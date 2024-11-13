Sarah and Beth discuss the responsibilities of Congress, the Supreme Court, and others will power at this time. TOPICS DISCUSSED Trump Appointments The Time to Be Bold Outside of Politics: The Sexiest Man Alive Join our Premium Community on Substack for news, deep dives, and processing all this together. Looking for a gift for the Pantsuit Politics fan in your life? Check out our Pantsuit Politics Fan Gift Guide. Visit our website for complete show notes and episode resources.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
47:16
Clear Eyes about the Down Ballot
Sarah and Beth discuss Donald Trump's ongoing appointments and talk about what can be learned from the down ballot results. TOPICS DISCUSSED Trump Appointments and Expectations Lessons from the Down Ballot Outside of Politics: Is It Time for Christmas?
1:01:01
Donald Trump: Master Politician?
Sarah and Beth continue to process the results of the 2024 Presidential Election. TOPICS DISCUSSED The 2024 Trump Coalition What to expect from the second Trump Adminsitration Outside of Politics: Common Ground Pilgrimages
50:01
The Results Are In: Buckle Up
Sarah and Beth reflect on the reelection of Donald Trump and what's ahead for us as Americans. TOPICS DISCUSSED Processing the Reelection of Donald Trump The Path Ahead Outside of Politics: Jason Kelce
1:25:10
What We’ve Learned After 9 Years of Political Podcasting
Sarah and Beth reflect on election day, anxiety, and the state of podcasting. TOPICS DISCUSSED Election Day Check-In Pantsuit Politics Turns Nine! Outside of Politics: Self-Care During Election Week
"Compelling and thoughtful listening" - the New York Times
Hosted by Kentuckians Sarah Stewart Holland and Beth Silvers, Pantsuit Politics is an independent podcast that takes a different approach to the news and culture. Pay attention without the anxiety. New episodes every Tuesday and Friday.
