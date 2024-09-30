Over the last week, President-elect Donald Trump has announced his nominees for the top jobs in his administration. But one key position that hasn’t been filled yet is Treasury secretary, and the person Trump picks will play a crucial role in shaping US economic policy. Senior Washington correspondent and host Saleha Mohsin joins David Gura to tick through the top candidates under consideration and how each might shape the Treasury’s priorities if chosen and confirmed. Read more: Bessent Hails Trump Agenda as Candidates Vie for Treasury Post Become a Bloomberg.com subscriber using our special intro offer at bloomberg.com/podcastoffer. You’ll get episodes of this podcast ad-free and unlock access to deep reporting, data and analysis from reporters around the world.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
--------
18:44
The Federal Reserve Sets Up for Rematch With Trump
Less than two days after Donald Trump won a second term, the Federal Reserve announced a rate cut. But speaking to reporters, Fed’s Powell faced difficult questions about the path forward for interest rates — and for him — under Trump. Bloomberg economic policy editor Kate Davidson joins host Saleha Mohsin to discuss how Powell’s answers today set up for a rematch between him and Trump over the Fed’s mission and independence. Read more: Trump’s Victory Casts a Shadow Over the Federal Reserve Become a Bloomberg.com subscriber using our special intro offer at bloomberg.com/podcastoffer. You’ll get episodes of this podcast ad-free and unlock access to deep reporting, data and analysis from reporters around the world.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
--------
14:05
Snipers and Steel Doors: Inside Efforts to Secure the US Election
As America heads to the polls for Election Day, thousands of poll workers and local officials are taking extreme measures to keep things running smoothly and to convince the public that they can trust the results. On today’s Big Take podcast, we hear from election officials and from Bloomberg national security reporter Chris Strohm on efforts to ensure the safety and integrity of the 2024 US election. Read more: ‘What Worries Me? Everything’: Officials Brace for US Election Day Become a Bloomberg.com subscriber using our special intro offer at bloomberg.com/podcastoffer. You’ll get episodes of this podcast ad-free and unlock access to deep reporting, data and analysis from reporters around the world.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
--------
10:41
Can the World Count on the Dollar If It Can’t Count on Smooth Elections?
The world is watching for instability after the US election next week. If there’s a repeat of the chaos that followed the 2020 results, it could damage not just American democracy, but something else: the global financial system that America dominates. Today on the show, host Saleha Mohsin is joined by former Senator Pat Toomey to unpack what’s at stake for a world that runs on US dollars if a peaceful transfer of power is no longer a given in the world’s oldest democracy. Read more: Election-Violence Risk Threatens US Dollar Dominance Further listening: Bloomberg’s Trump Interview: Inside His Economic Vision for a Second Term Bloomberg wants to hear from you! Help make shows like ours even better by taking the Bloomberg audience survey and have a coffee on Bloomberg for doing so. Become a Bloomberg.com subscriber using our special intro offer at bloomberg.com/podcastoffer. You’ll get episodes of this podcast ad-free and unlock access to deep reporting, data and analysis from reporters around the world.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
--------
13:01
It’s Close. Very Close.
Bloomberg News and Morning Consult have spent the past year polling voters in the seven key swing states that could decide the election: Arizona, Georgia, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, and Wisconsin. The results are in for the last poll before Election Day — and the race between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris could hardly be closer. Senior editor Wendy Benjaminson leads Bloomberg’s polling coverage. She joins Big Take DC host Saleha Mohsin to unpack the state of the race and the economic concerns motivating these voters as November 5 approaches. Read more: Two Weeks Out, Trump and Harris Are Locked in a Dead Heat Bloomberg wants to hear from you! Help make shows like ours even better by taking the Bloomberg audience survey and have a coffee on Bloomberg for doing so. Become a Bloomberg.com subscriber using our special intro offer at bloomberg.com/podcastoffer. You’ll get episodes of this podcast ad-free and unlock access to deep reporting, data and analysis from reporters around the world.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.