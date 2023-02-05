Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
The Ringer
Your pit stop for everything Formula 1. Find Kevin Clark and expert guests from around the world every Wednesday and Sunday covering the 22 Grand Prix events
Your pit stop for everything Formula 1. Find Kevin Clark and expert guests from around the world every Wednesday and Sunday covering the 22 Grand Prix events an... More

  • Miami Qualifying Results and Reactions on Day 3
    Kevin is joined by Scott Mitchell-Malm and Meg to discuss qualifying results on Day 3. They dive into all that went wrong for Charles Leclerc in Q3, touch on Max Verstappen’s ninth place position after the red flag, and make predictions for race day. Hosts: Kevin Clark and Megan Schuster Guest: Scott Mitchell-Malm Producer: Erika Cervantes Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    5/7/2023
    45:55
  • Day 2 Miami Vibes and Season Catch-Up
    Kevin is joined by ESPN’s Nate Saunders to break down Day 2 of the Miami Grand Prix. They hit on the practice sessions of the day and Charles Leclerc’s crash in P2, discuss the key differences seen in Year 2 of the Miami GP, and consider what Checo Perez needs to do to secure his spot on top. Host: Kevin Clark Guest: Nate Saunders Producer: Erika Cervantes Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    5/6/2023
    44:25
  • Miami Grand Prix Day 1 Takeaways
    Kevin and Meg have landed in Miami and they take you through their day walking the track, what they heard from drivers, and much more. Hosts: Kevin Clark and Megan Schuster Producer: Isaiah Blakely Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    5/4/2023
    29:04
  • Early 2023 Miami Grand Prix Preview
    Kevin is back and joined by Meg to preview the 2023 Miami Grand Prix. They begin by catching up on Formula One news, from Daniel Ricciardo at the Met Gala to Toto Wolff teaching at Harvard (2:55), reflect on last year’s race and discuss the improvements made (7:50), and then dive into what they are looking forward to in the weekend ahead (14:30). Hosts: Kevin Clark and Megan Schuster Producer: Erika Cervantes Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    5/2/2023
    34:10
  • Pit-Stop Chaos, Sprint Race Beef, and Baku GP Reactions
    Meg and Spanners are back from the four-week break to react to the Azerbaijan Grand Prix. They discuss what was learned from this street circuit and Checo Perez’s second win of the season (1:45), touch on the sprint race fiasco between George Russell and Max Verstappen (15:25), break down Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc performance and Carlos Sainz driving strategy (27:15), and more! Host: Megan Schuster Guest: Spanners Ready Producer: Erika Cervantes Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    4/30/2023
    57:10

About The Ringer F1 Show

Your pit stop for everything Formula 1. Find Kevin Clark and expert guests from around the world every Wednesday and Sunday covering the 22 Grand Prix events and news.
