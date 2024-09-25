On this week’s The Daily Beast Podcast, guest John Oliver and co-host Samantha Bee take a trip down late-night TV memory lane, sharing fun times and lessons learned from their time as correspondents on ‘The Daily Show.’ Joanna Coles and Sam dive deep into the Beast’s exclusive story of the consultant making serious bank on Trump’s campaign payroll, and obsess over Kanye West’s sexploits as well as other, unrelated sex toys. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

With less than two weeks until Election Day, Joanna Coles and Samantha Bee are joned by political strategist James Carville for intel—and an insider's take—on the state of the presidential race. They speak with Daily Beast Special Correspondent Harry Lambert about media kingpin Joe Rogan as well as would-be political kingpin RKF Jr., and bemoan the state of "shrill" women in media.

The Daily Beast Podcast is as wildly exciting, energizing, and entertaining as the news it covers. Each week, co-hosts Joanna Coles (Chief Creative & Content Officer of The Daily Beast) and Samantha Bee (Full Frontal, The Daily Show) will navigate the latest in politics, pop culture, and everything in between. It will be like the best dinner party you've ever been to, just without any food. So actually it's the worst dinner party, but the best conversation. Tune in every Thursday.