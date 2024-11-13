Clear Eyes about the Down Ballot

Sarah and Beth discuss Donald Trump's ongoing appointments and talk about what can be learned from the down ballot results. TOPICS DISCUSSED Trump Appointments and Expectations Lessons from the Down Ballot Outside of Politics: Is It Time for Christmas? Join our Premium Community on Substack for news, deep dives, and processing all this together. Looking for a gift for the Pantsuit Politics fan in your life? Check out our Pantsuit Politics Fan Gift Guide. Visit our website for complete show notes and episode resources.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.