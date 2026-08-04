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- We went away this summer and the trip reminded me that many of our peer nations live far better than we do. Not just with their universal healthcare and walkable cities, but their respected working class and work/life balance. These are cultures that break for lunch. The people have reasonable work hours and take weeks, if not a month, off in the summer. They are better stewards of the human experience. They respect what people need and truly seem to be enjoying their lives far more than us, which is probably why so many people are moving away from America. It’s not just our government. It’s our way of life. People aren’t fulfilled by constantly rushing, hustling, and earning. They’re not happy not seeing their kids or worrying about being shot. So many of us just want an existence that respects life before commerce. This dog eat dog hyper individualism isn’t so attractive anymore.
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xoPG
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- America is once again in a battle over who we are and what we stand for. Does this country only belong to a privileged group, or is it for, as our Declaration Of Independence and Pledge of Allegiance tells us, for ALL of us? As Professor Joseph Kelly says, our founding fathers knowingly made concessions against what they knew to be right at our establishment, and by kicking the can of equality down the road, we have allowed fascist, top down hierarchy to continue to thrive in a nation that was meant to be built on enlightened values and the rights of man.
As always, IF YOU FIND WORTH IN WHAT WE DO, please consider SUBSCRIBING to PoliticsGirl Premium. You’ll get this podcast AD FREE, along with a bunch of other PERKS, like the rants directly to your inbox and the knowledge that you’re making this kind of highly researched, factual information possible.
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Thank you so much!
xoPG
Guest social:
The Biggest Lie: https://astoriabookshop.com/item/H4Xn4e03TBkdC0UFRwMAjg
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- John Pavlovitz reminds us that what’s happening in America isn’t independent of who we are. That any position of privilege we may hold in this world is a currency we must leverage on behalf of others. That while we might be grieving the country we thought we were, we have to get serious about the person we know we are to make sure our actions are in line with our values. Our values can not be our best kept secret. We need them to find our like minded communities, the ones who want to make a difference. We underestimate our collective power while the powers that be have kept us separated for generations because they know exactly what we could accomplish if we worked together.
As always, IF YOU FIND WORTH IN WHAT WE DO, please consider SUBSCRIBING to PoliticsGirl Premium. You’ll get this podcast AD FREE, along with a bunch of other PERKS, like the rants directly to your inbox and the knowledge that you’re making this kind of highly researched, factual information possible.
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Thank you so much!
xoPG
Guest social:
https://johnpavlovitz.com/
Beautiful Mess substack: https://johnpavlovitz.substack.com/
Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/John-Pavlovitz/e/B0768J9N6Z%3Fref=dbs_a_mng_rwt_scns_share
As always, please RATE and SUBSCRIBE so we can grow the show, open the dialogue, and inspire change moving forward!
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This episode is sponsored by…
https://superpower.com code: politicsgirl
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- The power to really take back our country is most efficient, and the least expensive, through the states. We can work together with our people to flip state houses across the country so when the federal government tries to strip us of our rights, we have an strong line of defense at the state level to protect our liberties, shore up our civil rights, and make sure the seats for the federal government are drawn fairly. So many of our federal rights start, or live or die, at the state level, so we need to be strategic about who is in charge there.
Enough is enough with this administration. We need to use every tool in our arsenal to fight back and win.
As always, IF YOU FIND WORTH IN WHAT WE DO, please consider SUBSCRIBING to PoliticsGirl Premium. You’ll get this podcast AD FREE, along with a bunch of other PERKS, like the rants directly to your inbox and the knowledge that you’re making this kind of highly researched, factual information possible.
If that interests you, please go to https://www.politicsgirl.com/premium and SUBSCRIBE TODAY!!
Thank you so much!
xoPG
Guest social:
States Project: https://statesproject.org/
The Fourth Branch: https://statesproject.org/fourthbranch/
As always, please RATE and SUBSCRIBE so we can grow the show, open the dialogue, and inspire change moving forward!
All show links here!: https://linktr.ee/politicsgirl
This episode is sponsored by…
https://Quince.com/politicsgirl
https://laundrysauce.com code: politicsgirl20
https://NOBLtravel.com
https://iRestore.com/politicsgirl code: politicsgirl
- Our country is a mess. As Heather Cox Richardson says, we have a president doing everything he can, with the assistance of the Supreme Court, and the capitulation of the Republicans in Congress, to overturn the system we’ve built. So what are we going to do about it, and how do we get the people disillusioned or shut down right now to dial back in?
As always, if you find worth in what we do, please consider SUBSCRIBING to PoliticsGirl Premium. You’ll get this podcast ad free, along with a bunch of other perks, like the rants directly to your inbox and the knowledge that you’re making this kind of highly researched, factual information possible.
If that interests you, please go to https://www.politicsgirl.com/premium and subscribe today!!
Thank you so much!
xoPG
Guest social:
Letters from an American:
https://heathercoxrichardson.substack.com/
250 to 250:
https://www.youtube.com/@twofiftytotwofifty
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/heathercoxrichardson/
Insta: @heathercoxrichardson
Twitter: @HC_Richardson
As always, please RATE and SUBSCRIBE so we can grow the show, open the dialogue, and inspire change moving forward!
All show links here!: https://linktr.ee/politicsgirl
This episode is sponsored by…
https://CookUnity.com/politicsgirl code: PoliticsGirl
https://JonesRoadBeauty.com code: politicsgirl
https://honeylove.com/politicsgirl
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About The PoliticsGirl Podcast
American Democracy is not promised to us and, with all the forces working against it, saving it will take a level of work most people aren’t ready for. The Politics Girl Podcast is here to give people a reason to care and a reason to fight. Our goal is to inspire. To instill in people a true understanding of what this country COULD be, if the right people were fighting for it, and what it WILL be if they don’t. It’s a political podcast yes, but more than that, it’s a podcast about America’s potential, where one passionate, and slightly mouthy, immigrant attempts to motivate the country to become what it promised to be but, so far, has yet to become. You’ll leave more knowledgeable, more engaged, and more sure that you, personally, can make a difference to the future of American democracy. Everyone’s got a little time for that right? Subscribe for new episodes every Tuesday. We’re in a fight for our country. We sure as hell better know what we’re fighting for. xoPodcast website
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