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947 episodes
Futbol Americas: Poch extends with USMNT+Americans on the move this summer+Larry Berg new MLS commissioner+Messi back with a brace+Leagues Cup action+Vini Jr staying in Madrid08/07/2026 | 1h 26 mins.The Futbol Americas crew breaks down the massive news of Mauricio Pochettino extending his USMNT contract until 2030. Plus, the guys breakdown a couple of Americans on the move in the 2026 summer transfer window. Also, the MLS announces Larry Berg as the new commissioner of the league, replacing Don Garber. And, Messi bags a brace in Leagues Cup action & Vini Jr. staying in Madrid.
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- The FC crew react to the news that Vinícius Júnior has extended his contract at Real Madrid amid rumors that he could have left the club, also the Spanish giants sign young star Yan Diomande to strengthen their attack. Real Madrid talk continues with the latest in Rodri, as he is rumored to be closer to signing for Barcelona rather than Real Madrid; and where does that leave Manchester City? Also, a reaction to the latest statement from FIFA as they apologize for their controversial recent decisions following the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
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- The FC crew discuss the interesting quotes from World Cup winner Ferran Torres about his future at Barcelona, could he be on the move? Also, the panel talks the world's most unpopular man at the moment, Gianni Infantino, as legends like Luis Figo call for his resignation. Plus, the guys take a look at some preseason action and how Chelsea, Arsenal, & Barcelona could lineup at the start of the season. And, Neymar in the Brazilian headlines again!
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- The FC Crew react to the latest news as Real Madrid stay firm on their contract offer to Vinícius Júnior as he wishes for a deal closer to Kylian Mbappé's. Also, Rodri is continuously linked away from Manchester City, to Real Madrid, but would it hurt Manchester City too much if they sold him? Then, a recap of Erling Haaland and Norway at the World Cup, and the latest on Gianni Infantino's controversial decisions.
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Futbol W: Gotham FC discussion+Cloé Lacasse joins the show+NWSL Stick or Switch Predictions+WAFCON discussion+Top 10 goals08/04/2026 | 1h 7 mins.Today on Futbol W, the panel breaks down all the NWSL action over the past week. Plus, Cloé Lacasse joins the show to talk everything Utah Royals, are they title contenders? Then, the crew look back at their NWSL season predictions in March and decide to make some alterations on the Stick or Switch touchscreen. And, the Women's African Cup of Nations is ongoing with NWSL stars Barbara Banda & Temwa Chawinga set to face off! Finally, the show looks back at the Top 10 goals of the week!
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