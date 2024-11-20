Mace's Quest to Protect Women's Spaces, and RFK vs. Corporate Media and the Swamp, with Casey Means and Vinay Prasad | Ep. 949

Megyn Kelly begins the show by discussing Rep. Nancy Mace's proposal to make sure women's restrooms at the Capitol stay exclusively for biological women, the importance of maintaining privacy and safety for women in public spaces, the solution of gender neutral bathrooms, why now is the time to speak out about protecting women-only spaces from biological men, how Speaker Johnson found the right way to describe the issue and the nuance of it, and more. Then Dr. Vinay Prasad, creator of DrVinayPrasad.com on Substack, joins to talk about what we now know about the COVID vaccines harming young men through myocarditis, the need for a nuanced look at vaccines generally, RFK Jr.'s claims about the potential dangers of fluoride in drinking water, the way other European countries don't put fluoride in their water, RFK's actual views on vaccines and where he's in line with other countries there, the truth about raw milk, and more. Then Dr. Casey Means, author of "Good Energy," joins to discuss RFK's bold plans for reforming the Department of Health and Human Services, his three clear areas of focus, the establishment in DC and in the corporate media terrified of what he'll do, the challenges he'll face from the swamp, the troubling conflicts of interest between the FDA and CDC and Big Ag and Pharma, how the revolving door hurts Americans while lining the pockets of those in power, the truth about the chronic disease epidemic in America, the growing trend of legacy media attempting to rehabilitate the ultra-processed food industry, the real motivations behind this narrative shift, the truth about seed oils and toxins in our food, and more.Prasad- https://www.drvinayprasad.com/Means-https://www.amazon.com/Good-Energy-Surprising-Connection-Metabolism/dp/0593712641Kettle & Fire: For a limited time, get 15% off at http://kettleandfire.com/MKJust Thrive: Save 20% Sitewide at https://JustThriveHealth.com/Discount/Megyn or use code MEGYN at checkoutFollow The Megyn Kelly Show on all social platforms:YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/MegynKellyTwitter: http://Twitter.com/MegynKellyShowInstagram: http://Instagram.com/MegynKellyShowFacebook: http://Facebook.com/MegynKellyShow Find out more information at: https://www.devilmaycaremedia.com/megynkellyshow