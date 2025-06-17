Teacher Approved: Elementary Teacher Tips & Strategies

201. 20 Easy Back-To-School Teacher Tasks You Can Totally Do from the Couch
Feeling the pressure to get ahead on your back-to-school teacher prep tasks, but also craving a restful summer? In this episode, we’re sharing 20 simple “TV tasks” you can do from the comfort of your couch to ease into school mode without the stress. From organizing digital files to prepping small gifts and backup schedules, these light-lift tasks help you feel productive without sacrificing your downtime. Prefer to read? Grab the episode transcript and resources in the show notes here: https://www.secondstorywindow.net/podcast/back-to-school-teacher-prep-tasks/Resources:Freebie: End of Year Roadmap Readiness Checklists Wishing Star Printable@Teacherpodcastrecs on InstagramThe Holiday Headstart PodcastSeed ProbioticHero SunscreenJoin the Teacher Approved Club!Connect with us on Instagram @2ndstorywindow.Shop our teacher-approved resources.Join our Facebook group, Teacher ApprovedLeave your review on Apple Podcasts!Related Episodes to Enjoy:Episode 196, The 3 Step Plan to Park Those School Thoughts and Enjoy Your Summer BreakEpisode 197, A Teacher Summer Self Care and Recovery Plan That Doesn’t Feel Like WorkEpisode 199, Time, Tech, & Tasks: The 3 Boundaries That Save Teacher SummersMentioned in this episode:Ready to feel calm, confident, and classroom-ready for fall? Join us for the 2nd annual Teacher Summer Talks—a free audio summit packed with practical tips from 35+ real teachers. Grab your free ticket at https://secondstorywindow.net/summit
--------
22:59
200. 200 Episodes Later: These 5 Teacher Approved Tips Still Win
We can't believe it's the 200th episode of Teacher Approved! We're celebrating this major milestone by revisiting five of our all-time favorite Teacher Approved tips. We combed through every single episode to choose the ones that have made the biggest impact on our own teaching experiences. These are tips we’d rely on from day one if we were back in the classroom tomorrow. They're all practical strategies that simplify classroom management and support teacher well-being. Whether this is your first episode or your 200th, we're so grateful for your support, and of course we’re celebrating with a giveaway! Head to our Instagram @2ndstorywindow to enter (it's SO easy!). And don’t forget to leave a review for the show. It would be the best gift ever!Resources:Join the Teacher Approved Club!Connect with us on Instagram @2ndstorywindow.Shop our teacher-approved resources.Join our Facebook group, Teacher ApprovedLeave your review on Apple Podcasts!Related Episodes to Enjoy:Episode 5, Ditch Your Test Review (Try This Instead!)Episode 26, The Cheapest Classroom Management ToolEpisode 50, 3 Guidelines to Make Classroom Transitions Work Smarter Not HarderEpisode 94, A Great Day Before School Even Starts: Your Perfect Teacher Morning Routine at SchoolEpisode 98, 5 Reasons Your Attention Signal Isn't Working and How to Improve ItMentioned in this episode:Ready to feel calm, confident, and classroom-ready for fall? Join us for the 2nd annual Teacher Summer Talks—a free audio summit packed with practical tips from 35+ real teachers. Grab your free ticket at https://secondstorywindow.net/summit
--------
18:37
199. Time, Tech, & Tasks: The 3 Boundaries That Save Teacher Summers
Feeling torn between resting and being productive over summer break? In this episode, we’re diving into the power of teacher summer boundaries...the key to enjoying your time off without guilt! We explore three essential types of boundaries—time, technology, and task—that help you protect your peace, be intentional with your time, and avoid burnout. Tune in to learn how to reset, recharge, and make this summer one that truly serves you!Prefer to read? Grab the episode transcript and resources in the show notes here: https://www.secondstorywindow.net/podcast/teacher-summer-boundaries/Resources:Freebie: End of Year RoadmapResource: Back to School Pattern Block ActivitiesResource: Back to School Lego Activities Podcast: Happier with Gretchen RubinJoin the Teacher Approved Club!Connect with us on Instagram @2ndstorywindow.Shop our teacher-approved resources.Join our Facebook group, Teacher ApprovedLeave your review on Apple Podcasts!Related Episodes to Enjoy:Episode 131, To-Do List Magic - How to Prioritize Your Teacher Tasks This SummerEpisode 134, The 10 Stages of Teacher Summer BreakEpisode 196, The 3 Step Plan to Park Those School Thoughts and Enjoy Your Summer BreakEpisode 197, A Teacher Summer Self Care and Recovery Plan That Doesn’t Feel Like WorkMentioned in this episode:Ready to feel calm, confident, and classroom-ready for fall? Join us for the 2nd annual Teacher Summer Talks—a free audio summit packed with practical tips from 35+ real teachers. Grab your free ticket at https://secondstorywindow.net/summit
--------
26:15
198. Can’t Miss Classic: Reset Your Teacher Brain with These End-Of-Year Prompts
Feeling totally worn out as the school year wraps up? You're not alone, and in this "Can't Miss Classic" episode, we’re diving into why this moment of transition is the perfect time for some simple, powerful reflection. We're sharing meaningful questions that’ll help you celebrate your wins, learn from your challenges, and give your future teacher self the gift of clarity. No guilt trips here! Just a cozy, encouraging chat to help you process the year and move forward with intention (and maybe a ta-da list or two!).Resources:Freebie: End of Year RoadmapGuided Discovery Back to School Bundle PackFree Guided Discovery of PencilsBack to School Pattern Block Mats for the First Day of SchoolConnect with us on Instagram @2ndstorywindowShop our teacher-approved resourcesJoin our Facebook group, Teacher ApprovedLeave your review on Apple Podcasts!Related Episodes:Episode 128, Back to School Boost: Do These 3 Things Now to Prep for Next School YearEpisode 78, Teacher Approved Tips: The Best First Day Arrival Activity and Pre-Writing AssessmentsEpisode 75, Classroom Procedures and Expectations: How they Differ and How to Teach ThemEpisode 64, Your Summer To-Do List – How Teachers Can Choose the Best Tasks for Big ImpactEpisode 61, 6 Things Teachers Can Do Now for a Better Back-to-SchoolEpisode 10, What You Can Do Now for Next YearEpisode 21, Guided DiscoveryCheck out the original show notes here: https://www.secondstorywindow.net/podcast/end-of-year-teacher-reflectionMentioned in this episode:Ready to feel calm, confident, and classroom-ready for fall? Join us for the 2nd annual Teacher Summer Talks—a free audio summit packed with practical tips from 35+ real teachers. Grab your free ticket at https://secondstorywindow.net/summit
--------
19:53
197. A Teacher Summer Self Care and Recovery Plan That Doesn’t Feel Like Work
We don’t know who needs to hear this, but rest is not a reward you have to earn! In this episode, we’re talking all about teacher recovery in summer, why it’s essential, not indulgent, and how to make it happen in a way that feels good. We introduce the Four Rs of Recovery—Relax, Refresh, Refocus, and Recharge—as a practical framework to help you build a personalized recovery plan. From resetting routines to rediscovering joy outside the classroom, this conversation is your permission slip to take the break you deserve.Prefer to read? Grab the episode transcript and resources in the show notes here: https://www.secondstorywindow.net/podcast/teacher-recovery-in-summer/Resources:Freebie: End of Year RoadmapEverything is Tuberculosis, by John GreenJoin the Teacher Approved Club!Connect with us on Instagram @2ndstorywindow.Shop our teacher-approved resources.Join our Facebook group, Teacher ApprovedLeave your review on Apple Podcasts!Related Episodes to Enjoy:Episode 13, Design Your SummerEpisode 65, Make an Easy Plan for Your Perfect Teacher Summer: Recovery and ReadinessEpisode 130, The 2 Things Teachers Need to Refuel This SummerEpisode 134, The 10 Stages of Teacher Summer BreakEpisode 196, The 3 Step Plan to Park Those School Thoughts and Enjoy Your Summer BreakMentioned in this episode:Ready to feel calm, confident, and classroom-ready for fall? Join us for the 2nd annual Teacher Summer Talks—a free audio summit packed with practical tips from 35+ real teachers. Grab your free ticket at https://secondstorywindow.net/summit
About Teacher Approved: Elementary Teacher Tips & Strategies
Do you ever feel like there’s just not enough time in the day to be the kind of teacher you really want to be? We know that feeling and we’re here to help! Each week on The Teacher Approved podcast, we discuss how to be the teacher you dream of being by elevating what matters and simplifying the rest.
Join co-hosts Emily and Heidi of Second Story Window as they share research-based and teacher-approved strategies you can count on to make your teaching more efficient and effective than ever before.
Topics include classroom management, routines for the elementary school classroom, planning, student-teacher relationships, teacher organization hacks, student engagement, classroom management, and more. Whether you’re a new teacher seeking guidance or a seasoned educator looking for fresh ideas, the Teacher Approved podcast is your guide to fostering a thriving elementary classroom!
For more teacher approved tips and resources, head to www.secondstorywindow.net and follow along on Instagram @2ndstorywindow.