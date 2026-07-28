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65 episodes
- DFL U.S. Senate hopefuls U.S. Rep. Angie Craig and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan met for a live debate Monday on MPR News.
Senate debate
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gDYHGPRp1E8
With about two weeks left until the primary election on Aug. 11, Flanagan and Craig responded to questions about fraud, immigration enforcement, Social Security and other issues.
Guests:
Peggy Flanagan is Minnesota’s two-term lieutenant governor.
Angie Craig is a four-term Democratic U.S. representative serving Minnesota’s 2nd Congressional District.
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Politics Friday Special: Democrats and Republicans convene for their party conventions05/29/2026 | 1h 42 mins.Thousands of the most politically involved Minnesotans are trading a leisurely spring weekend for the rough-and-tumble of indoor state party conventions.
They're weighing who they want to carry party banners in races for governor, U.S. Senate and much more. Republicans will gather in Duluth, while DFLers are on their way to Rochester.
How are Democrats and Republicans preparing for November’s midterm election? What advantages or headwinds are there for each party?
MPR News hosts Brian Bakst and Clay Masters will speak with candidates, party leaders, convention delegates and political analysts in a two-hour special broadcast from both party conventions.
Guests:
Todd Rapp, a DFLer, is the CEO and President of Rapp Strategies Inc.
Chas Anderson, a Republican, is the CEO and senior principal at Park Street Public.
Dan Kraker is a correspondent for MPR News based in Duluth.
Catharine Richert is a correspondent for MPR News based in Rochester.
Dana Ferguson is a political correspondent for MPR News.
Peter Cox is a politics reporter for MPR News.
Use the audio player above to listen to the full conversation or subscribe to the Politics Friday podcast on: Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or RSS.
Politics Friday: Walz weighs in on the work left to do for the remainder of his term05/22/2026 | 53 mins.Minnesota lawmakers have headed home for the year. The Legislature adjourned earlier this week after enacting some priorities and setting others to the side.
Some bills still await action by Gov. Tim Walz. Barring a special session, these will be the last bills that Walz confronts after two terms in office.
MPR News politics editor Brian Bakst speaks with Walz about the highs and the lows over his eight years in office.
Then, a recap of this year’s session. There were somber moments, tense exchanges and lots of debate over the past few months. We’ll take a look back with our political reporters.
Guests:
Gov. Tim Walz is a second-term Minnesota governor.
Dana Ferguson is a political correspondent for MPR News.
Peter Cox is a politics reporter for MPR News.
Politics Friday: Minnesota lawmakers reach a session-ending deal, now race to get it through05/15/2026 | 49 mins.Minnesota lawmakers are filling in the details of a legislative budget agreement struck this week and will have to hustle to pass the bills needed to enact it.
If they do, Minnesotans will see reductions in their vehicle registration, help with rising property taxes, continuation of a lead pipe replacement push and more. A key hospital in Minneapolis would get a lifeline and counties would get money to replace old technology that makes running programs difficult and fraud more of a risk.
The Legislature was tasked with a compact agenda and it looks like that is what will result. Items that were seen as politically problematic were kept to the side in favor of proposals that could get bipartisan buy-in.
MPR News politics editor Brian Bakst talks with the Minnesota’s four caucus leaders about how a session-ending agreement came together — two DFLers and two Republicans.
Then, a check-in with our state Capitol team, and what they’re picking up on, as the Legislature inches closer to its conclusion.
Guests:
Rep. Lisa Demuth, of Cold Spring, is a Republican and the speaker of the Minnesota House.
Rep. Zack Stephenson, of Coon Rapids, is the DFL caucus leader for the Minnesota House.
Sen. Erin Murphy, of St. Paul, is the DFL Senate majority leader.
Sen. Mark Johnson, of East Grand Forks, is the Republican Senate minority leader.
Dana Ferguson is a political correspondent for MPR News.
Peter Cox is a politics reporter for MPR News.
Use the audio player above to listen to the full conversation or subscribe to the Politics Friday podcast on: Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or RSS.
- The Legislature will end its session this month.
Lawmakers don’t have a choice; the Minnesota Constitution requires them to wrap it up.
The political parties both hold late-May endorsing conventions. DFLers meet in Rochester while Republicans assemble in Duluth. There are choices in the major races — governor and U.S. Senate — but the gatherings of activists can be unpredictable.
MPR News politics editor Brian Bakst and Capitol correspondent Dana Ferguson map out the session so far and where it could head next.
And several immigrants in Minnesota are asking the state to pardon criminal convictions that could result in their deportation, an MPR News producer explains the situation.
Then two politics reporters come by to discuss what they are seeing and hearing about the top-of-the-ballot races in Minnesota.
Guests:
Dana Ferguson is a political correspondent for MPR News.
Alanna Elder is a producer for “Minnesota Now” on MPR News.
J. Patrick Coolican is a editor-in-chief of the Minnesota Reformer.
Walker Orenstein is a political reporter for the Minnesota Star Tribune.
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About Politics Friday
Weekly updates from Brian Bakst and the Minnesota Public Radio newsroom staff covering politics in Minnesota.Podcast website
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