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Real Life Radio with Jack Hibbs
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Real Life Radio with Jack Hibbs

Real Life Ministry
ChristianityEducation
Real Life Radio with Jack Hibbs
Latest episode

365 episodes

  • Real Life Radio with Jack Hibbs

    Christ, The Word Made Flesh - C

    08/07/2026
    Today, Pastor Jack teaches that Jesus took our place in judgment by meeting the demands of Biblical law that we could never meet. Everything Christ said and did, even His death and resurrection had a purpose, and that was to bring salvation to everyone who comes to Him.
  • Real Life Radio with Jack Hibbs

    Christ, The Word Made Flesh - B

    08/06/2026
    Today, Pastor Jack teaches that Jesus is God's example for how we're meant to live. He resisted temptation, trusted the Father, and loved unconditionally, showing us we can do the same by the power of the Holy Spirit.
  • Real Life Radio with Jack Hibbs

    Christ, The Word Made Flesh - A

    08/05/2026
    Today, Pastor Jack teaches that Jesus came to reveal the very nature of God to us. When we look at how Jesus loved, taught, and forgave, we're seeing the Father Himself, stepping into human life in a real and personal way.
  • Real Life Radio with Jack Hibbs

    Christ And His First Coming - B

    08/04/2026
    Today, Pastor Jack teaches that Christ's first coming was real, witnessed by many, and life-changing for all. People saw Him, heard Him, and touched Him, and that one humble arrival changed the entire course of human history.
  • Real Life Radio with Jack Hibbs

    Christ And His First Coming - A

    08/03/2026
    Today, Pastor Jack teaches that Jesus is the only person in all of history who came not only down from Heaven, but it was promised in advance. From Genesis to the prophets, God told us exactly how to recognize His Son when He comes.
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About Real Life Radio with Jack Hibbs
Pastor Jack's desire is to see your relationship with Christ deepen and your effectiveness for His purposes maximized. His bold preaching will encourage and challenge you to walk with Jesus.
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