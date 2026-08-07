A huge victory for the Socialists over the Democrats in Michigan.



November is now the DSA vs. the USA.



In this episode, the Democrat party's sharp move to the left after Michigan's primary, what it means for key races in Wisconsin and beyond, and why they believe the DSA is reshaping the party ahead of the midterms.



Plus, King of the Hill and the best Ruthless Variety.



#RuthlessPodcast #Politics #Michigan #Wisconsin #Midterms00:02:20 DSA's Michigan Victory Signals a Democratic Party Shift

00:05:00 Mike Rogers Warns About Abdul El-Sayed's Record

00:06:41 Can Democrats Hide Their Socialist Agenda in the General Election?

00:14:40 Michigan Primary Exposes Democrats' Growing Internal Divide

00:20:53 Senate Leadership Fund Has New Ad Attacking Abdul El-Sayed

00:25:51 Bernie Sanders Pressed on Hasan Piker and 9/11 Comments

00:28:46 Why the Stakes Go Beyond Michigan's Senate Race

00:34:16 Wisconsin's Democratic Primary Takes a Sharp Left Turn

00:44:57 Michigan Democrats Nominate Another Progressive Firebrand

00:55:16 Shri Thanedar's Primary Defeat Ends a Bitter Campaign

01:00:10 King of the Hill: Steve Schmidt vs. Cheri Jacobus

01:08:04 New Study Suggests Viagra May Help Slow Cancer Spread

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