Meg and Spanners recaps a dramatic British Grand Prix, where Charles Leclerc returned to the top step of the podium for the first time since 2024. They break down Leclerc's long-awaited victory, Mercedes' frustrating day with Kimi Antonelli's late mechanical failure, the controversial safety car finish that reshuffled the podium, and another fiery chapter in the Max Verstappen and George Russell rivalry.



(00:00) Intro



(2:28) The Silverstone madness begins!



(09:30) The Mad Max safety car



(20:28) A Drivers' Championship update



(25:19) The big day for Charles



(38:30) More Max drama



(50:21) Some footy talk



Hosts: Megan Schuster and Spanners Ready



Senior Producer: Steve Ahlman



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