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Ruthless Podcast

Josh Holmes, Comfortably Smug, Michael Duncan and John Ashbrook
NewsPolitics
Ruthless Podcast
Latest episode

718 episodes

  • Ruthless Podcast

    Talarico’s Flame Burns Bright for Lib voters, Will it Be Enough in Texas?

    08/07/2026 | 1h 8 mins.
    It's Fun Time Friday! Josh, Smug, Michael, and John roast James Talarico, react to Trump's latest one-liners, laugh through the week's funniest political moments, debate AI house robots, and tackle everything from WNBA drama to Thanksgiving, coyotes, and rabbits—with plenty of Ruthless chaos along the way.

    #RuthlessPodcast #Politics #FunTimeFriday #Trump #Comedy

    00:04:25 Texas Democrat's Blowtorch Photo Op Backfires

    00:09:42 Trump's WNBA and LeBron Joke Steals the Show

    00:11:56 Women's Baseball National Anthem Goes Completely Off the Rails

    00:15:06 Democrat Tries to Distance Himself from the DSA

    00:20:20 Trump's Pearl Harbor Joke Has the Crowd Laughing

    00:22:48 Wisconsin Socialist Scrambles to Defend Thanksgiving Comments

    00:26:27 Abdul El-Sayed Confronted Over Defund the Police Record

    00:33:39 Yale Professor's Proposal to Give Young Adults Children's Votes Sparks Outrage

    00:45:42 Robot Housekeepers Are Coming Faster Than You Think

    00:49:01 Phillies Fan Delivers a Surprisingly Great Broadcast Performance

    00:54:36 Coyotes Take Over an Abandoned Los Angeles Apartment

    01:00:41 Kamikaze Rabbit Wipes Out Scooter Rider
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  • Ruthless Podcast

    Socialists Defeat Democrats: Now It’s USA vs. DSA

    08/06/2026 | 1h 18 mins.
    A huge victory for the Socialists over the Democrats in Michigan.

    November is now the DSA vs. the USA.

    In this episode, the Democrat party's sharp move to the left after Michigan's primary, what it means for key races in Wisconsin and beyond, and why they believe the DSA is reshaping the party ahead of the midterms.

    Plus, King of the Hill and the best Ruthless Variety.

    #RuthlessPodcast #Politics #Michigan #Wisconsin #Midterms00:02:20 DSA's Michigan Victory Signals a Democratic Party Shift
    00:05:00 Mike Rogers Warns About Abdul El-Sayed's Record
    00:06:41 Can Democrats Hide Their Socialist Agenda in the General Election?
    00:14:40 Michigan Primary Exposes Democrats' Growing Internal Divide
    00:20:53 Senate Leadership Fund Has New Ad Attacking Abdul El-Sayed
    00:25:51 Bernie Sanders Pressed on Hasan Piker and 9/11 Comments
    00:28:46 Why the Stakes Go Beyond Michigan's Senate Race
    00:34:16 Wisconsin's Democratic Primary Takes a Sharp Left Turn
    00:44:57 Michigan Democrats Nominate Another Progressive Firebrand
    00:55:16 Shri Thanedar's Primary Defeat Ends a Bitter Campaign
    01:00:10 King of the Hill: Steve Schmidt vs. Cheri Jacobus
    01:08:04 New Study Suggests Viagra May Help Slow Cancer Spread
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  • Ruthless Podcast

    Democrat Civil War Explodes in Michigan: DSA v DNC

    08/04/2026 | 1h 29 mins.
    The fellas break down Michigan's pivotal Senate primary, the Democrat Party's leftward shift, whether the DSA is reshaping the 2026 midterms, and what it all means for Republicans heading into November.

    Plus, a conversation with AFP's Katelyn Bledsoe on the fight against the far-left agenda.
    Brought to you in partnership with AFP

    #RuthlessPodcast #Politics #Michigan #Midterms #DSA #ElSayed #Michiganprimary

    00:05:03 Michigan's Democratic Primary Becomes a National Test

    00:11:35 Haley Stevens vs. Abdul El-Sayed: The Democratic Divide

    00:22:16 Can El-Sayed Unite Michigan Democrats?

    00:24:32 Why Democrats May Be Leaving Swing-State Votes on the Table

    00:30:56 Ro Khanna Defends the Progressive Wing

    00:32:33 Mike Rogers' Path to Flipping Michigan

    00:37:58 Can Republicans Stop Michigan's Leftward Shift?

    00:41:54 Politico's Claim That Republicans Have a Staffer Problem

    00:50:33 What Makes Great Political Staffers?

    01:06:27 AFP on Battling the Democratic Socialist Movement

    01:22:14 Can Democrats' Leftward Shift Cost Them the Midterms?
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  • Ruthless Podcast

    FAKE: Talarico Facade Starts to Crumble

    07/31/2026 | 1h 14 mins.
    The fellas break down James Talarico's "authentic Texan" act unraveling after his campaign ad featured a rental truck, sleuths dig up his Fauci action figure Christmas tweet, and watch Chuck Schumer get shouted down at his own anti-corruption event.

    Plus: Wisconsin's DSA gubernatorial front-runner Francesca Hong denies tweeting "abolish the Senate" (she tweeted it), Nancy Mace's new House legislation, a chainsaw-wielding centaur robot, a Big PNAS study on macaques, and an innovative new way to fish.

    #RuthlessPodcast #JamesTalarico #ChuckSchumer #TexasSenateRace #Fauci

    5:04 - Fake Texan: Talarico's Rental Truck Ad

    11:20 - Talarico's Fauci Action Figure

    14:33 - Schumer Shouted Down at His Own Event

    21:17 - Iowa Senate Candidate Punts on Schumer

    24:20 - Question of the Day

    26:34 - Wisconsin's DSA Nominee Francesca Hong

    30:19 - "Fact Checkers" Cover for Hong

    36:59 - The Midwest Has a Problem

    40:52 - Nancy Mace's New Legislation

    45:37 - The Centaur Robot We All Need

    53:00 - Big PNAS Returns: A new study on Macaque

    59:44 - Your Comments: Is Fauci Going to Prison?

    1:03:42 - Spear Fishing Innovation
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  • Ruthless Podcast

    Is Fauci Going to Prison?

    07/30/2026 | 1h 28 mins.
    The fellas discuss Anthony Fauci's Senate hearing where he invoked the Fifth Amendment 111 times, debate what accountability should look like after COVID, discuss the legal questions surrounding his pardon, and wrap up with King of the Hill and plenty of classic Ruthless variety.

    #RuthlessPodcast #Fauci #COVID #Politics #KingOfTheHill

    00:02:32 Anthony Fauci Pleads the Fifth 111 Times

    00:06:56 Rand Paul Confronts Fauci Over COVID Decisions

    00:10:39 Why Americans Still Want Answers About the Pandemic

    00:19:19 Rand Paul Has Fauci's Lawyer Removed From the Hearing

    00:21:54 Josh Hawley Exposes Fauci's Refusal to Answer Anything

    00:27:54 Ron Johnson Questions Fauci's Own COVID Diary

    00:31:34 Can Fauci's Biden Pardon Be Challenged?

    00:39:19 The Biggest Questions Fauci Still Won't Answer

    00:45:10 Prison or the Truth? What Accountability Should Look Like

    00:52:08 Woman Flips SUV Inside Her Own Garage

    00:55:21 Hiking Disasters: Trekking Pole Impalement and Yosemite Airlift

    01:07:57 King of the Hill: Steve Schmidt vs. Adam Kinzinger
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About Ruthless Podcast
A variety progrum. Smug, Holmes, Duncan, and Ashbrook bring next generation conservative talk to the next level with RUTHLESS. There is no shelter for anyone as the fellas provide a lighter analysis of the news (and fake news) of the day.
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