what could happen next with journalist Catherine Rampell. In Mailbag, we answer questions about paying income taxes when you move and tips for negotiating a settlement and spousal support when life feels unpredictable. In our money tip of the week: Is 2023 the right year to buy a home?
6/28/2023
46:41
Bonus: The Psychology of Planning Ahead, With Professor Hal Hershfield
We all know the simple rules to make sure we are preparing for our future selves at 70 or 80: spend less than you make, build up an emergency fund, set aside money for retirement, and invest the rest. But how do we picture that person when there are so many things grabbing our attention right now? Our guest today, Hal Hershfield, has a new book called “Your Future Self: How to Make Tomorrow Better Today,” and he found that the key to sticking to our goals is being able to imagine our future selves.
6/23/2023
36:16
Ep 376: Eat Better, Save More Money on Food With Nutritionist Ellie Krieger
Meal planning and grocery shopping for the week used to be a great way to eat healthy and save money, but every week prices seem to be going up. How do you plan for meals that are good for you, don’t take hours of prep, and don’t break the bank? Our guest today Ellie Krieger shows us how easy it is to whip up healthy, simple meals that feel gourmet in 20 minutes or less. In Mailbag, we answer questions about the next steps to take after a layoff and the pros and cons of starting a small business. In our money tip of the week, we discuss the cost of taking your furry friend to the emergency vet.
Check out Ellie's breakfast strata recipe, plus tons of other free and easy recipes on her website.
6/21/2023
48:12
Ep 375: Using Your Power For Good With Former IBM CEO Ginni Rometty
More and more consumers care that a brand's values align with their own, and they’re willing to change their shopping habits if that isn’t the case. They also expect company CEOs to weigh in on conversations about the economy, wage inequality, climate change, and discrimination. But how exactly do workers, leaders, and businesses as a whole create meaningful change in the workplace and beyond? Former IBM CEO Ginni Rometty has spent her career answering that question, and she joins us to share her advice. In Mailbag, we tackle questions about saving for early retirement and the benefits of investing in a 403(b). In our money tip of the week, we break down how to get started with estate planning.
6/14/2023
58:36
Ep 374: How To Fix Our Retirement System, With Economist Ben Harris
America’s retirement system is out of date, and there are currently millions of retirees who don’t have enough saved. It’s clear we need a plan — not just for our own retirements, but for our nation — because we all deserve to feel financially secure in the next chapter of our lives. Ben Harris, former assistant secretary for economic policy at the U.S. Treasury Department, joins us to break down what’s wrong with America’s retirement system, what policymakers and employers can do to fix it, and how women can better prepare for their financial futures. In Mailbag, we answer questions about saving money in the event of a divorce and determining your budget for a new home. In our money tip of the week, how to make remote work relationships work.
