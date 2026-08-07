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365 episodes
- Today, Pastor Jack teaches that Jesus took our place in judgment by meeting the demands of Biblical law that we could never meet. Everything Christ said and did, even His death and resurrection had a purpose, and that was to bring salvation to everyone who comes to Him.
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About Real Life Radio with Jack Hibbs
Pastor Jack's desire is to see your relationship with Christ deepen and your effectiveness for His purposes maximized. His bold preaching will encourage and challenge you to walk with Jesus.Podcast website
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Real Life Radio with Jack Hibbs
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