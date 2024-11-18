Expressing Gratitude in Spanish 🦃 (Thanksgiving Special — Replay)
Help us create more great episodes for YOU on Buy Me a Coffee! ☕️ Every contribution helps keep this podcast going strong! 💪🦃 In this replay episode, I'm bringing back a special lesson on expressing gratitude in Spanish.Perfect to share around the table with friends and family for Thanksgiving. Enjoy!📚 Dive deeper into this lesson and master the key phrases on Latin ELE's blog! ⬇️https://latinele.com/how-to-say-thank-you-in-spanish/
7:38
76. Charm of the Countryside 🐓 (Spanish Listening Activity)
📖 Get "La Aventura de Luna", a Spanish beginner ebook, and have fun while improving your Spanish.🏞️ Escape the stress of the city with this episode of Speaking Spanish for Beginners.🌳 Learn essential vocabulary to describe life in the countryside, featuring a chapter from La Aventura de Luna—a book specially crafted for Spanish beginners.🎧 Listening Activity Transcript ⬇️El pueblo donde vive Luna está muy lejos de la ciudad. El campo es un lugar tranquilo y relajado para vivir.Hay cielos despejados sin contaminación. Por eso, en la noche es posible ver las estrellas resplandecientes.Cuando Luna pasea por las praderas, siente la fragancia de las flores que rodean el lugar."Me encanta vivir acá. No imagino otro lugar," piensa Luna.Si escuchas con atención, es posible sentir el sonido de los animales.Hay muchos animales en el campo, como vacas, corderos, perros, búhos, cerdos, gallinas, patos, caballos, burros y conejos.Y claro, otros gatos también.__📚 Not sure where to begin your Spanish adventure? Join our FREE COURSE SPANISH KICKSTART, your first five lessons en español.
7:24
75. ¡Delicioso! 😋 Describing Flavor in Spanish
🌎 Get ready for your next trip en español with our FREE Spanish Adventures Companion.😋 Ready to praise your amigo's culinary skills? In this episode, you'll learn how to describe flavors en español. From 'delicioso' to 'rico' and even 'guácala,' discover useful words to spice up your vocabulary.📚 Summary of the episode on Latin ELE's blog ⬇️https://latinele.com/describing-flavors-in-spanish/
5:44
74. 🧟♂️ Name That Monster! Spooky Spanish Practice
💻 Start speaking Spanish from DAY ONE with Latin ELE Online Lessons🎃 Get into the Halloween spirit by learning the names of five classic monsters in Spanish!In this episode, you'll spell out each spooky creature and guess who it is, with all answers revealed at the end.¡Vamos a practicar!⛔️ Don't peek at the answers below before listening to the episode!😈 Diablo😈 Momia😈 Zombi😈 Vampiro😈 Fantasma 📚 Not sure where to begin your Spanish adventure? Join our FREE COURSE SPANISH KICKSTART, your first five lessons en español.
8:24
La Llorona 😭👻 (Basic Spanish Conversations Podcast)
👿 In this episode of BASIC SPANISH CONVERSATIONS podcast, we explore the tale of the weeping woman, her tragic past, and why her ghostly figure still terrifies people today.Perfect for upper-beginner Spanish learners to practice listening and learn new vocabulary.👻 Study this spooky episode along with the FREE transcript on Latin ELE's blog ⬇️https://latinele.com/la-llorona-spanish-horror-story/Subscribe to BASIC SPANISH CONVERSATIONS on all major listening apps ⬇️Listen on Apple Podcast Listen on SpotifyListen on YouTube Que tengas un día TENEBROSO, Muajajaja 🦹
Learn Latin American Spanish the fun and easy way with Speaking Spanish for Beginners! Hosted by Marco Fierro, Spanish tutor and founder of Latin ELE, our show is the perfect way for language students to get started.We understand that learning a new language can be intimidating, but don't worry - Marco has years of experience teaching Spanish and he'll make sure every lesson is easy to understand and fun! With his guidance, you'll quickly be speaking Spanish with confidence.Join us today and get ready to start speaking Spanish!https://latinele.com/