Gen-Z Rising: Democracy’s New Dawn with Victor Shi

The youth of America have the opportunity to truly change the state of politics, and they’re starting to realize it. They don’t want to be told what they can read, or say, or who to love. They don’t want to be shot in their schools or live on a dying planet. Quite frankly, the majority of the country’s youth have no interest in making America great AGAIN. They seek to create something better. Which is why those who would prefer we go back are trying so hard to shut them down. Today we talk with GenZ activist and Strategy Director for Voters of Tomorrow, Victor Shi about how to best understand and connect with America’s youth to best support and understand them as they come into their power and hopefully save us from ourselves. Guest Socials: Twitter: @Victorshi2020 @iGenPolitics_ @VotersTomorrow http://votersoftomorrow.org/lot/ https://politicon.podlink.to/igenpolitics Host, On the Move w/ Victor Shi; Co-host, iGen Politics Podcast; Columnist, Resolute Square; Strategy Director, Voters of Tomorrow Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/victor.shi12/?hl=en LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/victorshi2020/ Please RATE and SUBSCRIBE so we can grow the show, open the dialogue, and inspire change moving forward! All show links here!: https://linktr.ee/politicsgirl Thank you to today’s sponsor! www.lomi.com/politicsgirl code: PoliticsGirl www.greenchef.com/PoliticsGirl60 Code: PoliticsGirl60 www.athleticgreens.com/politicsgirl