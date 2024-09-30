All There Is with Anderson Cooper

Whoopi Goldberg: Why Did Y’all Leave Me?

Whoopi Goldberg sits down with Anderson for a candid and moving conversation about the life and deaths of her mother Emma Johnson and her brother Clyde. Visit the All There Is online grief community at cnn.com/allthereisonline and watch the video version on YouTube. Help is available if you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts or mental health matters. In the US: Call or text 988, the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline. Globally: The International Association for Suicide Prevention and Befrienders Worldwide have contact information for crisis centers around the world. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices