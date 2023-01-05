Locked On Bills - Daily Podcast On The Buffalo Bills

What we learned about direction of Buffalo Bills from the 2023 NFL Draft, veteran winners and losers

The NFL Draft typically provides meaningful clues about the direction of a football team based on the decisions that were made or not made and the Buffalo Bills are no exception. On today's episode, Joe Marino breaks down his top takeaways about how the Draft impacts the direction of the Buffalo Bills on offense and defense with the additions of Dalton Kincaid, O'Cyrus Torrence, Dorian Williams, Justin Shorter, Nick Broeker and Alex Austin. We also dive into which veterans are winners and losers based on those selections which prompts discussion on Josh Allen, Gabriel Davis, Spencer Brown and more! Follow & Subscribe on all Podcast platforms… 🎧 https://link.chtbl.com/LOBills?sid=YouTube Locked On NFL League-Wide: Every Team, Fantasy, Draft & More 🎧 https://linktr.ee/LockedOnNFL Support Us By Supporting Our Sponsors! Built Bar Built Bar is a protein bar that tastes like a candy bar. Go to builtbar.com and use promo code “LOCKEDON15,” and you’ll get 15% off your next order. FanDuel Make Every Moment More. Don’t miss the chance to get your No Sweat First Bet up to ONE THOUSAND DOLLARS in Bonus Bets when you go FanDuel.com/LOCKEDON. FANDUEL DISCLAIMER: 21+ in select states. First online real money wager only. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable free bets that expires in 14 days. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit FanDuel.com/RG (CO, IA, MD, MI, NJ, PA, IL, VA, WV), 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (WY, KS) or visit ksgamblinghelp.com (KS), 1-877-770-STOP (LA), 1-877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY), TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN) Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices