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Explain It to Me

Vox
EducationNews
Explain It to Me
Latest episode

818 episodes

  • Explain It to Me

    Going broke on wellness

    08/02/2026 | 30 mins.
    Americans spend billions on healthcare products, from green powders and cold plunges to costly gym memberships. Last summer we asked: what good do they do?

    This episode was produced by Hady Mawajdeh, edited by Miranda Kennedy, fact-checked by Melissa Hirsch, engineered by Matthew Billy, and hosted by Jonquilyn Hill.

    Visitors wear the Myblend myLEDmask2 "Anti-Aging" product at the FIBO trade show for health, fitness and wellness in Cologne, Germany. Photo by Ina Fassbender/AFP via Getty Images.

    If you have a question, give us a call at 1-800-618-8545 or email askvox@vox.com.Listen to Explain It to Me ad-free by becoming a Vox Member: vox.com/members.
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
  • Explain It to Me

    The perimenopause moment

    07/26/2026 | 30 mins.
    Women’s health and hormones have been misunderstood by the medical establishment for decades. That’s changing.

    This episode was produced by Ariana Aspuru, edited by Jenny Lawton, fact-checked by Melissa Hirsch, engineered by Brandon McFarland, and hosted by Jonquilyn Hill.

    Photo by Edwin Tan for Getty Images.

    If you have a question, give us a call at 1-800-618-8545 or email askvox@vox.com.Listen to Explain It to Me ad-free by becoming a Vox Member: vox.com/members.
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
  • Explain It to Me

    What's in a name?

    07/19/2026 | 30 mins.
    Jalen and Olivia and Liam and Ailany. We look at what makes a name top the popularity charts.

    This episode was produced by Danielle Hewitt, edited by Jenny Lawton, fact-checked by Sarah Schweppe, engineered by David Tatasciore, and hosted by Jonquilyn Hill.

    Two babies, just a few hours old, lie side by side in a hospital in Halle, Germany. Photo by Waltraud Grubitzsch/dpa-Zentralbild/ZB via Getty Images.

    If you have a question, give us a call at 1-800-618-8545 or email askvox@vox.com.Listen to Explain It to Me ad-free by becoming a Vox Member: vox.com/members.
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
  • Explain It to Me

    Tanning is back

    07/12/2026 | 30 mins.
    Never mind skin cancer. Summer 2026 is all about tanmaxxing.

    This episode was produced by Kelli Wessinger, edited by Jenny Lawton, fact-checked by Melissa Hirsch, engineered by Patrick Boyd and Matthew Billy, and hosted by Jonquilyn Hill.

    Young women sunbathing. Photo by Krisztian Elek/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images.

    If you have a question, give us a call at 1-800-618-8545 or email askvox@vox.com.Listen to Explain It to Me ad-free by becoming a Vox Member: vox.com/members.
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
  • Explain It to Me

    Can we cheat death?

    06/28/2026 | 30 mins.
    The trick to living a longer, happier life.

    This episode was produced by Miles Bryan, edited by Jenny Lawton, fact-checked by Michelle Hirsch, engineered by Patrick Boyd, and hosted by Jonquilyn Hill.

    Iris Apfel celebrating her 100th birthday party in New York City. Photo by Patrick McMullan/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images for Central Park Tower.

    If you have a question, give us a call at 1-800-618-8545 or email askvox@vox.com. Listen to Explain It to Me ad-free by becoming a Vox Member: vox.com/members.
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
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About Explain It to Me
Should I buy a house? Why do I say “like” so much? Should Gen Z bother to save for retirement? Explain It to Me is the hotline for the issues that matter to your life. Send us your questions about health, personal finance, relationships, and anything else that matters to you. Host Jonquilyn Hill will take you on a journey to find the answers, whether it's to the halls of Congress or the local bar. You’ll get the answers you were looking for, and sometimes ones you didn't expect — and always with a dose of humor. New episodes every Sunday. Part of Vox and the Vox Media Podcast Network.
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