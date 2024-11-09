Merry Christmas to all and especially to all 32 NHL teams because the boys have picked out gifts that are going to save their seasons. Plus, with New Years right around the corner, each division in the NHL has made a resolution about something they will do better in 2025.
PRESENTED by BetMGM. Download the BETMGM app and use code “NETTERS” and enjoy up to $1500 in bonus bets if you lose your first wager!
SUPPORT OUR SPONSORS:
BAUER. Bauer is the go to destination for all your training needs. Head to http://www.bauer.com/training to explore tools like the Digital Reactor Danger for stickhandling or the Reactor Slide Board to add strength to your stride.
CASHAPP. Download CashApp and take control of your finances! https://apps.apple.com/us/app/cash-ap...
RIKI. Head to https://rikispirits.com/ to find out where to get RIKI near you. Follow @friday.beers and @rikispirits to stay up to date with upcoming RIKI contests and giveaways
FUNKAWAY. To check out the full family of FunkAway products go to http://www.funkaway.com to learn more funk’in cool stuff. And head over to Amazon right now and grab FunkAway products with just a few clicks.
FIREBALL . Fireball’s iconic cinnamon flavor tastes fire and goes down easy, making it the ultimate crowd pleasure. Go pick up some from your local liquor store and join us in drinking Fireball during our game days this season! #IgniteYourRivalry
EVERYMANJACK. Give Every Man Jack a shot today and go to http://www.everymanjack.com and use code “NETTERS” at checkout for 25% off your first order
CBDMD. Visit http://www.cbdmd.com to explore their extensive range of products and find the perfect solution for your needs. Don’t forget to use code “FRIDAY” at checkout to get 30% OF + Free Shipping.
DOLLAR SHAVE CLUB. Dollar Shave Club products are now available everywhere, so you can order from their website, Amazon, or get them at your favorite retailer near you. Visit their site right now for 20% off $20 or more, and get your products delivered right to your door. Visit http://www.dollarshaveclub.com/netters and use promo code NETTERS for 20% off $20 or more
CHOMPS. If you are looking for the PERFECT on the go snack that has zero grams of sugar and packed with high quality protein, then Chomps is for you. To learn more about Chomps, click here! http://www.chomps.com/emptynetters
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
1:02:36
The Greatest World Junior Team Of All Time w/ Andrew Ladd
PRESENTED by BetMGM. Download the BETMGM app and use code “NETTERS” and enjoy up to $1500 in bonus bets if you lose your first wager!
INTRO (00:00)
WHL (03:19)
WORLD JUNIOR TOURNEY (12:38)
CHICAGO (28:13)
INJURIES (31:11)
ARIZONA DAYS (50:37)
GAMES (1:01:49)
1:12:30
Could The Avs Possibly Lose Moose For Free?? w/ Tyler Toffoli
Tyler Toffoli gives unreal insight on what it's like to be on an NHL road trip, the vibes in the locker room between periods, and the state of the league right now. The Avs need to figure out their Mikko Rantanen situation immediately, JT Miller is back, and the trade train is already rolling. Plus a new round of connective tissue had DP stumped.
PRESENTED by BetMGM. Download the BETMGM app and use code “NETTERS” and enjoy up to $1500 in bonus bets if you lose your first wager!
(00:00) INTRO
(13:03) HOT ICE
(37:17) ROOKIES
(52:33) NEWS WITH TOFF
(1:17:45) BEER LEAGUE HOTLINE
(1:24:08) POWER RANKINGS
(1:28:36) STARTING 6
(1:36:05) CONNECTIVE TISSUE
(1:40:42) OUTRO
1:41:49
Sarah Nurse Is Changing Women's Hockey Forever
Sarah Nurse sits down with the boys and chats about turning the PWHL into a global brand. Despite Toronto coming up just short in the inaugural season, their road to the cup is full steam ahead in year two. Her years of dominating at Wisconsin played a major part in getting her on the Canadian Olympic Team, where she became the first black woman ever to win a gold medal in women’s hockey.
PRESENTED by BetMGM. Download the BETMGM app and use code “NETTERS” and enjoy up to $1500 in bonus bets if you lose your first wager!
(00:00) INTRO
(11:29) MAKING OLYMPIC TEAM
(18:14) 2022
(26:45) NHL ALL STAR GAME
(32:12) PWHL
(41:53) 3 GAMES INTO SEASON
(46:58) RANKING PWHL JERSEYS
(50:41) PASS SHOOT SCORE
(1:01:49) OUTRO
1:05:49
Trading Your Captain Mid Season Is Insane | w/ Greg Wyshynski
Greg Wyshynski is back to talk about all the chaos in New York. Trouba is a Duck. Shesty is the richest man in New York. The Avalanche have seen enough in goal and make a big trade to save their season. The Blackhawks need a new coach and Torts is pissed about diving. Plus the guys play “Shoots and Ladders” and CP almost risked it all.
PRESENTED by BetMGM. Download the BETMGM app and use code “NETTERS” and enjoy up to $1500 in bonus bets if you lose your first wager!
INTRO: 00:18
HOT ICE: 14:34
BRUINS COACH: 1:05:05
BEER LEAGUE HOTLINE 1:16:21
POWER RANKINGS: 1:20:05
STARTING 6: 1:27:43
TRIVIA: 1:37:41
OUTRO: 1:45:43
Ice is ready and welcome to the Empty Netters Podcast! We're brothers who played hockey in global showcases, elite prep schools, and top level juniors, before flaming out into the beer leaguers who sit before you. Now we're podcast hosts bringing you the best news, analysis, & interviews in the hockey world. From Jack Eichel to PK Subban to Jeremy Swayman to Chris Chelios, Empty Netters is the place where the biggest names in the sport come to talk hockey, play games, and snap it around tape to tape. Welcome to your favorite NHL player's favorite podcast. We've got the effortless chemistry (and pure hatred) that only years on the ice can build. Do you think Datsyuk has the best hands in the history of the league? Do you think Sidney Crosby is somehow underrated? Do you think every goalie should have to wear the Hasek helmet? Same. Let's hang. We drop new pod episodes every Monday and Wednesday, along with plenty of other YouTube content. Hit us up any time. Until then, skate hard.