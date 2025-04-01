Osage Nation Podcast - 𐓂𐒼𐒻𐒼𐒻𐒷 “Talking to One Another”

"Nation with a capital N"

What does it mean to be a sovereign nation in the 21st century? Join Osage Nation Communications Manager Russ Tallchief, Osage Nation Supreme Chief Court Justice Meredith Drent, and Associate Professor Dr. Jean Denison as they explore the governance, history, and culture of the Osage Nation. This inaugural episode, "Nation with a Capital N," delves into the evolution of Osage governance, from historical milestones like the 2006 Constitution to current challenges and the ever-evolving relationship with the federal government. Featuring insights from Osage Nation Principal Chief Geoffrey Standing Bear, we examine the foundations of Osage sovereignty, the importance of self-determination, and the ongoing commitment to preserving Osage heritage, language, and land. Discover what makes the Osage Nation unique as we navigate current events while honoring the past. Tune in to gain a deeper understanding of the issues that shape the Osage Nation and how we are taking ownership of our narrative.