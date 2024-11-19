Why Trump's FCC PICK Terrifies the Deep State & Bathroom Trouble for Trans Rep Sarah McBride
President Donald Trump has selected Brendan Carr to serve as chair of his Federal Communications Commission & leftists are nervous because he authored Project 2025's chapter on the FCC's main goals, the first trans representative has been elected to Congress, the View's Sunny Hostin melted down yesterday about uneducated white people after Mika Brzezinski and Morning Joe Scarborough sat down with President Trump, Generation Z have unveiled Solo Poly, a new sexual orientation on TikTok, Islamic culture enriches the Pacific Northwest as an Iraqi parent attempted honor killing his daughter, and much more!GUEST: Josh Firestone
--------
1:08:33
We Are So Back: How Donald Trump is Restoring the American Culture
After a decisive victory Saturday night at Madison Square Garden, UFC heavyweight champ Jon Jones praised Jesus Christ, did the Trump dance, and gifted the belt to President Donald Trump himself & the left is furious, John Oliver said there is no evidence transgender students pose a threat to fairness in sports & we will prove him wrong, pollster Ann Seltzer, who famously predicted Kamala +3 in Iowa, announced her departure from polling, a trial is underway for Daniel Penny, the Marine veteran who put Jordan Neely in a chokehold in a New York City subway, and more!
GUEST: Josh Firestone
--------
1:03:44
God Tier Level Trolling: Trump's Latest Picks Are Driving the Left Insane
Three heavyweight leftists, Joy Reid, Don Lemon & Jamie Lee Curtis, have announced their departure from Elon Musk's X in the wake of President Donald Trump's Election 2024 victory, a trial is underway for Daniel Penny, the Marine veteran who put Jordan Neely in a chokehold in a New York City subway, Republican Senators elected John Thune of South Dakota to be the incoming majority leader and we could see how he might halt progress for the Trump admin, we're taking a close look at Matt Gaetz and Tulsi Gabbard following their respective nominations for United States Attorney General & Director of National Intelligence, and much more!
GUEST: Josh Firestone
--------
1:03:32
Let that Sink In: This is why the Left Lost & Elon and Vivek Form New Trump Superteam
President Donald Trump announced last night that Elon Musk & Vivek Ramaswamy will be teaming up to form the Department of Government Efficiency to protect Americans from insane government spending, Trump has picked Fox & Friends host and veteran Pete Hegseth to be Secretary of Defense, Mug Club Undercover infiltrated a zoom meeting with Democrat activists lamenting why Willie Brown's former sidepiece Kamala Harris lost the election, CNN prepares for massive layoffs, MSNBC may be sold, Mattel toys made a big printing error on packaging for dolls promoting the movie adaptation of the musical Wicked, and so much more!
GUEST: Josh Firestone
--------
1:13:31
Breaking Down Trump’s New Cabinet Superteam
Republicans officially took the House last night, President Donald Trump will control both the House and the Senate during his 2nd term, we're assessing the latest Trump administration cabinet positions, new conspiracy theories from election denying leftists suggest the election was rigged in swing states, the View's Ana Navarro threw a hissy fit over Trump's pick for Border Czar, Tom Homan, meanwhile the German government collapsed last week after the ruling coalition fell apart, and so much more!
GUEST: Josh Firestone
