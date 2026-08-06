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Locked On Bills - Daily Podcast On The Buffalo Bills

Locked On Podcast Network, Joe Marino
FootballSports
Locked On Bills - Daily Podcast On The Buffalo Bills
Latest episode

2497 episodes

  • Locked On Bills - Daily Podcast On The Buffalo Bills

    CJ Gardner-Johnson Returns—Buffalo Bills GAIN Momentum as Tyler Bass Kicks and SURPRISE Standout

    08/06/2026 | 31 mins.
    Buffalo Bills shake up training camp as CJ Gardner-Johnson returns from injury and lineup changes spark new competition in key positions. Can Michael Hoecht’s impressive recovery and Jordan Hancock’s breakout performance elevate the defense to new heights?

    Joe Marino highlights the evolving battles at cornerback, linebacker, and backup quarterback, with Davison Igbinosun and Max Hairston pushing for starting roles, and Shane Buechele challenging Kyle Allen for QB2. Insights include Christian Benford’s physicality, Keon Coleman's rollercoaster day, and Ben VanSumeren taking the lead at fullback. The episode also covers the latest on Tyler Bass, Otis Reese joining the roster, and what Jim Leonhard’s tactical practice adjustments mean for Week 1. Will these emerging playmakers give the Bills a competitive edge this season?

    Photo Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

    Visit https://www.thejoemarino.com/ for details on Substack, Subtext, Merch and more! 

    Everydayer Club

    If you never miss an episode, it’s time to make it official. Join the Locked On Everydayer Club and get ad-free audio, access to our members-only Discord, and more — all built for our most loyal fans. Click here to learn more and join your team’s community: https://lockedonpodcasts.com/everydayerclub

    Support Us By Supporting Our Sponsors!

    FanDuel

    Today's episode is brought to you by FanDuel. Join all the action at https://FANDUEL.COM to play Daily Dingers and make your free pick on who’s hitting a homer this MLB season.

    Home Chef

    For a limited time, Home Chef is offering my listeners FIFTY PERCENT OFF and free shipping for your first box PLUS free dessert for life! Go to https://HomeChef.com/LOCKEDONNFL. 

    Betterhelp

    This episode is sponsored by BetterHelp. Sign up and get 10% off at http://BetterHelp.com/LOCKEDON.

    KALSHI

    For a limited time, Download the Kalshi app and use code [LOCKEDON] to get up to $500 in bonus credits when you trade $25. 

    Square

    Get up to $200 off Square hardware when you sign up at https://square.com/go/lockedonnfl! #squarepod

    Gametime

    Today's episode is brought to you by Gametime. Download the Gametime app, create an account, and use code LOCKEDON for $20 off your first purchase.

    Indeed

    Listeners of this show get a $75 Sponsored Job Credit to help give your job the premium placement it deserves at http://Indeed.com/podcast.

    FANDUEL DISCLAIMER: 21+ in select states. First online real money wager only. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable free bets that expires in 14 days. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit FanDuel.com/RG (CO, IA, MD, MI, NJ, PA, IL, VA, WV), 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (WY, KS) or visit ksgamblinghelp.com (KS), 1-877-770-STOP (LA), 1-877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY), TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN)

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
  • Locked On Bills - Daily Podcast On The Buffalo Bills

    BILLS SQUAD SHOW: Moore and Allen’s BOND ELEVATES Buffalo Bills Camp ENERGY

    08/05/2026 | 1h 2 mins.
    00:00 Trading for DJ Moore

    08:18 Evaluating wide receiver fit

    13:44 Moore's leadership in Buffalo

    18:22 Discussing Bills Camp Topics

    25:29 Concerns about kicker's readiness

    31:35 Offensive line blocking techniques

    34:50 Importance of flexibility and weight loss

    42:20 Training opportunities for Caleb El-Armzor

    43:14 Evaluating player positions and potential

    50:29 Stefon Diggs joining Washington football

    57:45 Bills uniform schedule details

    01:00:29 Houston vs. Buffalo game stakes

     

    Everydayer Club
    If you never miss an episode, it’s time to make it official. Join the Locked On Everydayer Club and get ad-free audio, access to our members-only Discord, and more — all built for our most loyal fans. Click here to learn more and join your team’s community: https://lockedonpodcasts.com/everydayerclub

    Support Us By Supporting Our Sponsors!

    FanDuel

    Today's episode is brought to you by FanDuel. Join all the action at https://FANDUEL.COMto play Daily Dingers and make your free pick on who’s hitting a homer this MLB season.

    Home Chef

    For a limited time, Home Chef is offering my listeners FIFTY PERCENT OFF and free shipping for your first box PLUS free dessert for life! Go to https://HomeChef.com/LOCKEDONNFL. 

    Betterhelp

    This episode is sponsored by BetterHelp. Sign up and get 10% off at http://BetterHelp.com/LOCKEDON.

    KALSHI

    For a limited time, Download the Kalshi app and use code [LOCKEDON] to get up to $500 in bonus credits when you trade $25. 

    Square

    Get up to $200 off Square hardware when you sign up at https://square.com/go/lockedonnfl! #squarepod

    Gametime

    Today's episode is brought to you by Gametime. Download the Gametime app, create an account, and use code LOCKEDON for $20 off your first purchase.

    Indeed

    Listeners of this show get a $75 Sponsored Job Credit to help give your job the premium placement it deserves at http://Indeed.com/podcast.

    FANDUEL DISCLAIMER: 21+ in select states. First online real money wager only. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable free bets that expires in 14 days. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit FanDuel.com/RG (CO, IA, MD, MI, NJ, PA, IL, VA, WV), 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (WY, KS) or visit ksgamblinghelp.com (KS), 1-877-770-STOP (LA), 1-877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY), TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN)

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
  • Locked On Bills - Daily Podcast On The Buffalo Bills

    INTENSITY: Buffalo Bills Training Camp GETS HEATED—DJ Moore and Kaleb Elarms-Orr STEAL the Show

    08/04/2026 | 31 mins.
    Buffalo Bills ignite training camp with fierce competition as wide receiver DJ Moore and rookie linebacker Kaleb Elarms-Orr steal the spotlight. Full pads, relentless energy, and rising tempers set the tone—are these breakout performances a sign of things to come in Buffalo’s evolving roster?

    Joe Marino gives firsthand analysis of one-on-one battles featuring O'Cyrus Torrence, Christian Benford, Davison Igbinosun, and Max Hairston. Key discussions include Keon Coleman’s physicality overpowering defenders, concerns about Tyler Bass’s limited kicking reps, and standout moments from punter Tommy Doman. Injury updates on CJ Gardner-Johnson and Deone Walker add intrigue as the Bills’ depth is tested. With fierce rookie impact and ongoing position battles, could this camp set the stage for a new era of Buffalo Bills football?

    Photo Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

    Visit https://www.thejoemarino.com/ for details on Substack, Subtext, Merch and more! 

    Everydayer Club

    If you never miss an episode, it’s time to make it official. Join the Locked On Everydayer Club and get ad-free audio, access to our members-only Discord, and more — all built for our most loyal fans. Click here to learn more and join your team’s community: https://lockedonpodcasts.com/everydayerclub

    Support Us By Supporting Our Sponsors!

    FanDuel

    Today's episode is brought to you by FanDuel. Join all the action at https://FANDUEL.COM to play Daily Dingers and make your free pick on who’s hitting a homer this MLB season.

    Home Chef

    For a limited time, Home Chef is offering my listeners FIFTY PERCENT OFF and free shipping for your first box PLUS free dessert for life! Go to https://HomeChef.com/LOCKEDONNFL. 

    Betterhelp

    This episode is sponsored by BetterHelp. Sign up and get 10% off at http://BetterHelp.com/LOCKEDON.

    KALSHI

    For a limited time, Download the Kalshi app and use code [LOCKEDON] to get up to $500 in bonus credits when you trade $25. 

    Square

    Get up to $200 off Square hardware when you sign up at https://square.com/go/lockedonnfl! #squarepod

    Gametime

    Today's episode is brought to you by Gametime. Download the Gametime app, create an account, and use code LOCKEDON for $20 off your first purchase.

    Indeed

    Listeners of this show get a $75 Sponsored Job Credit to help give your job the premium placement it deserves at http://Indeed.com/podcast.

    FANDUEL DISCLAIMER: 21+ in select states. First online real money wager only. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable free bets that expires in 14 days. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit FanDuel.com/RG (CO, IA, MD, MI, NJ, PA, IL, VA, WV), 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (WY, KS) or visit ksgamblinghelp.com (KS), 1-877-770-STOP (LA), 1-877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY), TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN)

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
  • Locked On Bills - Daily Podcast On The Buffalo Bills

    WET: Key TAKEAWAYS from Buffalo Bills SOGGY Training Camp Practice — Who DOMINATED Day 4?

    08/03/2026 | 33 mins.
    Buffalo Bills weigh communication and chemistry in the heated left guard battle, while Mecole Hardman emerges as the frontrunner for punt return duties despite concerns over ball security. Will CJ Gardner-Johnson’s injury derail a promising start, or can Damar Hamlin and Geno Stone hold the line at safety until he returns?

    Joe Marino provides firsthand camp insights, highlighting Dalton Kincaid’s standout performance at tight end, the shifting linebacker depth chart fueled by Terrel Bernard, Dorian Williams, and Kaleb Elarms-Orr, and intriguing developments in the cornerback rotation with Christian Benford, Max Harrison, and Kanai Walker. Defensive line standouts Michael Hoecht, TJ Sanders, and Landon Jackson impress, while Tyler Bass’s mysterious absence from kicking raises questions for special teams. Can the Buffalo Bills solidify their depth and chemistry to contend against top AFC competition?

    Photo Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

    Visit https://www.thejoemarino.com/ for details on Substack, Subtext, Merch and more! 

    Everydayer Club

    If you never miss an episode, it’s time to make it official. Join the Locked On Everydayer Club and get ad-free audio, access to our members-only Discord, and more — all built for our most loyal fans. Click here to learn more and join your team’s community: https://lockedonpodcasts.com/everydayerclub

    Support Us By Supporting Our Sponsors!

    FanDuel

    Today's episode is brought to you by FanDuel. Join all the action at https://FANDUEL.COM to play Daily Dingers and make your free pick on who’s hitting a homer this MLB season.

    Home Chef

    For a limited time, Home Chef is offering my listeners FIFTY PERCENT OFF and free shipping for your first box PLUS free dessert for life! Go to https://HomeChef.com/LOCKEDONNFL. 

    Betterhelp

    This episode is sponsored by BetterHelp. Sign up and get 10% off at http://BetterHelp.com/LOCKEDON.

    KALSHI

    For a limited time, Download the Kalshi app and use code [LOCKEDON] to get up to $500 in bonus credits when you trade $25. 

    Square

    Get up to $200 off Square hardware when you sign up at https://square.com/go/lockedonnfl! #squarepod

    Gametime

    Today's episode is brought to you by Gametime. Download the Gametime app, create an account, and use code LOCKEDON for $20 off your first purchase.

    Indeed

    Listeners of this show get a $75 Sponsored Job Credit to help give your job the premium placement it deserves at http://Indeed.com/podcast.

    FANDUEL DISCLAIMER: 21+ in select states. First online real money wager only. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable free bets that expires in 14 days. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit FanDuel.com/RG (CO, IA, MD, MI, NJ, PA, IL, VA, WV), 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (WY, KS) or visit ksgamblinghelp.com (KS), 1-877-770-STOP (LA), 1-877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY), TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN)

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
  • Locked On Bills - Daily Podcast On The Buffalo Bills

    EXPECTATIONS: What Can Joe Brady DELIVER in Rookie Year as Head Coach of the Buffalo Bills?

    07/31/2026 | 34 mins.
    Buffalo Bills enter a new era with a rookie head coach, revamped defensive coordinator, and a stunning Nickel City uniform drop. Can Josh Allen lead this offense to the top while navigating high expectations and inevitable growing pains under Joe Brady’s leadership?

    Joe Marino breaks down the unique challenges and opportunities facing the Bills, from playoff ambitions to key roster decisions like trading for Vita Vea and targeting veteran linebackers. Explore the potential of 13 personnel packages featuring Dalton Kincaid, analysis of the contentious Nickel City alternate kit, and the impact of signing Dante Pettis over Jalen Virgil. Key storylines include CJ Gardner-Johnson’s off-field personality, Dion Dawkins’ fiery mindset, and what Hard Knocks would reveal about this dynamic squad. Will Brandon Beane’s vision for the trenches propel Buffalo past NFL history’s rookie coaching hurdles?

    Tickets to Event in Rochester: https://focus.theater/products/tailgate-talk-with-joe-marino

    Photo Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

    Visit https://www.thejoemarino.com/ for details on Substack, Subtext, Merch and more! 

    Everydayer Club

    If you never miss an episode, it’s time to make it official. Join the Locked On Everydayer Club and get ad-free audio, access to our members-only Discord, and more — all built for our most loyal fans. Click here to learn more and join your team’s community: https://lockedonpodcasts.com/everydayerclub

    Support Us By Supporting Our Sponsors!

    FanDuel

    Today's episode is brought to you by FanDuel. Join all the action at https://FANDUEL.COM to play Daily Dingers and make your free pick on who’s hitting a homer this MLB season.

    KALSHI

    For a limited time, Download the Kalshi app and use code [LOCKEDON] to get up to $500 in bonus credits when you trade $25. 

    Square

    Get up to $200 off Square hardware when you sign up at https://square.com/go/lockedonnfl! #squarepod

    Gametime

    Today's episode is brought to you by Gametime. Download the Gametime app, create an account, and use code LOCKEDON for $20 off your first purchase.

    Indeed

    Listeners of this show get a $75 Sponsored Job Credit to help give your job the premium placement it deserves at http://Indeed.com/podcast.

    FANDUEL DISCLAIMER: 21+ in select states. First online real money wager only. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable free bets that expires in 14 days. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit FanDuel.com/RG (CO, IA, MD, MI, NJ, PA, IL, VA, WV), 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (WY, KS) or visit ksgamblinghelp.com (KS), 1-877-770-STOP (LA), 1-877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY), TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN)

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
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About Locked On Bills - Daily Podcast On The Buffalo Bills
Locked On Bills podcast is your daily ticket to stay ahead of the game and the first to know the latest news, analysis, and insider info for the Buffalo Bills and the National Football League. Hosted by Joe Marino, the Locked On Bills podcast provides the Bills Mafia with expert, local analysis, film breakdowns, hot stories and coverage of all aspects of the Bills franchise. The Locked On Bills podcast takes you beyond the scoreboard for the inside scoops on the biggest stories from within the Bills locker room and all over the NFL. The Locked On Bills podcast is part of the Locked On Podcast Network. Your Team. Every Day.
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