The ultimate What If election: 2024 Alternative Histories with Jonathan Martin
Alternative history is back! We kick off this year's series with a look back at all the possible "What If" scenarios from the 2024 election. Chuck is joined by Politico's Senior Political Columnist, Jonathan Martin.
59:27
"I'm controversial": John Morgan talks about possible independent bid for Florida governor
Chuck talks with John Morgan, the founder of Orlando-based personal injury firm Morgan and Morgan with offices nationwide. Morgan, a well-known Democratic fundraiser in Florida, recently posted on Twitter that he was thinking of running for governor … as an independent.
54:58
Why Mike Duggan is dropping the 'Democrat' label in his bid for governor
Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan joins Chuck to preview his independent bid for Michigan's 2026 gubernatorial election, in what could be a seismic shift in a battleground state.
58:17
Paul Farhi: How news deserts moved the 2024 election
Media reporter Paul Farhi joins Chuck to talk about his recent report for Northwestern Medill's local news initiative. In his piece, Farhi observed: “Donald Trump won the 2024 election with one of the smallest popular-vote margins in U.S. history, but in news deserts – counties lacking a professional source of local news – it was an avalanche.”
41:04
Martin O'Malley: The DNC 'should be defending voting rights everywhere'
Martin O’Malley is the former governor of Maryland, mayor of Baltimore, and most recently, the commissioner of the Social Security Administration in the Biden administration. In November, O’Malley launched a campaign to become the next chairman of the Democratic National Committee.
Chuck Todd at his best – unscripted, informed and focused on what really matters in politics. Join Chuck as he talks with top reporters from the nation’s capital, plus exclusive sit-down interviews and on-the-ground dispatches from across the campaign trail.