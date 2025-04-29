Ahead of the Threat: The FBI Cyber Podcast

Ahead of the Threat Podcast - Episode Nine - Meredith Griffanti

Are you an expert in communications? Do you need communications help? Are you ready for how to communicate to employees, the government, or your customers if a crisis happens? Many agencies believe they have it covered, but when a crisis does happen, the reality comes into focus that communications is a more nuanced and involved part of a response. Meredith Griffanti and her team do this “all day, every day.” As FTI’s senior managing director for cybersecurity and data privacy communications, Griffanti discusses her observations about the industry, common pitfalls and some changing attitudes about communications with hosts Bryan Vorndran, FBI assistant director of the Cyber Division, and Jamil Farshchi, an FBI strategic engagement advisor. Kicking off this episode’s Top Three segment with a look at current cybersecurity news, Bryan and Jamil assess the return of the LockBit ransomware group, a new tactic of “microransoms” targeting everyday users, and an FBI advisory warning people about fake FBI agents claiming to be from the Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3). You can read the full public service announcement from IC3 at ic3.gov/PSA/2025/PSA250418.