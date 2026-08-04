We went away this summer and the trip reminded me that many of our peer nations live far better than we do. Not just with their universal healthcare and walkable cities, but their respected working class and work/life balance. These are cultures that break for lunch. The people have reasonable work hours and take weeks, if not a month, off in the summer. They are better stewards of the human experience. They respect what people need and truly seem to be enjoying their lives far more than us, which is probably why so many people are moving away from America. It’s not just our government. It’s our way of life. People aren’t fulfilled by constantly rushing, hustling, and earning. They’re not happy not seeing their kids or worrying about being shot. So many of us just want an existence that respects life before commerce. This dog eat dog hyper individualism isn’t so attractive anymore.



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