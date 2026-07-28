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218 episodes
- Meg and Spanners recap the Hungarian Grand Prix, where Lando Norris secured his first victory of the season. They talk about the upgrades McLaren have been making, confusing pit-stop decisions, news of the Malaysian Grand Prix’s return, and much more.
(00:00) Intro(1:34) McLaren upgrades(15:04) Confusing pit-stop decisions(21:21) Down week for Ferrari(34:54) Max Verstappen's relationship with Red Bull(42:22) George Russell’s struggles continue(49:07) Aston Martin upgrades(1:05:15) Malaysia is hosting the Bahrain GP
Hosts: Megan Schuster and Spanners ReadyProducer: Isaiah Blakely
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- Megan Schuster and Spanners break down Kimi Antonelli’s Belgian Grand Prix victory and the controversial incidents involving Lewis Hamilton, George Russell, Charles Leclerc, and Oscar Piastri. They also examine Ferrari’s strategy problems, McLaren’s improving pace, and Russell’s growing championship pressure heading into Hungary.
(00:00) Intro
(01:59) The big contact controversy
(26:49) Mid-race maneuvers
(42:23) The lackluster Lando strat
(49:50) Kimi back in the top spot
Hosts: Megan Schuster and Spanners Ready
Senior Producer: Steve Ahlman
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- Meg and Spanners preview the Belgian Grand Prix at Spa, breaking down the circuit’s iconic corners, strategy questions, and battery deployment concerns. They also discuss McLaren’s latest upgrades, Carlos Sainz to Audi rumors, and Red Bull’s driver-market uncertainty. Later, Amelia Dimoldenberg from the viral 'Chicken Shop Date' show discusses her latest series with F1 called 'Passenger Princess.'(00:00) Intro(01:38) It’s time to hit the “Spa”(11:04) McLaren finally gets its motor(17:24) Carlos going to Audi?(37:07) Amelia Dimoldenberg joins the showHosts: Megan Schuster, Spanners ReadySenior Producer: Steve Ahlman
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- Meg and Spanners unpack the latest from the F1 rumor mill, from Max Verstappen’s McLaren talks and Red Bull contract drama to the FIA’s probe into “rotisserie” rear wings. They also revisit the George Russell vs. Max Verstappen Silverstone incident, debate safety car procedures, and react to Mohammed Ben Sulayem’s push for future engine changes.
(00:00) Intro(01:58) Max to McLaren?(24:33) George vs. Max redux(46:06) Power unit progress?
Hosts: Megan Schuster and Spanners ReadySenior Producer: Steve Ahlman
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- Meg and Spanners recaps a dramatic British Grand Prix, where Charles Leclerc returned to the top step of the podium for the first time since 2024. They break down Leclerc's long-awaited victory, Mercedes' frustrating day with Kimi Antonelli's late mechanical failure, the controversial safety car finish that reshuffled the podium, and another fiery chapter in the Max Verstappen and George Russell rivalry.
(00:00) Intro
(2:28) The Silverstone madness begins!
(09:30) The Mad Max safety car
(20:28) A Drivers' Championship update
(25:19) The big day for Charles
(38:30) More Max drama
(50:21) Some footy talk
Hosts: Megan Schuster and Spanners Ready
Senior Producer: Steve Ahlman
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About The Ringer F1 Show
Your pit stop for everything Formula 1. Find Megan Schuster and expert guests from around the world every Wednesday and Sunday covering the 22 Grand Prix events and news.Podcast website
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