Avik Roy & Jim Harper: Should the U.S. Government Create a Central Bank Digital Currency?
On this episode of Future of Freedom, host Scot Bertram is joined by two guests with opposing viewpoints on whether the U.S. government should create a Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC). First on the show is Jim Harper, a nonresident senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute. Later, we hear from Avik Roy, president of the Foundation for Research on Equal Opportunity and policy editor at Forbes. You can find Jim on Twitter at @Jim_Harper and Avik at @avik.
5/30/2023
Patrick T. Brown & Scott Winship: Should the U.S. Government Provide Child Allowance Payments to Parents?
On this episode of Future of Freedom, host Scot Bertram is joined by two guests with opposing viewpoints regarding the need for child allowance payments from the government to U.S. parents. First on the show is Patrick T. Brown, fellow at the Ethics and Public Policy Center. Later, we hear from Scott Winship, Senior Fellow and Director of the Center on Opportunity and Social Mobility at the American Enterprise Institute. You can find Patrick on Twitter at @PTBWrites and Scott at @swinshi.
5/22/2023
Simon Hankinson & Josh T. Smith: Should the Use of Immigration Parole Authority Be Expanded?
On this episode of Future of Freedom, host Scot Bertram is joined by two guests with opposing viewpoints regarding the recent Biden administration expansion of the humanitarian parole program inside the legal immigration system. First on the show is Simon Hankinson, Senior Research Fellow at the Border Security and Immigration Center at the Heritage Foundation. Later, we hear from Josh T. Smith, a Research Manager for the Center for Growth and Opportunity at Utah State University. You can find Simon on Twitter at @WatchfulWaiter1 and Josh at @smithtjosh.
4/27/2023
Saul Anuzis & Trent England: Should the U.S. Adopt a National Popular Vote?
On this episode of Future of Freedom, host Scot Bertram is joined by two guests with opposing viewpoints regarding adoption of the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact. First on the show is Saul Anuzis, former Michigan Republican Party Chairman (2005-2009) and current advisory board member for National Popular Vote. Later, we hear from Trent England, founder and executive director of Save Our States. You can find Saul on Twitter at @sanuzis and Trent at @trentengland.
4/4/2023
Cully Stimson & Demetrius Minor: Should the Death Penalty Be Repealed?
On this episode of Future of Freedom, host Scot Bertram is joined by two guests with opposing viewpoints regarding the potential repeal of the death penalty across the country. First on the show is Demetrius Minor, national manager of Conservatives Concerned about the Death Penalty. Later, we hear from Cully Stimson, Deputy Director of the Edwin Meese III Center, Manager of the National Security Law Program, and Senior Legal Fellow at the Heritage Foundation. You can find Demetrius on Twitter at @dminor85 and Cully at @cullystimson.
Future of Freedom is a podcast that explores the intersection of conservatism and libertarianism in today's society. On each episode we bring together guests who hold opposing viewpoints on a specific policy or cultural issue. We tackle a range of topics, from economic policies to social issues, and from foreign affairs to constitutional law. Our guests come from different backgrounds and have different beliefs, but they all share a commitment to the principles of freedom, individualism, and limited government.
