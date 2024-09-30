Unsportsmanlike with Evan, Canty and Michelle

Canty refuses to use his work email, and it's causing a rift with the staff. The Pop-Tart Bowl trophy is in studio, and Michelle & Canty try it out. Also, ESPN Radio's Freddie Coleman joins the show. Plus, Canty's Best Bet, and the most UnSportsmanLike moment of the day!
50:24
Hour 3: Moldy Bread
Kirk Cousins has officially been benched. How surprising was this? Did everyone get it wrong for the expectations placed on them? Also, ESPN NFL Draft Expert Mel Kiper joins the show. Plus, Who Said That?
49:09
Hour 2: Shocking Firings
Which coaches could end up surprisingly getting fired, or walking away? Are the Steelers not what we think they are? ESPN NFL Reporter Kimberley A. Martin joins to discuss that and more. Plus, I'm Over It!
49:48
Hour 1: Kirk Cousins Benched
Kirk Cousins has officially been benched. How surprising was this? Where did this go wrong for the Falcons, and where do they go from here? Also, who was Dan Campbell talking to when he talked about moldy bread? Plus, a twist on the ESPN Personality Draft!
50:08
Hour 4: Brian Dawkins joins the show
Pro Football Hall of Famer Brian Dawkins joins to talk about where the Eagles are right now, and what their outlook is for the rest of the year. Also, All the Small Things. Plus, Canty's best bet, and the most UnSportsmanLike moments of the day!
