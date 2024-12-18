A Better You by Fernanda Ramirez

ULTIMATE GUIDE TO ROMANTICIZING THE CHRISTMAS SEASON | how to get in the festive spirit & activity ideas
THIS EPISODE IS SPONSORED BY FIJI - in this episode we're talking all about getting in the festive spirit and romanticizing the christmas season! with december just beginning this will be your perfect guide to making this the best month yet with activity ideas, solo date ideas, how to bring your environment to life, girls snow trip stories, etc... listen along to for a fun chat!
31:21
HOW TO BUILD A RICH INNER WORLD | cultivating depth, self-connection, and the art of introspection
in this week's episode, we’re diving into the art of introspection and learning all about how to create a rich inner world 💭✨ we’re talking all about cultivating depth, building a meaningful relationship with yourself, and why having a vibrant inner world is the key to radiating love, peace, and great energy 🎀
let’s explore different ways to reflect on your thoughts and emotions, tips on journaling, mindfulness, finding intellectual stimulation, and creating a life full of purpose, creativity, and joy 🌸 plus, hear my personal experiences with introspection and the practices that help me feel most connected to myself 🤍
41:01
YOU ARE NEVER “TOO MUCH”. | influencing the energy of the room, authenticity & vulnerability, + why you don’t need to act “nonchalant”
THIS VIDEO IS SPONSORED BY SKIMS. ahh an episode I loved filming!!! In this weeks episode we are diving deep into authenticity, vulnerability, letting yourself be seen, and most importantly - why you should !! not !! be !! ccting !! nonchelant !! lets talk about embracing our authentic selves *unapologetically, letting our inner child shine, how to create genuine connections, attract the right people into our lives, and most importantly… why you will never be “too much” for the right person.
42:16
WHY YOU NEED TO SOLO TRAVEL | learning to enjoy time alone, how i romanticize new cities & making new friends
in this weeks episode we are talking about why you NEED to solo travel and everything I learned on my 2.5 week solo Europe trip! I went to London, Paris, and a few cities in Portugal by myself last month and I wanted to take this time to talk about my reflections post trip. I got to experience and learn so much that I feel can be valuable to you no matter what you are currently going through. listen along to hear my best tips for staying busy alone, navigating new cities, getting outside of your comfort zone, meeting new people, and romanticizing time alone.
48:26
HOW IM NAVIGATING A BREAK UP... reflections on relationships, turning 23, & new found independance
in this episode you guys are hearing about some topics i've been avoiding.. listen along to hear some major life updates, my thoughts and reflections on relationships, how i'm navigating this new chapter of my life, turning 23, & how i'm planning on exploring my *womanhood* in my 20s ;)
***this episode was a re upload from the video i posted to my main youtube channel Fernanda Ramirez: https://youtu.be/kpKINpo6xJc?si=Ztrd3e74zzveQeL8
Welcome to 𝘈 𝘉𝘦𝘵𝘵𝘦𝘳 𝘠𝘰𝘶 podcast by lifestyle, wellness, & self help youtuber - Fernanda Ramirez. Listen along as she covers all topics on how to become the best version of yourself, learn to romanticize your life, and tap into your confident, independent self in each episode. You can expect to hear personal stories, girl talk advice, her thoughts on navigating her 20's, and tips on becoming 𝘈 𝘉𝘦𝘵𝘵𝘦𝘳 𝘠𝘰𝘶 ♡ new episodes every wednesday's. instagram @abetteryou.byfernanda & @fernandaraamirez