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They Disagree Better on Immigration Reform: Diego Sanchez & Jim Robb | How Do We Fix It?07/27/2026 | 32 mins.Enjoying the show? Subscribe to hear the rest of How Do We Fix It? episodes!
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About The Democracy Group
Welcome to The Democracy Group - a network of podcasts about democracy, civic engagement, and civil discourse. In this feed you will find a sampling of episodes from our podcasts in the Democracy Group as well recordings from our events. If you enjoy this podcast, please visit democracygroup.org to find all of our podcast shows, events, topic guides, and newsletter.Podcast website
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