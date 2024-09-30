Can the World Count on the Dollar If It Can’t Count on Smooth Elections?

The world is watching for instability after the US election next week. If there's a repeat of the chaos that followed the 2020 results, it could damage not just American democracy, but something else: the global financial system that America dominates. Today on the show, host Saleha Mohsin is joined by former Senator Pat Toomey to unpack what's at stake for a world that runs on US dollars if a peaceful transfer of power is no longer a given in the world's oldest democracy. Read more: Election-Violence Risk Threatens US Dollar Dominance Further listening: Bloomberg's Trump Interview: Inside His Economic Vision for a Second Term