Teacher Approved: Elementary Teacher Tips & Strategies

198. Can’t Miss Classic: Reset Your Teacher Brain with These End-Of-Year Prompts

Feeling totally worn out as the school year wraps up? You're not alone, and in this "Can't Miss Classic" episode, we're diving into why this moment of transition is the perfect time for some simple, powerful reflection. We're sharing meaningful questions that'll help you celebrate your wins, learn from your challenges, and give your future teacher self the gift of clarity. No guilt trips here! Just a cozy, encouraging chat to help you process the year and move forward with intention (and maybe a ta-da list or two!).Resources:Freebie: End of Year RoadmapGuided Discovery Back to School Bundle PackFree Guided Discovery of PencilsBack to School Pattern Block Mats for the First Day of SchoolConnect with us on Instagram @2ndstorywindowShop our teacher-approved resourcesJoin our Facebook group, Teacher ApprovedLeave your review on Apple Podcasts!Related Episodes:Episode 128, Back to School Boost: Do These 3 Things Now to Prep for Next School YearEpisode 78, Teacher Approved Tips: The Best First Day Arrival Activity and Pre-Writing AssessmentsEpisode 75, Classroom Procedures and Expectations: How they Differ and How to Teach ThemEpisode 64, Your Summer To-Do List – How Teachers Can Choose the Best Tasks for Big ImpactEpisode 61, 6 Things Teachers Can Do Now for a Better Back-to-SchoolEpisode 10, What You Can Do Now for Next YearEpisode 21, Guided DiscoveryCheck out the original show notes here: https://www.secondstorywindow.net/podcast/end-of-year-teacher-reflection