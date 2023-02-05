Plain English with Derek Thompson

Americans Die Younger Than People in Any Other Rich Country. Why?
Today’s episode is about guns, drugs, cars, and a big question: Why do Americans die so much younger than people in any other rich country?
Before the 1990s, average life expectancy in the U.S. was not much different than it was in western Europe: Germany, France, the U.K. But since the 1990s, something very strange and clearly bad has happened. Americans got much richer than Europeans. But American life spans have fallen behind those of Europeans so dramatically that today, the typical American has the same healthy life expectancy as someone in the poorest town in England.
So what's going on? To unravel this mystery, today’s guest is John Burn-Murdoch, a data journalist at the Financial Times, who recently published a magisterial investigation of the American death gap.
Host: Derek Thompson
Guest: John Burn-Murdoch
Producer: Devon Manze
