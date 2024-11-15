As nominees roll in, the reality of Donald Trump’s second administration is rapidly coming into focus. This week, Ross is joined by Opinion columnist David French to discuss the surprising picks and what they signal about the incoming president’s policy shifts this time around.(A full transcript of this episode will be available within 24 hours of publication on the Times website.)Recommended in this episode:“There Will Always Be a Trump. That’s Only Part of the Problem.,” by David French“What JD Vance Believes,” by Ross Douthat“Donald Trump Is Dead Serious About Getting Matt Gaetz to DOJ” by Marc CaputoThoughts about the show? Email us at [email protected] or leave a voicemail at (212) 556-7440.
TL;DR: Blame Biden
The Democratic Party needs to take a look in the mirror, and fast. This week, our old friend Lydia Polgreen joins the hosts to dissect what went wrong for Democrats, and what kind of leadership the party needs to win back voters in Trump’s America.Plus, something to do other than doomscrolling.(A full transcript of this episode will be available within 24 hours of publication on the Times website.)Recommended in this episode:“A Party of Prigs and Pontificators Suffers a Humiliating Defeat” by Bret Stephens“Stop Pretending Trump Is Not Who We Are” by Carlos LozadaToshi ReagonThoughts about the show? Email us at [email protected] or leave a voicemail at (212) 556-7440.
Introducing 'Matter of Opinion'
Thoughts, aloud. A new weekly podcast, every Thursday from New York Times Opinion.
Thoughts, aloud. Hosted by Michelle Cottle, Ross Douthat and Carlos Lozada. Every Friday, from New York Times Opinion.
