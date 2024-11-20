Mace's Quest to Protect Women's Spaces, and RFK vs. Corporate Media and the Swamp, with Casey Means and Vinay Prasad | Ep. 949
Megyn Kelly begins the show by discussing Rep. Nancy Mace's proposal to make sure women's restrooms at the Capitol stay exclusively for biological women, the importance of maintaining privacy and safety for women in public spaces, the solution of gender neutral bathrooms, why now is the time to speak out about protecting women-only spaces from biological men, how Speaker Johnson found the right way to describe the issue and the nuance of it, and more. Then Dr. Vinay Prasad, creator of DrVinayPrasad.com on Substack, joins to talk about what we now know about the COVID vaccines harming young men through myocarditis, the need for a nuanced look at vaccines generally, RFK Jr.'s claims about the potential dangers of fluoride in drinking water, the way other European countries don't put fluoride in their water, RFK's actual views on vaccines and where he's in line with other countries there, the truth about raw milk, and more. Then Dr. Casey Means, author of "Good Energy," joins to discuss RFK's bold plans for reforming the Department of Health and Human Services, his three clear areas of focus, the establishment in DC and in the corporate media terrified of what he'll do, the challenges he'll face from the swamp, the troubling conflicts of interest between the FDA and CDC and Big Ag and Pharma, how the revolving door hurts Americans while lining the pockets of those in power, the truth about the chronic disease epidemic in America, the growing trend of legacy media attempting to rehabilitate the ultra-processed food industry, the real motivations behind this narrative shift, the truth about seed oils and toxins in our food, and more.Prasad- https://www.drvinayprasad.com/Means-https://www.amazon.com/Good-Energy-Surprising-Connection-Metabolism/dp/0593712641
Media Starts Telling Truth About Trump and Kamala, and Gaetz Battle Ahead, with Mark Halperin, Dan Turrentine, and Richie McGinniss | Ep. 948
Megyn Kelly is joined by Mark Halperin and Dan Turrentine, co-hosts of 2Way's Morning Meeting, to talk about the challenge Trump has in getting Matt Gaetz confirmed as his Attorney General, the dislike those on the left and right have for him, the significance of his MAGA support, Jen Psaki dismissing the concerns of voters about protecting women's and girls' sports from biological men, fallout from Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski's controversial private meeting with Donald Trump, the right and the left attacking the MSNBC hosts over it, how leftist media treated Trump supporters before the election and how they've changed their tune now, Katie Couric admitting the media shouldn't have dismissed them but looking at her own past comments, how the corporate media banished people critical of Kamala before the election, and more. Then Megyn discusses the salacious allegations against Gaetz, the significance of the DOJ deciding not to charge Gaetz, key details about the circumstances being ignored from the media, Katie Couric slamming Kamala over her inability to answer questions clearly now that the election is over, Couric's interview with Kamala earlier this year, and more. Then Richie McGinniss, author of "Riot Diet," joins to discuss his experience covering the violent riots in 2020 and beyond, who he met and why it relates to Trump's 2024 win, what the media elite miss about the nuance of that moment, and more. Halperin- https://www.youtube.com/@2WayTVAppTurrentine- https://x.com/danturrentineMcGinniss- https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0DM5Y9STF
"Morning Joe" Grifters Meet with Trump, and Outrageous Attacks on Tulsi and RFK, with Glenn Greenwald and David Harsanyi | Ep. 947
Megyn Kelly is joined by Glenn Greenwald, host of Rumble's "System Update," to talk about how Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski announcing on "Morning Joe" that they privately met with Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago on Friday, their absurd hypocrisy and sudden shift in tone now that he won, how their fraud and grift has been exposed, the reality that they only care about power rather than believe what they say, how the grift from Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough whipping up hysterical anti-Trump sentiment has led to American women joining the 4B movement, Trump's nomination of Tulsi Gabbard as his Director of National Intelligence, the gross smears against her as a "Russian stooge" by the left and media, how Gabbard served the country and would be a disrupter in her position, an allegation of sexual assault against Trump's Defense Secretary pick Pete Hegseth which has emerged now that he's in line for that top job, serious questions about the details of the story, the massive freakout from the elite establishment over Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s nomination for Secretary of Health and Human Services, how RFK has been proven right on COVID and other stories, and more. Then Megyn discusses why she's more excited about Matt Gaetz as Attorney General after listening to a hit piece New York Times "The Daily" podcast, the truth about his loyalty to Trump and his background in the House, the salacious stories that are circulating about him, and more. And David Harsanyi, author of "The Rise of BlueAnon," joins to talk about conspiracy theorists on the rise on the left, how the left's conspiracy theorists are mainstream figures in powerful positions, the belief that Trump stole the 2024 election and that he wasn't actually shot, and more.Greenwald- https://rumble.com/c/GGreenwaldHarsanyi- https://www.harpercollins.com/products/the-rise-of-blueanon-david-harsanyi
Best of the Week: Trump Puts Homan at Border and Gaetz to DOJ, Bill Ackman on Elon, Vivek and DOGE
Megyn Kelly looks back at some of the top stories from the past week, including billionaire entrepreneur Bill Ackman talking about Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy running DOGE, The EJs on Tom Homan as border czar, Ruthless on Matt Gaetz as Attorney General nominee, and Megyn's deep dive on exactly why Kamala lost.
Megyn Kelly on Massive Title IX Victory, Terrible NYC Advice Column, and Tips For Dems Freaking Out About Trump | Ep. 946
Megyn Kelly discusses the massive Title IX victory that will help keep biological boys out of girls' sports, the latest developments in the story of Connecticut high school runners, an insane advice column in New York Magazine about a NYC teacher who had her students watch Trump's victory speech, the ridiculous outraged parent and daughter, the horrible advice to try to get the teacher in trouble, and more. Plus Megyn says "Thanks But No Thanks" to the new "Wicked" movie doll box advertising a pornographic website, and answers viewer and listener questions in "Asked and Answered," about advice you can give to Democrats in your life who are freaking out about another term of Trump, reflecting on her speech at the Trump rally, and how she knows so many movie references.Get your question answered by emailing Megyn at [email protected]