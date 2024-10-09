Flyover Country with Scott Jennings

SPECIAL: Todd Inman Updates Scott Jennings on the DC Airplane Crash Investigation
It has been less than two weeks since the tragic plane crash near DC's airport, which has meant a long, tireless couple of weeks for Todd Inman. A member of the National Transportation Safety Board, Todd was on site of the crash within minutes, a crash site literally just out his window. Now, with concerns about travel safety rising, the NTSB is hard at work on their investigation and recommendations from the incident. In our final interview of the day, Todd walks Scott through the process of investigation and what the public can expect to know about the crash.
--------
23:24
SPECIAL: Sec. Marco Rubio lays out America's Foreign Policy Priorities with Scott Jennings
Secretary of State Marco Rubio is just a few weeks into his new job, but he's already hit the ground running. With one big foreign trip already under his belt, and the second coming this week, he took some time to hop on Sirius XM's "The Patriot" to talk through it all with Scott Jennings. With serious conflicts in the Middle East, Ukraine, continued concerns about drugs in South America and more, Sec. Rubio has a lot to tackle. Hear him talk executing Trump's priorities and returning peace to the world.
--------
21:58
SPECIAL: Scott Jennings and Sec. Doug Burgum talk America's Energy Future
Special edition pod! On Monday, Scott Jennings took over Sirius XM's "The Patriot" from 9AM to noon, filling in for David Webb, and delivered a HUGE episode. Scott brought on some incredible guests, starting with the new Secretary of the Interior, Doug Burgum. The two talk America's energy future, from oil to electric and everything in-between. Listen now!
--------
24:42
ROUNDTABLE: Can You Keep Up with the Trump Team?
If you thought his first day was busy - Trump has really ramped things up now. From tariffs and trade wars, to Gaza and USAID and plenty more, the Trump team has been flying through its priorities in the first month of the new administration. On today's Flyover Country - we dive into the biggest news of the week, while trying to balance all of the big news Trump is making. He's had some good: cutting waste at USAID, and some bad: tariffs, but there is no slowing down Trump right now. Join us as we discuss it all!
--------
1:14:00
ROUNDTABLE: Trump's Big First Week Back
Donald Trump has only been President again for 5 days - but he has sure packed in a lot in his first week back. Once the formalities of the inauguration wrapped on Monday, the President got right to policy. Signing nearly 200 executive orders, it was clear a new era had begun in Washington. This week on Flyover Country, we talk about the good (and bad) of some of Trump's executive orders, the media reaction and what to expect Trump looks to implement his agenda. Listen now!
Welcome to Flyover Country with Scott Jennings. If you‘ve followed my commentary on tv or newspapers, you know I‘m a conservative — but sometimes I like to zig when everyone else is going to zag. You‘re going to hear podcast versions of my columns. You‘re going to hear me talk at length about some of the stuff we do on TV. You‘re also going to hear me talk to guests and other panels to have insightful conversations about the news. Most of the time though, you‘re just going to hear me giving you the news and giving you my commentary. I‘ll always tell you the truth, and I‘ll always be happy to engage with our listeners. Enjoy Flyover Country with Scott Jennings