Gab & Juls Show: Is Messi finished in Paris?
Gab Marcotti and Julien Laurens discuss Lionel Messi’s future after he was fined two weeks wages by PSG for travelling to Saudi Arabia when he was expected in training. The guys ask where next for Messi and if a return to Barcelona is likely. The guys also discuss Arsenal’s 3-1 victory over Chelsea, the return of Sam Allardyce & praise Erling Haaland after he took the record for the most goals scored in a Premier League season.
5/4/2023
1:15:52
History-maker Haaland
The FC crew talk Manchester City's 3-0 win over West Ham as Haaland breaks the Premier League scoring record and Guardiola's side retake the lead in the league title race. Plus, Liverpool's uncomfortable 1-0 win over Fulham. Also Atletico Madrid now sit at second in LaLiga after an impressive 5-1 win over Cadiz.
5/3/2023
52:31
Laughter Permitted: USWNT Captain Becky Sauerbrunn Talks Upcoming World Cup
Two-time World Cup champion and Olympic gold medalist Becky Sauerbrunn joins Laughter Permitted to share what being a team player means to her (there's a great story involving the flute), the difference between a floor raiser and ceiling raiser and the leadership advice she received from Carla Overbeck. Becky also talks about the current state of the Portland Thorns in the wake of the Sally Yates report and what it will take for the USWNT to be successful in the upcoming World Cup. In the close of the show, Julie offers ideas on how to help high schoolers become leaders (she could have gone on for days).
Email Julie and Lynn your thoughts, questions and favorite Becky Sauerbrunn nicknames at [email protected]
5/3/2023
54:27
Chelsea Revive Arsenal's Title Fight
The FC crew react to Arsenal's 3-1 victory over Chelsea and question Frank Lampard's lineup decisions considering how little Chelsea have to play for this season. Plus, Frank Leboeuf and Julien Laurens join the show to criticize Jurgen Klopp's comments against referee Paul Tierney and argue if Lionel Messi has played his final game for PSG.
5/2/2023
1:14:13
Futbol Americas: Marsch Top Candidate for USMNT
On Monday's episode of Futbol Americas, Herculez Gomez and Sebastian Salazar react to the report where Jesse Marsch is the leading candidate to become USMNT head coach. Then, the guys recap the weekend performances of Americans and Mexicans abroad. Then, we take a look at the Liga MX clubs that qualified to the 'reclassification' and those that didn't. Also, we recap the MLS action over the weekend.
