Sam Bee on Biden's Big Fail, John Avlon on His Own

In the aftermath of Donald Trump's victory in the 2024 presidential election, co-host Samantha Bee has some tough talk for Joe Biden and his team, while former Daily Beast editor-in-chief John Avlon joins the podcast to discuss the lessons learnt from his own run for Congress. Comedian Michael Ian Black has news for everyone, while writer Nell Scovell explains why she'll be "not looking at the news for the next four years."