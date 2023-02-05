American Democracy is not promised to us and, with all the forces working against it, saving it will take a level of work most people aren’t ready for. The Poli... More
Gen-Z Rising: Democracy’s New Dawn with Victor Shi
The youth of America have the opportunity to truly change the state of politics, and they’re starting to realize it. They don’t want to be told what they can read, or say, or who to love. They don’t want to be shot in their schools or live on a dying planet. Quite frankly, the majority of the country’s youth have no interest in making America great AGAIN. They seek to create something better. Which is why those who would prefer we go back are trying so hard to shut them down. Today we talk with GenZ activist and Strategy Director for Voters of Tomorrow, Victor Shi about how to best understand and connect with America’s youth to best support and understand them as they come into their power and hopefully save us from ourselves.
Guest Socials:
Twitter: @Victorshi2020
@iGenPolitics_
@VotersTomorrow
http://votersoftomorrow.org/lot/
https://politicon.podlink.to/igenpolitics
Host, On the Move w/ Victor Shi; Co-host, iGen Politics Podcast; Columnist, Resolute Square; Strategy Director, Voters of Tomorrow
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/victor.shi12/?hl=en
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/victorshi2020/
5/16/2023
56:40
Michigan: The Anti-Florida
A couple weeks ago we did a pod on Florida and the chaos DeSantis is inflicting on his state. So today we’re doing a counter piece on what a state looks like when a government works for, and listens to, it’s people, and, as far as I’m concerned, there’s no state that balances the scales better with Florida than Michigan. While Florida is all top down government control, Michigan has dedicated itself to listening to, and honoring the will of the voters. So today we’re going to talk about Michigan. To give you a sense of what’s possible when government reflects what the people, and not just what the government, wants. As Salon magazine recently wrote, “Michigan offers us real hope. A roadmap back to democracy and common sense”. And, I can’t think of anything we all need more than a little hope.
5/9/2023
1:00:50
The right place, at the right time, doing the right thing: a conversation with Laphonza Butler
Every day we hear about a new lawsuit, a new tragedy, a new pregnancy horror story. The unnecessary pain and suffering brought about by this onslaught of backward, archaic laws forced upon us by Republican lawmakers who believe they know better than doctors, scientists and the pregnant people themselves. After having a fundamental human right stripped from us with the reversal of Roe, women, and their allies around the country, have mobilized with the understanding that our basic human freedoms are at stake. This isn’t just about bodily autonomy, or the lives of pregnant people, it’s about human rights. Join me and Laphonza Butler, the President of Emily’s List, the powerful and influential political action committee dedicated to electing pro-choice women into office as we discuss where we are in America and how their mission has never been more essential to the future of our democracy.
Guest social:
Emily’s List: https://www.emilyslist.org
Twitter: @emilyslist
Twitter: @LaphonzaB
Insta: emilys_list
Linktree: https://linktr.ee/EMILYsList
5/2/2023
35:23
Stop The Bad Laws!: A Conversation with Melissa Walker from The States Project
You only have to look around the country right now to see the power state legislatures have over almost every part of our lives. While the 10th Amendment is a check on the power of the federal government, it gives state leadership an almost infinite amount of power, and in the wrong hands, this unchecked influence has been an absolute disaster for human rights, civil rights and democracy. For 40 years, while Republicans invested billions of dollars and focused energy into building and holding state governing majorities Democrats focused the majority of their attention and money on national races and, while it seemed like things were progressing around the country, individual states were actually putting the pieces in place for regressive laws that would take us back. This stops today. You wanna fight back? We do it at the state level and the States Project tells us how.
Guest social:
www.statesproject.org
Twitter: @StatesProjectUS
Facebook:https://www.facebook.com/StatesProjectUS
Instagram: @statesprojectus
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/TheStatesProject
4/25/2023
39:57
WTF Does the Constitution Actually Say? A conversation with Ben Sheehan
Today’s pod is a Candid Conversation with former award-winning executive producer at Funny or Die and author of OMG WTF Does the Constitution Actually Say? Ben has written a book that is essentially a modern day breakdown of our founding documents that explains all the things we never properly learned in school in an easily digestible book filled with humor. Now, obviously it would take more than one podcast to talk about the entire constitution, so today we’re going to focus on the first 12 Amendments which are the amendments that were ratified prior to the Civil War with the first 10 being what we know as the Bill of Rights. Fun way to learn what we should already know but probably don’t, with a little modern context mixed in.
Guest social:
https://linktr.ee/thatbensheehan
Twitter: @ThatBenSheehan
Buy the book: https://www.blackdogandleventhal.com/titles/ben-sheehan/omg-wtf-does-the-constitution-actually-say/9780762498482/
American Democracy is not promised to us and, with all the forces working against it, saving it will take a level of work most people aren’t ready for. The Politics Girl Podcast is here to give people a reason to care and a reason to fight. Our goal is to inspire. To instill in people a true understanding of what this country COULD be, if the right people were fighting for it, and what it WILL be if they don’t. It’s a political podcast yes, but more than that, it’s a podcast about America’s potential, where one passionate, and slightly mouthy, immigrant attempts to motivate the country to become what it promised to be but, so far, has yet to become. You’ll leave more knowledgeable, more engaged, and more sure that you, personally, can make a difference to the future of American democracy. Everyone’s got a little time for that right? Subscribe for new episodes every Tuesday. We’re in a fight for our country. We sure as hell better know what we’re fighting for. xo