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44 episodes
- Five years ago, the SFMTA expanded San Francisco's Free Muni for Youth program to include all young people 18 and under. Whether a child or teen lives in SF or is visiting, they can use the city’s public transit system free of charge. All they have to do is climb on board and enjoy the ride.
In this episode, we cover the history of Free Muni for Youth and talk to some young people who benefit from the program. The episode also features SFMTA Revenue, Development and Reporting Director Diana Hammons, San Francisco City Attorney David Chiu and City Supervisor Myrna Melgar.
- Downtown San Francisco is making a comeback after a slow recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. In this episode, we discuss what’s new in the downtown area and how Muni, the city’s public transit system, is an essential part of the area’s revitalization. We also talk about Muni ridership and the SFMTA’s Fix It! Week maintenance program, which keeps the ride to downtown fast, reliable, efficient and safe.
The episode features San Francisco Office of Economic and Workforce Development Executive Director Anne Taupier, SFMTA Transit Performance and Technology Manager Simon Hochberg, SFMTA Chief Maintenance Officer Charles Drane, Into the Streets CEO and Founder Katy Birnbaum, Biederman Redevelopment Ventures Union Square Plaza Program Manager Mark Hennon and TMASF Connects Executive Director Darcy Brown.
- The FIFA World Cup 26™ has come to the Bay Area, putting San Francisco in the international spotlight. In this episode, we speak with Mayor Daniel Lurie about how the city prepared to take the world stage for the tournament. We also bring SFMTA Major Special Events Lead Tony Henderson into the conversation to discuss how Muni and other public transit systems got ready to help people get to matches in Santa Clara and watch parties in San Francisco. And we swing by an opening match watch party to chat with a few fans and get into the spirit.
- In honor of Bike Month, this episode is fueled by pedal power. We are talking to people who bike in San Francisco, including some SFMTA staff members, about their experiences on two wheels. We also discuss how biking infrastructure on our streets supports safety for everyone, including people who drive, walk and roll. And we get an update on the city's bikeshare program.
This episode features Transportation Planner Christy Osorio, Assistant Engineer Jack Anninos, Contracts and Procurement Director Julie Friendlander, School Crossing Guard Eddewina Williams, Transit Priority Manager Michael Rhodes, Transit Employee Performance Program Manager Mirian Sorrell and Bikeshare and Bike Parking Program Manager Adrian Leung.
- It’s Climate Week in San Francisco! So, in this episode, we’re discussing the work the SFMTA does to give people environmentally friendly transportation options. From Muni to EV charging stations at the curb, it’s not hard to go green while getting around the city. The episode features conversations with SF Environment Executive Director Tyrone Jue, Muni Zero Emission Program Manager Bhavin Khatri and SFMTA Parking and Curb Management Planner Broderick Paolo.
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About Taken with Transportation
Welcome to Taken with Transportation, the official podcast of the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency (SFMTA). Each episode will take you along for the ride as we profile the people and policies that make accessible, equitable transportation in San Francisco possible. These stories will cover everything from the city’s streets to the inner workings of the SFMTA and offer insight and perspectives you won’t get anywhere else. We’re passionate about the work we do and want to share that passion and commitment with you. About the Host: Melissa Culross comes to the SFMTA from the radio industry where she spent three decades hosting broadcasts and creating content for a variety of stations, including KCBS, Star 101.3 and Alice@97.3 in the Bay Area. Melissa has been drawn to storytelling her whole life and has been a regular San Francisco public transit rider since moving to the city in the 1990s.Podcast website
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