TL;DR: Blame Biden

The Democratic Party needs to take a look in the mirror, and fast. This week, our old friend Lydia Polgreen joins the hosts to dissect what went wrong for Democrats, and what kind of leadership the party needs to win back voters in Trump's America.Plus, something to do other than doomscrolling.(A full transcript of this episode will be available within 24 hours of publication on the Times website.)Recommended in this episode:"A Party of Prigs and Pontificators Suffers a Humiliating Defeat" by Bret Stephens"Stop Pretending Trump Is Not Who We Are" by Carlos LozadaToshi Reagon