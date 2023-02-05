Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to Plain English with Derek Thompson in the App
Listen to Plain English with Derek Thompson in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsNews
Plain English with Derek Thompson

Plain English with Derek Thompson

Podcast Plain English with Derek Thompson
Podcast Plain English with Derek Thompson

Plain English with Derek Thompson

The Ringer
add
Longtime Atlantic tech, culture and political writer Derek Thompson cuts through all the noise surrounding the big questions and headlines that matter to you in... More
NewsNews Commentary
Longtime Atlantic tech, culture and political writer Derek Thompson cuts through all the noise surrounding the big questions and headlines that matter to you in... More

Available Episodes

5 of 152
  • An Optimistic Guide to America’s Clean-Energy Future
    The world is engaged in a multitrillion-dollar project to decarbonize the economy to slow or reverse climate change. But what exactly does that mean? How optimistic should we be that we can pull this off? And what new technology do we need to build to make it happen? This is a mega-pod with two guests. Ramez Naam is a writer, speaker, and one of the best technologists I know at explaining the progress we’re making toward building a clean-energy economy. And Vinod Khosla is one of the most famous venture capitalists in Silicon Valley, the founder of Khosla Ventures, and an investor in several sci-fi-sounding companies, including one that is working on fusion technology—which might be one of the most exciting and important technologies we'll ever build. Host: Derek Thompson Guests: Ramez Naam & Vinod Khosla Producer: Devon Manze Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    5/2/2023
    1:25:24
  • The Most Important Thing Most Americans Misunderstand About Insomnia
    I am fascinated by sleep and also—perhaps, relatedly—not very good at it. Like tens of millions of Americans, I've had trouble falling asleep and staying asleep for most of my life. I also know that sleep is the glue that holds together health—a fact that sometimes haunts me as I toss and turn at night. Behind the fitness and health fads, what's the truth about insomnia? How dangerous is it? When do we know when we have a problem? How is it different from sleep deprivation? What have we learned about sleep in the last few decades that's most important for average people to remember? Dr. Jade Wu, a behavioral sleep medicine specialist and researcher at Duke University School of Medicine and the author of 'Hello Sleep: The Science and Art of Overcoming Insomnia Without Medications,' explains how the modern panic about sleep and insomnia misunderstands some fundamental facts. If you have questions, observations, or ideas for future episodes, email us at [email protected] You can find us on TikTok at www.tiktok.com/@plainenglish_ Host: Derek Thompson Guest: Dr. Jade Wu Producer: Devon Manze Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    4/25/2023
    1:05:05
  • How American Cities Can Avoid the ‘Urban Doom Loop’
    Today’s episode is about the future of the American city. Many downtowns are "wounded renditions of their once-robust selves." Offices are empty. Commercial real estate is losing value, pulling down municipal tax revenue. Fewer commuters means less transit revenue. Fewer downtown shoppers means less downtown employment. This has led some economists to worry about an "urban doom loop." Dror Poleg, an author and adviser who writes about the future of cities, talks about the knock-on effects of urban change on finance, work, real estate, and technology. Host: Derek Thompson  Guest: Dror Poleg Producer: Devon Manze Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    4/18/2023
    1:10:12
  • Americans Die Younger Than People in Any Other Rich Country. Why?
    Today’s episode is about guns, drugs, cars, and a big question: Why do Americans die so much younger than people in any other rich country? Before the 1990s, average life expectancy in the U.S. was not much different than it was in western Europe: Germany, France, the U.K. But since the 1990s, something very strange and clearly bad has happened. Americans got much richer than Europeans. But American life spans have fallen behind those of Europeans so dramatically that today, the typical American has the same healthy life expectancy as someone in the poorest town in England. So what's going on? To unravel this mystery, today’s guest is John Burn-Murdoch, a data journalist at the Financial Times, who recently published a magisterial investigation of the American death gap. If you have questions, observations, or ideas for future episodes, email us at [email protected] You can find us on TikTok at www.tiktok.com/@plainenglish_ Host: Derek Thompson Guest: John Burn-Murdoch Producer: Devon Manze Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    4/11/2023
    55:10
  • How Strong Is the Case Against Donald Trump?
    Derek talks to ‘Semafor’ political reporter Dave Weigel about how the Trump indictment could reshape the election—or turn out to be a big ole nothing burger. But before that, Norman Eisen, a lawyer who served as cocounsel for the House Judiciary Committee during the first impeachment and trial of Donald Trump, argues that Alvin Bragg's case is much stronger than the conventional wisdom. If you have questions, observations, or ideas for future episodes, email us at [email protected] You can find us on TikTok at www.tiktok.com/@plainenglish_ Host: Derek Thompson Guests: Norman Eisen and Dave Weigel Producer: Devon Manze Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    4/6/2023
    58:54

More News podcasts

About Plain English with Derek Thompson

Longtime Atlantic tech, culture and political writer Derek Thompson cuts through all the noise surrounding the big questions and headlines that matter to you in his new podcast Plain English. Hear Derek and guests engage the news with clear viewpoints and memorable takeaways. New episodes drop every Tuesday and Friday, and if you've got a topic you want discussed, shoot us an email at [email protected]! You can also find us on tiktok at www.tiktok.com/@plainenglish_
Podcast website

Listen to Plain English with Derek Thompson, Author U Your Guide to Book Publishing and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Plain English with Derek Thompson

Plain English with Derek Thompson

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

Plain English with Derek Thompson: Podcasts in Family