All There Is with Anderson Cooper

Author Andrew Sullivan grew up in Britain seeing his mom struggle with mental illness. He came to America as a young gay man and was named editor of The New Republic magazine, just as his friends began dying around him. Anderson talks with Andrew about surviving the AIDS epidemic and the complicated grief he feels following his mother’s death several months ago.
Visit the All There Is online grief community at cnn.com/allthereisonline and watch the video version on YouTube.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
Will Reeve: The Long Journey Into Grief
America knew actor Christopher Reeve as Superman, but to Will Reeve, now an ABC News correspondent, he was “Dad.” Will was 12 years old when his father died in 2004, and then in 2006 his mom Dana Reeve also died. Will sits down with Anderson to share what he calls his “long journey into grief.”
Irene Weiss: The Soul Never Forgets
How do you live with loss that is beyond comprehension? When Irene Weiss was 13 years old she and her family were deported to Auschwitz. She and her older sister were the only survivors. Now 93 years old, Irene talks with Anderson about how she survived and how she has lived with grief ever since.
Creating A Companionship With Grief
After suppressing grief for decades, Anderson reached out earlier this year to psychotherapist and author Francis Weller to ask for help. In this very personal conversation Anderson reveals some of what he’s learned about the strategies he developed as a child to shield himself from grief and why those strategies are now working against him.
Whoopi Goldberg: Why Did Y'all Leave Me?
Whoopi Goldberg sits down with Anderson for a candid and moving conversation about the life and deaths of her mother Emma Johnson and her brother Clyde.
Help is available if you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts or mental health matters. In the US: Call or text 988, the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline. Globally: The International Association for Suicide Prevention and Befrienders Worldwide have contact information for crisis centers around the world.
Grief can feel so lonely but talking about it, and listening to others share their grief experiences helps. In Season 3 of All There Is, Anderson Cooper continues his deeply personal exploration of grief in all its complexities. In moving and honest discussions, he learns from others who’ve experienced life-altering losses. All There Is with Anderson Cooper is about the people we lose, the people left behind, and how we can live on – with loss and with love. |
