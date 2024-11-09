Could The Avs Possibly Lose Moose For Free?? w/ Tyler Toffoli

Tyler Toffoli gives unreal insight on what it's like to be on an NHL road trip, the vibes in the locker room between periods, and the state of the league right now. The Avs need to figure out their Mikko Rantanen situation immediately, JT Miller is back, and the trade train is already rolling. Plus a new round of connective tissue had DP stumped. (00:00) INTRO (13:03) HOT ICE (37:17) ROOKIES (52:33) NEWS WITH TOFF (1:17:45) BEER LEAGUE HOTLINE (1:24:08) POWER RANKINGS (1:28:36) STARTING 6 (1:36:05) CONNECTIVE TISSUE (1:40:42) OUTRO