Locked On Bills - Daily Podcast On The Buffalo Bills

Buffalo Bills weigh communication and chemistry in the heated left guard battle, while Mecole Hardman emerges as the frontrunner for punt return duties despite concerns over ball security. Will CJ Gardner-Johnson’s injury derail a promising start, or can Damar Hamlin and Geno Stone hold the line at safety until he returns?



Joe Marino provides firsthand camp insights, highlighting Dalton Kincaid’s standout performance at tight end, the shifting linebacker depth chart fueled by Terrel Bernard, Dorian Williams, and Kaleb Elarms-Orr, and intriguing developments in the cornerback rotation with Christian Benford, Max Harrison, and Kanai Walker. Defensive line standouts Michael Hoecht, TJ Sanders, and Landon Jackson impress, while Tyler Bass’s mysterious absence from kicking raises questions for special teams. Can the Buffalo Bills solidify their depth and chemistry to contend against top AFC competition?



Photo Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect



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