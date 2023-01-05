Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to Locked On Bills - Daily Podcast On The Buffalo Bills in the App
Listen to Locked On Bills - Daily Podcast On The Buffalo Bills in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsSports
Locked On Bills - Daily Podcast On The Buffalo Bills

Locked On Bills - Daily Podcast On The Buffalo Bills

Podcast Locked On Bills - Daily Podcast On The Buffalo Bills
Podcast Locked On Bills - Daily Podcast On The Buffalo Bills

Locked On Bills - Daily Podcast On The Buffalo Bills

Locked On Podcast Network, Joe Marino
add
Joe Marino brings the most comprehensive analysis and commentary on the Buffalo Bills with the Locked On Bills podcast. From film breakdowns, to analytics, to t... More
SportsFootball
Joe Marino brings the most comprehensive analysis and commentary on the Buffalo Bills with the Locked On Bills podcast. From film breakdowns, to analytics, to t... More

Available Episodes

5 of 1347
  • What we learned about direction of Buffalo Bills from the 2023 NFL Draft, veteran winners and losers
    The NFL Draft typically provides meaningful clues about the direction of a football team based on the decisions that were made or not made and the Buffalo Bills are no exception. On today's episode, Joe Marino breaks down his top takeaways about how the Draft impacts the direction of the Buffalo Bills on offense and defense with the additions of Dalton Kincaid, O'Cyrus Torrence, Dorian Williams, Justin Shorter, Nick Broeker and Alex Austin. We also dive into which veterans are winners and losers based on those selections which prompts discussion on Josh Allen, Gabriel Davis, Spencer Brown and more! Follow & Subscribe on all Podcast platforms… 🎧 https://link.chtbl.com/LOBills?sid=YouTube Locked On NFL League-Wide: Every Team, Fantasy, Draft & More 🎧 https://linktr.ee/LockedOnNFL Support Us By Supporting Our Sponsors! Built Bar Built Bar is a protein bar that tastes like a candy bar. Go to builtbar.com and use promo code “LOCKEDON15,” and you’ll get 15% off your next order. FanDuel Make Every Moment More. Don’t miss the chance to get your No Sweat First Bet up to ONE THOUSAND DOLLARS in Bonus Bets when you go FanDuel.com/LOCKEDON. FANDUEL DISCLAIMER: 21+ in select states. First online real money wager only. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable free bets that expires in 14 days. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit FanDuel.com/RG (CO, IA, MD, MI, NJ, PA, IL, VA, WV), 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (WY, KS) or visit ksgamblinghelp.com (KS), 1-877-770-STOP (LA), 1-877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY), TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN) Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    5/4/2023
    35:37
  • Buffalo Bills sign DT Poona Ford, RB Latavius Murray and 7 undrafted free agents
    Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane kept adding to the roster following the 2023 NFL Draft with the addition of former Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Poona Ford, veteran running back Latavius Murray and seven undrafted free agents including DJ Dale, Richard Gouraige, Jordan Mims and Jalen Wayne. On today's episode, Joe Marino breaks down the newest members of the Buffalo Bills and how they impact the roster. Follow & Subscribe on all Podcast platforms… 🎧 https://link.chtbl.com/LOBills?sid=YouTube Locked On NFL League-Wide: Every Team, Fantasy, Draft & More 🎧 https://linktr.ee/LockedOnNFL Support Us By Supporting Our Sponsors! Built Bar Built Bar is a protein bar that tastes like a candy bar. Go to builtbar.com and use promo code “LOCKEDON15,” and you’ll get 15% off your next order. FanDuel Make Every Moment More. Don’t miss the chance to get your No Sweat First Bet up to ONE THOUSAND DOLLARS in Bonus Bets when you go FanDuel.com/LOCKEDON. FANDUEL DISCLAIMER: 21+ in select states. First online real money wager only. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable free bets that expires in 14 days. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit FanDuel.com/RG (CO, IA, MD, MI, NJ, PA, IL, VA, WV), 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (WY, KS) or visit ksgamblinghelp.com (KS), 1-877-770-STOP (LA), 1-877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY), TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN) Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    5/3/2023
    29:45
  • Comparing Buffalo Bills tight ends Dawson Knox and Dalton Kincaid
    With the 2023 NFL Draft now in the rearview, there are plenty of questions and comments from Bills Mafia to reflect on, including a comparison of tight ends Dawson Knox and Dalton Kincaid. On today's episode, Joe Marino shares his thoughts on Kincaid and Knox in addition to a host of Herd Mentality items including Dorian Williams, who wears the green dot on defense, trading for Chase Young, defensive tackle, Brandon Beane's drafts and more! Follow & Subscribe on all Podcast platforms… 🎧 https://link.chtbl.com/LOBills?sid=YouTube Locked On NFL League-Wide: Every Team, Fantasy, Draft & More 🎧 https://linktr.ee/LockedOnNFL Support Us By Supporting Our Sponsors! Built Bar Built Bar is a protein bar that tastes like a candy bar. Go to builtbar.com and use promo code “LOCKEDON15,” and you’ll get 15% off your next order. FanDuel Make Every Moment More. Don’t miss the chance to get your No Sweat First Bet up to ONE THOUSAND DOLLARS in Bonus Bets when you go FanDuel.com/LOCKEDON. FANDUEL DISCLAIMER: 21+ in select states. First online real money wager only. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable free bets that expires in 14 days. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit FanDuel.com/RG (CO, IA, MD, MI, NJ, PA, IL, VA, WV), 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (WY, KS) or visit ksgamblinghelp.com (KS), 1-877-770-STOP (LA), 1-877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY), TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN) Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    5/2/2023
    30:46
  • Expectations for Dalton Kincaid and the Buffalo Bills 2023 NFL Draft Class
    Now that Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane has assembled the 2023 NFL Draft class, it's time consider what the expectations are for each of the newest additions to the roster. On today's episode, Joe Marino breaks down what he expects from each player during their rookie season and how they should be contributing in Year Two and beyond. How should Dalton Kincaid, O'Cyrus Torrence, Dorian Williams, Justin Shorter, Nick Broeker and Alex Austin be impacting the Buffalo Bills. We have thoughts! Follow & Subscribe on all Podcast platforms… 🎧 https://link.chtbl.com/LOBills?sid=YouTube Locked On NFL League-Wide: Every Team, Fantasy, Draft & More 🎧 https://linktr.ee/LockedOnNFL Support Us By Supporting Our Sponsors! Built Bar Built Bar is a protein bar that tastes like a candy bar. Go to builtbar.com and use promo code “LOCKEDON15,” and you’ll get 15% off your next order. FanDuel Make Every Moment More. Don’t miss the chance to get your No Sweat First Bet up to ONE THOUSAND DOLLARS in Bonus Bets when you go FanDuel.com/LOCKEDON. FANDUEL DISCLAIMER: 21+ in select states. First online real money wager only. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable free bets that expires in 14 days. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit FanDuel.com/RG (CO, IA, MD, MI, NJ, PA, IL, VA, WV), 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (WY, KS) or visit ksgamblinghelp.com (KS), 1-877-770-STOP (LA), 1-877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY), TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN) Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    5/1/2023
    29:02
  • Buffalo Bills land Justin Shorter, Nick Broeker, Alex Austin and make 3 trades on Day 3 of NFL Draft
    On Day 3 of the 2023 NFL Draft, Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane drafted Florida WR Justin Shorter, Ole Miss OL Nick Broeker, Oregon State CB Alex Austin and made three trades. On today's episode, Joe Marino breaks down what these picks bring to the table, how they fit and what their path to making an impact is. Follow & Subscribe on all Podcast platforms… 🎧 https://link.chtbl.com/LOBills?sid=YouTube Locked On NFL League-Wide: Every Team, Fantasy, Draft & More 🎧 https://linktr.ee/LockedOnNFL Support Us By Supporting Our Sponsors! BetterHelp This episode is sponsored by BetterHelp. BetterHelp connects you with a licensed therapist who can take you on that journey of self-discovery from wherever you are. Visit BetterHelp.com/lockedon today to get 10% off your first month. Built Bar Built Bar is a protein bar that tastes like a candy bar. Go to builtbar.com and use promo code “LOCKEDON15,” and you’ll get 15% off your next order. Ultimate Football GM To download the game just visit Ultimate-GM.com or look it up on the app stores. Our listeners get a 100% free boost to their franchise when using the promo LOCKEDON (ALL CAPS) in the game store. FanDuel Make Every Moment More. Don’t miss the chance to get your No Sweat First Bet up to ONE THOUSAND DOLLARS in Bonus Bets when you go FanDuel.com/LOCKEDON. FANDUEL DISCLAIMER: 21+ in select states. First online real money wager only. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable free bets that expires in 14 days. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit FanDuel.com/RG (CO, IA, MD, MI, NJ, PA, IL, VA, WV), 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (WY, KS) or visit ksgamblinghelp.com (KS), 1-877-770-STOP (LA), 1-877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY), TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN) Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    4/30/2023
    34:08

More Sports podcasts

About Locked On Bills - Daily Podcast On The Buffalo Bills

Joe Marino brings the most comprehensive analysis and commentary on the Buffalo Bills with the Locked On Bills podcast. From film breakdowns, to analytics, to the hot stories surrounding the Bills, Joe (@TheJoeMarino) is the go-to source for all things Bills football. Daily, we explore the entire NFL calendar from free agency, to the draft, through training camp, and preview/review each game on Buffalo's NFL schedule. Listen to Locked On Bills, part of the Locked On Podcast Network, to be the most educated Bills fan you can be. #BillsMafia #GoBills #NFL #Bills @TheJoeMarino @LockedOnBills
Podcast website

Listen to Locked On Bills - Daily Podcast On The Buffalo Bills, Oilers NOW with Bob Stauffer and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Locked On Bills - Daily Podcast On The Buffalo Bills

Locked On Bills - Daily Podcast On The Buffalo Bills

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

Locked On Bills - Daily Podcast On The Buffalo Bills: Podcasts in Family