🎃 Get into the Halloween spirit by learning the names of five classic monsters in Spanish!In this episode, you'll spell out each spooky creature and guess who it is, with all answers revealed at the end.¡Vamos a practicar!⛔️ Don't peek at the answers below before listening to the episode!😈 Diablo😈 Momia😈 Zombi😈 Vampiro😈 Fantasma