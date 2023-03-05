Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to Politics Friday in the App
Listen to Politics Friday in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsGovernment
Politics Friday

Politics Friday

Podcast Politics Friday
Podcast Politics Friday

Politics Friday

Minnesota Public Radio
add
Weekly updates from Mike Mulcahy and the Minnesota Public Radio newsroom staff covering politics in Minnesota. More
Government
Weekly updates from Mike Mulcahy and the Minnesota Public Radio newsroom staff covering politics in Minnesota. More

Available Episodes

5 of 30
  • Politics Friday: How to pay for roads, bridges and transit
    Winter has taken its toll on Minnesota roads, leaving drivers to maneuver between dips and cracks in the street that seem to grow by the day. But making sure those potholes get filled is just one of the many issues involved with transportation.   MPR News host Mike Mulcahy talks to Rep. Frank Hornstein, DFL-Minneapolis, chair of the Transportation Finance and Policy committee in the House; and Rep. John Petersburg, R-Waseca, Minn., the committee’s lead Republican, about transportation spending.  The state is set to get a billion-dollar boost for a total of nearly $9 billion over the next two years. While some of that money comes from the budget surplus, there are plans to find new sources of ongoing funding for roads, bridges and transit.  Later in the program, the latest development on the marijuana bill that just passed the House and if there’s a future for legalize recreational cannabis in Minnesota. And political reporters will recap the biggest stories from the Capitol this week. Guests:   Rep. Frank Hornstein, DFL-Minneapolis   Rep. John Petersburg, R-Waseca     Rep. Jess Hanson, DFL-Burnsville   Brian Bakst is a politics reporter for MPR News.   Briana Bierschbach is a politics reporter for the Star Tribune.   Subscribe to the Politics Friday podcast on: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, or RSS.  Use the audio player above to listen to the full conversation. 
    4/27/2023
    49:15
  • Politics Friday: A divided Legislature and the work to craft a new state budget
    The Legislature has spent much of this week passing elements of a new two-year state budget.  They're working off a base of the current $52 billion budget and looking to add the $17.5 billion surplus to it. The House and Senate plans do not line up perfectly, and conference committees will have to work out the differences.  MPR News guest host Brian Bakst talks about the state budget under construction at the Capitol with two leading DFL lawmakers who have their eyes on the big picture and a Republican who says the pace of spending is unsustainable.   Later in the hour, a recap of the governor’s State of the State speech and look at the busy week ahead.   Guests:   Sen. John Marty, DFL-Roseville  Rep. Liz Olson, DFL-Duluth  Rep. Anne Neu Brindley, R-North Branch    Dana Ferguson is a politics reporter for MPR News.  Peter Callaghan is a state government reporter for the MinnPost.  Subscribe to the Politics Friday podcast on: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, or RSS.  Use the audio player above to listen to the full conversation.    
    4/21/2023
    48:54
  • Politics Friday: Klobuchar on how the new party dynamic is reshaping Washington
    Washington has been in recess for the past couple weeks, allowing members like U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar to travel back to Minnesota.   In that time, she has met with President Biden to champion the bipartisan Infrastructure Act and visited the town of Winona as residents prepare for spring flooding.     MPR News guest host Brian Bakst talks to Sen. Klobuchar about bipartisan efforts to pass the Honoring Our Fallen Heroes Act, judicial ethics concerns at the Supreme Court and the looming debt ceiling.   Later in the program, a conversation on a paid family and medical leave proposal.  The bill would guarantee almost every Minnesota worker time off around the birth or adoption of a child to tend to a family member’s serious illness or cope with their own health emergency.  But there’s a big price tag to get it off the ground within a few years — more than $660 million in startup money that would be taken from the state’s surplus. The program would later rely on a new payroll tax on both employers and employees to cover the partial wage replacement benefits.  Sen. Alice Mann, DFL-Edina, author of the paid family and medical leave bill, and Julia Coleman, R-Waconia, who has offered alternative approaches to paid leave in the past, explain where they currently stand on the issue before the Legislature votes on the bill in the upcoming weeks.   And political reporters from MPR and Axios break down the biggest news from the Capitol this week.      Guests:  U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar   Sen. Alice Mann, DFL-Edina  Sen. Julia E. Coleman, R-Waconia  Dana Ferguson is a politics reporter for MPR News  Torey Van Oot is a reporter for Axios Twin Cities   Subscribe to the Politics Friday podcast on: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, or RSS.  Use the audio player above to listen to the full conversation.    
    4/14/2023
    49:37
  • Politics Friday: 3 months in, Minnesota’s Attorney General and Secretary of State are busy in their new terms
    Attorney General Keith Ellison and Secretary of State Steve Simon are three months into their new four-year terms and they're already busy.   Just yesterday, Ellison asked Gov. Walz to allow him to take over the prosecution of a Hennepin County criminal case and the governor agreed. It's a decision the Hennepin County attorney called deeply troubling. MPR News host Mike Mulcahy talks to Ellison about the Hennepin County criminal case, a proposed Sanford-Fairview health care merger, the state’s lawsuit against Juul Labs and the work of his office’s criminal division.   And Simon has been working with the Legislature on changes to election laws, including automatic voter registration, pre-registering 16 and 17-year-olds and allowing more early voting. He joins the program to explain what the purposed election legislation would do and why he thinks it's needed.   Later in the hour, presidential historian Timothy Naftali talks about the criminal charges filed against former President Donald Trump and how the situation compares to past presidents and former presidents.   Guests:   Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison   Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon   Timothy Naftali is a presidential historian and founding director of the Richard Nixon Presidential Library and Museum and associate professor of history and public policy at New York University. Subscribe to the Politics Friday podcast on: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, or RSS.  Use the audio player above to listen to the full conversation.    
    4/7/2023
    49:16
  • Politics Friday: Minnesota lawmakers debate new gun laws as the nation sees another school shooting
    Minnesota lawmakers are moving forward with a public safety bill that funds big parts of the state’s criminal justice system.   MPR News host Mike Mulcahy talks to Rep. Kelly Moller, DFL-Shoreview, and Rep. Paul Novotny, R-Elk River, about the public safety budget bill released earlier this week. The bill, HF2890, also includes a host of policy provisions, including a “red flag” measure designed to reduce gun violence.   Later in the hour, Sen. Sandra Pappas, DFL-St. Paul, explains the latest developments with the capital investment bill — also known as the bonding bill — and how the DFL plans to move forward with or without Republican support. And MPR’s political reporters break down the biggest news from the Capitol from this week.   Guests:   Rep. Kelly Moller, DFL-Shoreview   Rep. Paul Novotny, R-Elk River  Sen. Sandra Pappas, DFL-St. Paul  Brian Bakst is a politics reporter for MPR News    Dana Ferguson is a politics reporter for MPR News  Subscribe to the Politics Friday podcast on: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, or RSS. Use the audio player above to listen to the full conversation.
    3/31/2023
    49:35

More Government podcasts

About Politics Friday

Weekly updates from Mike Mulcahy and the Minnesota Public Radio newsroom staff covering politics in Minnesota.
Podcast website

Listen to Politics Friday, Bloomberg UK Politics and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Politics Friday

Politics Friday

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

Politics Friday: Podcasts in Family