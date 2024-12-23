Powered by RND
PodcastsNewsThe Chuck ToddCast
Listen to The Chuck ToddCast in the App
Listen to The Chuck ToddCast in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

The Chuck ToddCast

Podcast The Chuck ToddCast
Chuck Todd, Meet the Press
Chuck Todd at his best – unscripted, informed and focused on what really matters in politics. Join Chuck as he talks with top reporters from the nation’s capita...
NewsTV & FilmSports

Available Episodes

5 of 600
  • The ultimate What If election: 2024 Alternative Histories with Jonathan Martin
    Alternative history is back! We kick off this year's series with a look back at all the possible "What If" scenarios from the 2024 election. Chuck is joined by Politico's Senior Political Columnist, Jonathan Martin. 
    --------  
    59:27
  • "I'm controversial": John Morgan talks about possible independent bid for Florida governor
    Chuck talks with John Morgan, the founder of Orlando-based personal injury firm Morgan and Morgan with offices nationwide. Morgan, a well-known Democratic fundraiser in Florida, recently posted on Twitter that he was thinking of running for governor … as an independent. 
    --------  
    54:58
  • Why Mike Duggan is dropping the 'Democrat' label in his bid for governor
    Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan joins Chuck to preview his independent bid for Michigan's 2026 gubernatorial election, in what could be a seismic shift in a battleground state.
    --------  
    58:17
  • Paul Farhi: How news deserts moved the 2024 election
    Media reporter Paul Farhi joins Chuck to talk about his recent report for Northwestern Medill's local news initiative. In his piece, Farhi observed: “Donald Trump won the 2024 election with one of the smallest popular-vote margins in U.S. history, but in news deserts – counties lacking a professional source of local news – it was an avalanche.” 
    --------  
    41:04
  • Martin O'Malley: The DNC 'should be defending voting rights everywhere'
    Martin O’Malley is the former governor of Maryland, mayor of Baltimore,  and most recently, the commissioner of the Social Security Administration in the Biden administration. In November, O’Malley launched a campaign to become the next chairman of the Democratic National Committee.
    --------  
    1:04:51

More News podcasts

Trending News podcasts

About The Chuck ToddCast

Chuck Todd at his best – unscripted, informed and focused on what really matters in politics. Join Chuck as he talks with top reporters from the nation’s capital, plus exclusive sit-down interviews and on-the-ground dispatches from across the campaign trail.
Podcast website

Listen to The Chuck ToddCast, The Dan Bongino Show and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.1.1 | © 2007-2024 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 12/26/2024 - 5:53:39 AM