The FC crew react to the news that Vinícius Júnior has extended his contract at Real Madrid amid rumors that he could have left the club, also the Spanish giants sign young star Yan Diomande to strengthen their attack. Real Madrid talk continues with the latest in Rodri, as he is rumored to be closer to signing for Barcelona rather than Real Madrid; and where does that leave Manchester City? Also, a reaction to the latest statement from FIFA as they apologize for their controversial recent decisions following the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

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