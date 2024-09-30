Trump Picks Brendan Carr as New FCC Chairman

Plus: The Eurozone’s trade surplus rose in September compared to a year ago, with exports to the U.S. increasing 8.9%. Roblox is adding protections and safeguards for its youngest users about a month after it was accused of favoring growth over child safety. J.R. Whalen reports. Sign up for the WSJ's free What's News newsletter. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices