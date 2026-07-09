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Brookline.News Podcast

Brookline Interactive Group
GovernmentNews
Brookline.News Podcast
Latest episode

20 episodes

  • Brookline.News Podcast

    S1E20 - Episode 20

    07/09/2026 | 15 mins.
    Episode Notes

    On this episode of the Brookline.News podcast, Brookline.News Editor Sam Mintz and Brookline Interactive Group Executive Director Jessica Smyser talk about the stories behind the closing of two iconic local businesses, and a new kind of surveillance technology in Brookline.
  • Brookline.News Podcast

    S1E19 - Episode 19

    06/17/2026 | 23 mins.
    Episode Notes

    On this episode of the Brookline.News podcast, Brookline.News Editor Sam Mintz and Brookline Interactive Group Executive Director Jessica Smyser talk Town Meeting, union strife at the Coolidge Corner Theatre, and a good news story about food deliveries gone amok.
  • Brookline.News Podcast

    S1E18 - Episode 18: Election 2026

    05/12/2026 | 16 mins.
    Episode Notes

    On this episode of the Brookline.News podcast, Brookline.News Editor Sam Mintz and Brookline Interactive Group Executive Director Jessica Smyser break down the results of last week's local election, from the override to Town Meeting.
  • Brookline.News Podcast

    S1E17 - Special Episode: The 2026 Brookline Override

    04/24/2026 | 1h 24 mins.
    Episode Notes

    Moderated by Sam Mintz of Brookline.News and Jessica Smyser of BIG, our guests are three members of the Expenditures and Revenues Study Committee: Sadaf Kazmi, Janet Gelbart and Cliff Brown. They have spent the past year studying the town’s financial situation and preparing a comprehensive report. We hear the report and answer questions submitted ahead of time, as well as questions from those watching the live stream.

    This episode was originally a live streamed discussion held on April 15, 2026. To watch the video go to https://youtu.be/4pwt8cXI-jg?si=JB6KCUmy0HlHAwAy
  • Brookline.News Podcast

    S1E16 - Episode 16

    03/31/2026 | 15 mins.
    Episode Notes

    Brookline.News editor Sam Mintz and Brookline Interactive Group executive director Jessica Smyser talk about the latest news in Brookline, including an impending override vote, a change at the Brookline Chamber and a new development project with micro apartments
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About Brookline.News Podcast
Commentary on news and events in Brookline, MA. A collaboration between Brookline.News and Brookline Interactive Group.
Podcast website
GovernmentNewsNews Commentary

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