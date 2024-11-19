Maddow: Senate Democrats have chance to expose Trump nominees in waning days of control
Rachel Maddow looks at ways that Democrats can, and are, using their power and positions to prevent Trump from taking full, unfettered power.
Podcast extra: Rachel Maddow talks with Nicolle Wallace about Trump's early Cabinet picks
From the November 14 episode of Deadline White House, Rachel Maddow talks with Nicolle Wallace about Donald Trump's clown car of Cabinet picks and how they fit into his broader authoritarian project, and what Americans who care about democracy should keep an eye on as the second Trump administration takes shape.
Trump cabinet picks point to continuation of scandals and disgrace
Rachel Maddow looks at how Donald Trump is assembling his cabinet with the same disregard for ethics and integrity that marked his first term, and early signs that Trump is following the authoritarian playbook of subjugating the legislature to consolidate power in himself.
MSNBC prime time post election analysis special
Rachel Maddow and some of her prime time colleagues discuss the outcome of the 2024 election.
Musk's influence on Trump: A national security mess at best, a global power realignment at worst
Rachel Maddow looks at Elon Musk's influence in Donald Trump's campaign and his relationship with American adversaries and figures either Kamala Harris will have a national security mess to deal with or, if Trump wins, the U.S. will shift alliances toward Russia, China, and North Korea. Also, on the eve of Election Day, Rachel wonders if the prosecutions of Donald Trump's foot soldiers from the last insurrection will deter more violence this time.
