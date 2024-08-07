The National Security Law Podcast

Hello friends, and welcome back to the NSL Podcast with Professor Vladeck and Dean Chesney. Tune in for a detailed discussion of the bizarre plea-deal-wait-nevermind-no-plea-deal situation that unfolded last week in relation to three of the four remaining military commission defendants in the 9/11 prosecution, as well as a breakdown of the Supreme Court's presidential immunity (from prosecution) case.
Do these guys spend too much time talking about the Mets, and Star Wars, and House of the Dragon/Game of Thrones? Well, yes, sure, but it beats having the show interrupted by advertisements, no?
Episode 246: Around the Drain in 80 Days
Betcha thought we were done...but we're back! Tune in as Steve Vladeck and Bobby Chesney discuss and debate the latest (ok, some of this stuff is months old) national security law and related developments, including:
The renewal of Section 702 (aka our first contribution to the rapidly-upcoming debate over the next renewal)
The conviction of the former president in New York Court (and the prospects for SCOTUS to get involved)
Speaking of SCOTUS: we're waiting on a *LOT* of big decisions over the next two weeks, including the presidential immunity claim, social media content moderation jawboning, and more
We've also got an upcoming oral argument in the Florida federal court trial of the former president in relation to classified documents
TikTok & Bytedance v. Garland: we discuss the prospects for the First Amendment claim, as well as the prospects for a Takings argument and, perhaps the sleeper topic among these, the Bill of Attainder argument
Of course there's frivolity too. Lots of it. Watching the Acolyte? The Mets? House of the Dragon? Hitman? Mr. Bates vs the Post Office?
Episode 245: 100 Days Later…
Hello, is this thing on? Check one, check two...testing, testing. We're good? Alright alright alright...
It's been 100 days between shows. Thought maybe the world might be calmer if we waited a bit, but no such luck! We are, however, very glad to be back on the air with a fresh (and rather long!) episode. Tune in for topics including:
Israel & Hamas
Ukraine & Russia
America & the Houthis
702 renewal
TikTok & prospects for the divestment bill prevailing vs a First Amendment challenge
All sorts of Trump litigation
All sorts of Texas border stuff (invasion as a constitutional concept, state-level war powers, preemption, the limits of preemption, etc.)
Plus, why do the Mets already suck? It's only been four games. Yeesh.
Episode 244: Not Our 30th Episode of 2023
Barring an unlikely spate of more than a dozen episodes happening over the next week, it sure looks like Steve has won his bet with Bobby, for this marks the 16th episode of 2023. Ouch, that's not even *close* to the 30-show target! But tune in anyway if you are interested in a thorough overview of what is and is not clear about the Colorado Supreme Court's decision disqualifying Donald Trump from the ballot under color of Section 3 of the 14th Amendment (that is, on grounds that Trump had engaged in insurrection).
Episode 243: Boiled Froggy Water Under the Bridge
Two months between episodes? Looks like someone will be buying Steve a dinner at the conclusion of 2023 (barring a pivot to posting new episodes every day).
As for what is on tap in episode 243:
Israel and Gaza: a review of key international law issues
The United States and Iran: a review of key domestic law issues
Trumplandia: checking in on, like, 17 separate cases currently underway
As for frivolity: there are some (inevitable) ramblings about football, but much more frivolous than that is the ad hoc holiday favorites playlist...