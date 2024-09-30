Powered by RND
WSJ Minute Briefing

The Wall Street Journal
The top business headlines from The Wall Street Journal, three times daily. Whether it’s the latest on overseas markets, economic news out of Washington or clos...
  • Donald Trump Nominates Sean Duffy as Transportation Secretary
    Plus: Super Micro Computer submits a plan to allow it to keep trading on the Nasdaq. And, Blackstone is nearing a deal for closely held sandwich chain Jersey Mike's Subs. Luke Vargas hosts.
    --------  
    2:45
  • Tesla Shares Rise on Trump Transition Team’s Self-Driving Vehicle Plan
    Plus: Super Micro Computer shares jump as the AI server maker submits a plan to the Nasdaq to avoid delisting. Warner Brothers Discovery shares move higher after reaching a legal settlement with the NBA. J.R. Whalen reports.
    --------  
    2:18
  • Trump Picks Brendan Carr as New FCC Chairman
    Plus: The Eurozone's trade surplus rose in September compared to a year ago, with exports to the U.S. increasing 8.9%. Roblox is adding protections and safeguards for its youngest users about a month after it was accused of favoring growth over child safety. J.R. Whalen reports.
    --------  
    2:37
  • Discount Airline Spirit Files for Bankruptcy
    Plus: Donald Trump nominates Liberty Energy CEO Chris Wright to be his energy secretary. And, Warner Bros. Discovery settles its breach of contract lawsuit against the NBA. Luke Vargas hosts.
    --------  
    2:53
  • Dow Drops 300 Points as December Interest-Rate Cut Hopes Dim
    Plus: Applied Materials shares fall on a lower-than-expected sales outlook. Gold prices continue a post-Election Day slump. J.R. Whalen reports.
    --------  
    2:35

About WSJ Minute Briefing

The top business headlines from The Wall Street Journal, three times daily. Whether it’s the latest on overseas markets, economic news out of Washington or closing numbers from Wall Street, you'll be in the know in a flash.
