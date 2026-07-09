Episode Notes



Moderated by Sam Mintz of Brookline.News and Jessica Smyser of BIG, our guests are three members of the Expenditures and Revenues Study Committee: Sadaf Kazmi, Janet Gelbart and Cliff Brown. They have spent the past year studying the town’s financial situation and preparing a comprehensive report. We hear the report and answer questions submitted ahead of time, as well as questions from those watching the live stream.



This episode was originally a live streamed discussion held on April 15, 2026. To watch the video go to https://youtu.be/4pwt8cXI-jg?si=JB6KCUmy0HlHAwAy