Musk's influence on Trump: A national security mess at best, a global power realignment at worst

Rachel Maddow looks at Elon Musk's influence in Donald Trump's campaign and his relationship with American adversaries and figures either Kamala Harris will have a national security mess to deal with or, if Trump wins, the U.S. will shift alliances toward Russia, China, and North Korea. Also, on the eve of Election Day, Rachel wonders if the prosecutions of Donald Trump's foot soldiers from the last insurrection will deter more violence this time.