Listen to this podcast in the app for free:Download for free in the App Store
718 episodes
- It's Fun Time Friday! Josh, Smug, Michael, and John roast James Talarico, react to Trump's latest one-liners, laugh through the week's funniest political moments, debate AI house robots, and tackle everything from WNBA drama to Thanksgiving, coyotes, and rabbits—with plenty of Ruthless chaos along the way.
#RuthlessPodcast #Politics #FunTimeFriday #Trump #Comedy
00:04:25 Texas Democrat's Blowtorch Photo Op Backfires
00:09:42 Trump's WNBA and LeBron Joke Steals the Show
00:11:56 Women's Baseball National Anthem Goes Completely Off the Rails
00:15:06 Democrat Tries to Distance Himself from the DSA
00:20:20 Trump's Pearl Harbor Joke Has the Crowd Laughing
00:22:48 Wisconsin Socialist Scrambles to Defend Thanksgiving Comments
00:26:27 Abdul El-Sayed Confronted Over Defund the Police Record
00:33:39 Yale Professor's Proposal to Give Young Adults Children's Votes Sparks Outrage
00:45:42 Robot Housekeepers Are Coming Faster Than You Think
00:49:01 Phillies Fan Delivers a Surprisingly Great Broadcast Performance
00:54:36 Coyotes Take Over an Abandoned Los Angeles Apartment
01:00:41 Kamikaze Rabbit Wipes Out Scooter Rider
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
- A huge victory for the Socialists over the Democrats in Michigan.
November is now the DSA vs. the USA.
In this episode, the Democrat party's sharp move to the left after Michigan's primary, what it means for key races in Wisconsin and beyond, and why they believe the DSA is reshaping the party ahead of the midterms.
Plus, King of the Hill and the best Ruthless Variety.
#RuthlessPodcast #Politics #Michigan #Wisconsin #Midterms00:02:20 DSA's Michigan Victory Signals a Democratic Party Shift
00:05:00 Mike Rogers Warns About Abdul El-Sayed's Record
00:06:41 Can Democrats Hide Their Socialist Agenda in the General Election?
00:14:40 Michigan Primary Exposes Democrats' Growing Internal Divide
00:20:53 Senate Leadership Fund Has New Ad Attacking Abdul El-Sayed
00:25:51 Bernie Sanders Pressed on Hasan Piker and 9/11 Comments
00:28:46 Why the Stakes Go Beyond Michigan's Senate Race
00:34:16 Wisconsin's Democratic Primary Takes a Sharp Left Turn
00:44:57 Michigan Democrats Nominate Another Progressive Firebrand
00:55:16 Shri Thanedar's Primary Defeat Ends a Bitter Campaign
01:00:10 King of the Hill: Steve Schmidt vs. Cheri Jacobus
01:08:04 New Study Suggests Viagra May Help Slow Cancer Spread
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
- The fellas break down Michigan's pivotal Senate primary, the Democrat Party's leftward shift, whether the DSA is reshaping the 2026 midterms, and what it all means for Republicans heading into November.
Plus, a conversation with AFP's Katelyn Bledsoe on the fight against the far-left agenda.
Brought to you in partnership with AFP
#RuthlessPodcast #Politics #Michigan #Midterms #DSA #ElSayed #Michiganprimary
00:05:03 Michigan's Democratic Primary Becomes a National Test
00:11:35 Haley Stevens vs. Abdul El-Sayed: The Democratic Divide
00:22:16 Can El-Sayed Unite Michigan Democrats?
00:24:32 Why Democrats May Be Leaving Swing-State Votes on the Table
00:30:56 Ro Khanna Defends the Progressive Wing
00:32:33 Mike Rogers' Path to Flipping Michigan
00:37:58 Can Republicans Stop Michigan's Leftward Shift?
00:41:54 Politico's Claim That Republicans Have a Staffer Problem
00:50:33 What Makes Great Political Staffers?
01:06:27 AFP on Battling the Democratic Socialist Movement
01:22:14 Can Democrats' Leftward Shift Cost Them the Midterms?
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
- The fellas break down James Talarico's "authentic Texan" act unraveling after his campaign ad featured a rental truck, sleuths dig up his Fauci action figure Christmas tweet, and watch Chuck Schumer get shouted down at his own anti-corruption event.
Plus: Wisconsin's DSA gubernatorial front-runner Francesca Hong denies tweeting "abolish the Senate" (she tweeted it), Nancy Mace's new House legislation, a chainsaw-wielding centaur robot, a Big PNAS study on macaques, and an innovative new way to fish.
#RuthlessPodcast #JamesTalarico #ChuckSchumer #TexasSenateRace #Fauci
5:04 - Fake Texan: Talarico's Rental Truck Ad
11:20 - Talarico's Fauci Action Figure
14:33 - Schumer Shouted Down at His Own Event
21:17 - Iowa Senate Candidate Punts on Schumer
24:20 - Question of the Day
26:34 - Wisconsin's DSA Nominee Francesca Hong
30:19 - "Fact Checkers" Cover for Hong
36:59 - The Midwest Has a Problem
40:52 - Nancy Mace's New Legislation
45:37 - The Centaur Robot We All Need
53:00 - Big PNAS Returns: A new study on Macaque
59:44 - Your Comments: Is Fauci Going to Prison?
1:03:42 - Spear Fishing Innovation
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
- The fellas discuss Anthony Fauci's Senate hearing where he invoked the Fifth Amendment 111 times, debate what accountability should look like after COVID, discuss the legal questions surrounding his pardon, and wrap up with King of the Hill and plenty of classic Ruthless variety.
#RuthlessPodcast #Fauci #COVID #Politics #KingOfTheHill
00:02:32 Anthony Fauci Pleads the Fifth 111 Times
00:06:56 Rand Paul Confronts Fauci Over COVID Decisions
00:10:39 Why Americans Still Want Answers About the Pandemic
00:19:19 Rand Paul Has Fauci's Lawyer Removed From the Hearing
00:21:54 Josh Hawley Exposes Fauci's Refusal to Answer Anything
00:27:54 Ron Johnson Questions Fauci's Own COVID Diary
00:31:34 Can Fauci's Biden Pardon Be Challenged?
00:39:19 The Biggest Questions Fauci Still Won't Answer
00:45:10 Prison or the Truth? What Accountability Should Look Like
00:52:08 Woman Flips SUV Inside Her Own Garage
00:55:21 Hiking Disasters: Trekking Pole Impalement and Yosemite Airlift
01:07:57 King of the Hill: Steve Schmidt vs. Adam Kinzinger
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
More News podcasts
- The DailyDaily News, News
- The Bulwark DailyNews, News Commentary, Politics, Society & Culture
- The Megyn Kelly ShowNews, News Commentary, Society & Culture
- Morning WireDaily News, News
- The Dan Bongino ShowNews, News Commentary
- The Tucker Carlson ShowNews, News Commentary
- CandaceNews, Politics, Society & Culture
- Up First from NPRDaily News, News
- The HeadlinesDaily News, News, News Commentary, Society & Culture
- The MeidasTouch PodcastNews, Politics
Trending News podcasts
- Runaway Country with Alex WagnerGovernment, News, Politics, Society & Culture
- Lovett or Leave ItComedy, News
- Interesting Times with Ross DouthatNews, Society & Culture
- The Illegal News with Sarah LongwellNews, Politics, Society & Culture
- Radio AtlanticNews, Politics, Society & Culture
- EmbeddedDocumentary, News, News Commentary, Society & Culture
- Undisclosed: Toward JusticeNews, Society & Culture, True Crime
- All In with Chris HayesNews, Politics
- Fearless with Jason WhitlockNews, Sports, Sports News
- The 11th Hour with Ali VelshiNews, Politics
- Face the Nation with Margaret BrennanNews, Politics
- InfamousEntertainment News, News, Relationships, Society & Culture, True Crime
- John Solomon ReportsNews, Politics
- Advisory OpinionsGovernment, News, Politics
- On the MediaHistory, News, News Commentary, Politics, Science, Social Sciences, Society & Culture
- Call Me Back - with Dan SenorGovernment, News, News Commentary, Politics
- The Rest Is Politics: USGovernment, News, Politics
- Stay Tuned with PreetGovernment, News, Politics, Society & Culture
- 1ANews
- Piers Morgan UncensoredNews, Society & Culture, Sports
- The Last Word with Lawrence O’DonnellNews
- On Point with Meghna ChakrabartiDaily News, News
- QAA PodcastNews
- The Ben Ferguson PodcastNews, Politics
- The Chuck ToddCastGovernment, News
- Part Of The ProblemComedy, Government, News, Philosophy, Society & Culture
- We're Not Kidding with Mehdi & FriendsComedy, Comedy Interviews, News
About Ruthless Podcast
A variety progrum. Smug, Holmes, Duncan, and Ashbrook bring next generation conservative talk to the next level with RUTHLESS. There is no shelter for anyone as the fellas provide a lighter analysis of the news (and fake news) of the day.Podcast website
Listen to Ruthless Podcast, The Daily and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Ruthless Podcast
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
download the app,
start listening.
Ruthless Podcast: Podcasts in Family