A philosopher's psychedelic encounter with reality
Why don't more philosophers take psychedelic drugs seriously as a means of examining reality? Sean Illing talks with Justin Smith-Ruiu, professor of philosophy, whose recent essay "This Is a Philosopher on Drugs" tells of how experimenting with psilocybin and other substances led to a radical reevaluation of nearly everything in his life — including his views on the nature of reality. They discuss the roots of an alternative worldview in the thought of German polymath G.W. Leibniz, what it means to say — as Socrates does — that philosophy is "preparation for death," and why psychedelics aren't more often explored in contemporary philosophy.
Host: Sean Illing (@seanilling), host, The Gray Area
Guest: Justin Smith-Ruiu, philosopher; author
5/4/2023
51:44
The project of Socratic love with Agnes Callard
What happens when you apply the Socratic method to personal relationships? Philosopher Agnes Callard joins Sean Illing to discuss how Socrates inspires her public philosophy project —including the decision to share the details of her love life and how these pursuits have created a more thoughtful and meaningful life.
Host: Sean Illing (@seanilling), host, The Gray Area
Guest: Agnes Callard, (@agnescallard), philosopher, University of Chicago
5/1/2023
52:57
The chemistry of connection
Could our brains make us less lonely? Sean Illing talks with psychiatrist and author Julie Holland, whose new book Good Chemistry takes on the crisis of disconnectedness we face today. They discuss the brain chemistry of attachment and human connection, how psychedelics can be used both in therapeutic contexts and to help us feel more connected to others, and the toll that this crisis of isolation can take on us — emotionally, physically, and spiritually.
Host: Sean Illing (@seanilling), host, The Gray Area
Guest: Julie Holland, MD (@BellevueDoc), psychiatrist; medical advisor to MAPS; author
4/27/2023
53:06
What a slow civil war looks like
Sean Illing is joined by reporter Jeff Sharlet, whose new book The Undertow: Scenes from a Slow Civil War takes readers on the ground across America right now, as all kinds of people seem to be preparing for a violent fight with other Americans. They discuss the killing of Ashli Babbitt on Jan. 6 and how the story of her death has evolved, the religious nature of some "fringe" political beliefs, and what life is like living in what Jeff calls "the Trumpocene."
Host: Sean Illing (@seanilling), host, The Gray Area
Guest: Jeff Sharlet (@JeffSharlet), reporter; author
4/24/2023
56:24
How to listen
Most of us don’t know how to truly listen, and it’s causing all sorts of problems. Sean Illing is joined by journalist Kate Murphy, the author of You’re Not Listening: What You’re Missing and Why It Matters, to discuss what it means to be a good listener, the problems that are caused when we don’t listen to each other, and the positive impacts on our health when we do.
Host: Sean Illing (@seanilling), host, The Gray Area
Guest: Kate Murphy, author,You’re Not Listening: What You’re Missing and Why It Matters
