Who Wants To Be A Dictator? Flag Burning Dos & Dont's? Plus, Big Beautiful Guests Amber Ruffin & Roy Wood Jr.!

Michael Ian Black is joined by Producers Jim Biederman and Jodi Lennon to discuss the news of the week and then Amber Ruffin and Roy Wood Jr, set up the new season of Have I Got News For You. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices