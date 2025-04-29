Ahead of the Threat: The FBI Cyber Podcast

Ahead of the Threat Podcast - Episode Nine - Meredith Griffanti
Are you an expert in communications? Do you need communications help? Are you ready for how to communicate to employees, the government, or your customers if a crisis happens? Many agencies believe they have it covered, but when a crisis does happen, the reality comes into focus that communications is a more nuanced and involved part of a response. Meredith Griffanti and her team do this “all day, every day.” As FTI’s senior managing director for cybersecurity and data privacy communications, Griffanti discusses her observations about the industry, common pitfalls and some changing attitudes about communications with hosts Bryan Vorndran, FBI assistant director of the Cyber Division, and Jamil Farshchi, an FBI strategic engagement advisor. Kicking off this episode’s Top Three segment with a look at current cybersecurity news, Bryan and Jamil assess the return of the LockBit ransomware group, a new tactic of “microransoms” targeting everyday users, and an FBI advisory warning people about fake FBI agents claiming to be from the Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3). You can read the full public service announcement from IC3 at ic3.gov/PSA/2025/PSA250418.
--------
Ahead of the Threat Podcast: Episode Eight - Scott Aaronson
Class is in session! Professor Scott Aaronson, a leading researcher in quantum computers, takes time away from his teaching at the University of Texas at Austin to give Ahead of the Threat a detailed overview of quantum theory and the applications of what a quantum computer could do—when one is invented. Though a real quantum computer remains unlikely for a few more years, its potential to unravel nearly all known encryption has led to the development of post-quantum encryption to protect sensitive data. In the episode’s Top Three segment that highlights current cybersecurity news, hosts Bryan Vorndran, assistant director of the FBI’s Cyber Division, and Jamil Farshchi, FBI strategic engagement advisor, discuss Google’s acquisition of the cloud computing company Wiz for $32 billion; the European Union's Artificial Intelligence Act, and a new ransomware attack at Jaguar Land Rover. You can read an FBI Joint Cybersecurity Advisory on Medusa Ransomware at cisa.gov/news-events/cybersecurity-advisories/aa25-071a. You can also read NIST’s Post-Quantum Cryptography Standardization Overview at csrc.nist.gov/projects/post-quantum-cryptography. Listen to Ahead of the Threat episodes, read the transcripts, and find related material at fbi.gov/aheadofthethreat.
--------
Ahead of the Threat Podcast: Episode Seven - Paul Proctor
Paul Proctor, a Gartner analyst for 20 years, joins the show to discuss practical approaches businesses can apply to make cybersecurity more effective. Through thousands of hours of outreach, Proctor sees a broken system that can improve with better communication and partnership between executives and chief information security officers to create strategies based on 'outcome-driven metrics.' One example is identifying the cost to return systems online in a specific time frame following a breach, while understanding that cutting funds to that effort jeopardizes the timeline. Hosts Bryan Vorndran, assistant director of the FBI’s Cyber Division, and Jamil Farshchi, FBI strategic engagement advisor, discuss the importance of cybersecurity 'fundamentals' and how measured approaches can lead to more success in a field more complicated than many think. Commenting on current events in the 'Top Three' segment, Vorndran and Farshchi highlight DeepSeek AI, the new updates to United HealthGroup’s breach, and new reporting requirements for critical infrastructure cyber incidents (Cyber Incident Reporting for Critical Infrastructure Act, or CIRCIA). Listen to Ahead of the Threat episodes, read the transcripts, and find related material at fbi.gov/aheadofthethreat.
--------
Ahead of the Threat Podcast: Episode Six - Charles Carmakal
For our first episode of 2025, Charles Carmakal joins the show to discuss all things Scattered Spider. As the chief technology officer at Mandiant, Charles details a disturbing trend of compromises through seemingly unsophisticated, yet highly effective approaches, including hackers who trick organization help desks into granting them system access. Hosts Bryan Vorndran, the assistant director of the FBI's Cyber Division, and Jamil Farshchi, an FBI strategic engagement advisor, discuss mitigation techniques that companies, such as Mandiant, recommend to clients. In the episode’s Top Three segment, Bryan and Jamil discuss the breaches of BeyondTrust and Data School and give an update on Salt Typhoon. Listen to Ahead of the Threat episodes, read the transcripts, and find related material at fbi.gov/aheadofthethreat.
--------
Ahead of the Threat Podcast: Episode Five - Rachel Lavender
For our last episode until 2025, FBI Assistant Director Bryan Vorndran and FBI Strategic Engagement Advisor Jamil Farshchi speak to Rachel Lavender, managing director of the cyber practice at Marsh McLennan. As a seasoned cyber-insurance broker, Rachel discusses the partnership between a company and a cyber-insurance service, working together to build and implement effective cybersecurity measures over time. She also highlights act-of-war clauses and the growing information the insurance industry has obtained in a short time by servicing victim clients, resulting in better coverage and recommendations. For the episode’s Top Three segment recounting recent events, Bryan and Jamil discuss the unsealing of charges against members of Scattered Spider, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s cybersecurity reporting rules, and reasonably managed encryption. Listen to Ahead of the Threat episodes, read the transcripts, and find related material at fbi.gov/aheadofthethreat.
On Ahead of the Threat, Bryan Vorndran, assistant director of the FBI’s Cyber Division, and Jamil Farshchi—a strategic engagement advisor for the FBI who also works as Equifax’s executive vice president and chief information security officer—discuss emerging cyber threats and the enduring importance of cybersecurity fundamentals. Featuring distinguished guests from the business world and government, Ahead of the Threat will confront some of the biggest questions in cyber: How will emerging technology impact corporate America? How can corporate boards be structured for cyber resilience? What does the FBI think about generative artificial intelligence?