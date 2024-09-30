Powered by RND
Unsportsmanlike with Evan, Canty and Michelle

ESPN Radio, Evan Cohen, Chris Canty and Michelle Smallmon
Start your day off your right with Evan Cohen, Chris Canty and Michelle Smallmon. Sports, life and laughter are what it's all about. Energizing, informative and...
  Hour 4: Emails & Pop-Tarts
    Canty refuses to use his work email, and it's causing a rift with the staff. The Pop-Tart Bowl trophy is in studio, and Michelle & Canty try it out. Also, ESPN Radio's Freddie Coleman joins the show. Plus, Canty's Best Bet, and the most UnSportsmanLike moment of the day!
    50:24
  Hour 3: Moldy Bread
    Kirk Cousins has officially been benched. How surprising was this? Did everyone get it wrong for the expectations placed on them? Also, ESPN NFL Draft Expert Mel Kiper joins the show. Plus, Who Said That?
    49:09
  Hour 2: Shocking Firings
    Which coaches could end up surprisingly getting fired, or walking away? Are the Steelers not what we think they are? ESPN NFL Reporter Kimberley A. Martin joins to discuss that and more. Plus, I'm Over It!
    49:48
  Hour 1: Kirk Cousins Benched
    Kirk Cousins has officially been benched. How surprising was this? Where did this go wrong for the Falcons, and where do they go from here? Also, who was Dan Campbell talking to when he talked about moldy bread? Plus, a twist on the ESPN Personality Draft!
    50:08
  Hour 4: Brian Dawkins joins the show
    Pro Football Hall of Famer Brian Dawkins joins to talk about where the Eagles are right now, and what their outlook is for the rest of the year. Also, All the Small Things. Plus, Canty's best bet, and the most UnSportsmanLike moments of the day!
    49:45

Start your day off your right with Evan Cohen, Chris Canty and Michelle Smallmon. Sports, life and laughter are what it's all about. Energizing, informative and just want you need to take on the day.
