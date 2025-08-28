Who Wants To Be A Dictator? Flag Burning Dos & Dont's? Plus, Big Beautiful Guests Amber Ruffin & Roy Wood Jr.!
Michael Ian Black is joined by Producers Jim Biederman and Jodi Lennon to discuss the news of the week and then Amber Ruffin and Roy Wood Jr, set up the new season of Have I Got News For You.
1:04:43
The Big Zelensky, Trump, Putin Meetings! AND UFOs!!
Michael is joined by Producers Jim Biederman and Jodi Lennon to talk about the news of the week and then Dave Foley drops by.
55:20
A Russia/Ukraine Land Swap?! Trump's Big, Sexy DC Takeover! A New Immigration Scheme revealed!
Michael welcome Nimeas Patel and reviews the news of the week with Producers Jim Biederman and Jodi Lennon.
53:32
'Rigged' Numbers and What Trump Got Right?!!
This week Michael Ian Black covers Abbot’s big threat as Texas Dems flee, “rigged” numbers and what Trump got right?!! Plus an interview with author and political commentator, Molly Jong-Fast.
57:46
Jenny Hagel and News of The Week
Michael Ian Black is joined by Producers Jim Biederman and Jodi Lennon to discuss Epstein and other headlines in the news. Then, Michael interviews writer/comedian Jenny Hagel.
A comedy podcast serving up a smart and edgy take on the news of the week. Each week, Michael Ian Black is joined by a rotating collection of guests to test their knowledge of current events and share behind-the-scenes secrets.
Also in this feed, Have I Got News For You, the showcast.