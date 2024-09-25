Organizational psychologist and author Adam Grant joins this week’s podcast to help unpack America’s political baggage, sharing leadership advice and coping strategies for the current moment. The Daily Beast’s executive editor Hugh Dougherty offers insight into the “patio power games” playing out at Mar-a-Lago as president-elect Donald Trump assembles his new administration—which may be filled with outlandish, cable TV personalities, but is ruled behind the scenes by a 67-year-old grandmother in aviator shades.Have a question or comment for us? Send us an email: [email protected] Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
--------
59:22
Sam Bee on Biden's Big Fail, John Avlon on His Own
In the aftermath of Donald Trump’s victory in the 2024 presidential election, co-host Samantha Bee has some tough talk for Joe Biden and his team, while former Daily Beast editor-in-chief John Avlon joins the podcast to discuss the lessons learnt from his own run for Congress. Comedian Michael Ian Black has news for everyone, while writer Nell Scovell explains why she’ll be “not looking at the news for the next four years.”Have a question or comment for us? Send us an email: [email protected] Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
--------
56:34
How The Trump-Musk Bromance Ends: Michael Wolff
Journalist and author Michael Wolff joins Joanna Coles and Samantha Bee on this week’s episode to offer insight into the jockeying egos on Donald’s Trump “manic” campaign—and that MSG rally. New Jersey Senator Cory Booker calls in from the Harris trail, and Daily Beast Special Correspondent Harry Lambert recaps party animal Jeff Bezos’ social calendar amid much turmoil at his newspaper, The Washington Post.Have a question or comment for us? Send us an email: [email protected] Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
--------
1:00:38
James Carville on Kamala and Trump on Joe Rogan
With less than two weeks until Election Day, Joanna Coles and Samantha Bee are joned by political strategist James Carville for intel—and an insider’s take—on the state of the presidential race. They speak with Daily Beast Special Correspondent Harry Lambert about media kingpin Joe Rogan as well as would-be political kingpin RKF Jr., and bemoan the state of “shrill” women in media. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
--------
48:32
John Oliver and Sam Bee's Lessons from Jon Stewart
On this week’s The Daily Beast Podcast, guest John Oliver and co-host Samantha Bee take a trip down late-night TV memory lane, sharing fun times and lessons learned from their time as correspondents on ‘The Daily Show.’ Joanna Coles and Sam dive deep into the Beast’s exclusive story of the consultant making serious bank on Trump’s campaign payroll, and obsess over Kanye West’s sexploits as well as other, unrelated sex toys. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
The Daily Beast Podcast is as wildly exciting, energizing, and entertaining as the news it covers. Each week, co-hosts Joanna Coles (Chief Creative & Content Officer of The Daily Beast) and Samantha Bee (Full Frontal, The Daily Show) will navigate the latest in politics, pop culture, and everything in between. It will be like the best dinner party you’ve ever been to, just without any food. So actually it’s the worst dinner party, but the best conversation. Tune in every Thursday. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.