Flyover Country with Scott Jennings

ROUNDTABLE: Can You Keep Up with the Trump Team?

If you thought his first day was busy - Trump has really ramped things up now. From tariffs and trade wars, to Gaza and USAID and plenty more, the Trump team has been flying through its priorities in the first month of the new administration. On today's Flyover Country - we dive into the biggest news of the week, while trying to balance all of the big news Trump is making. He's had some good: cutting waste at USAID, and some bad: tariffs, but there is no slowing down Trump right now. Join us as we discuss it all!