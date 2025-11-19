P.A.S.S. (PREVAIL AGAINST SELF SABOTAGE)

Healing, Gratitude & Growth — A Conversation with The Lady of Light (Colleen Gigante)
In this episode of The PASS Podcast, host Mo Nelson sits down with licensed therapist and healer Colleen “The Lady of Light”, who shares her powerful journey of transforming pain, trauma, and darkness into light, love, and healing. Together, they explore how self-compassion, gratitude, and mindset can turn life’s hardest moments into purpose and peace.
This Is Not a Fire Drill: King Quan on Power, Purpose & Passing the Test of Self-Control
In this high-energy episode of The PASS Podcast, host Mo Nelson sits down with King Quan, the number one rookie dog breeder in the nation. Together, they dive deep into lessons on mindset, purpose, and self-control—living by the motto “Prevail Against Self-Sabotage.” From overcoming stress and staying authentic to turning passion into purpose, this conversation is all about growth, discipline, and walking in your power.
Turning Pain into Purpose: The Ricky Lane Story
In this episode of The P.A.S.S. Podcast (Prevail Against Self-Sabotage), host Mo Nelson sits down with artist and visionary Ricky Lane. Ricky opens up about his journey from prison to purpose — sharing how mastering his reactions, finding gratitude, and overcoming dark moments shaped his mindset and music. This powerful conversation dives into growth, resilience, and staying true to yourself despite your past.
The Power of Resilience: Butter Pecan Rican’s Journey
In this episode of That PASS Podcast, Mo Nelson sits down with Ashley, aka “Butter Pecan Rican” — a single mother of two and corporate boss thriving in a male-dominated industry. She shares how she turns pain into purpose, balances motherhood and career, and stays grounded through faith and self-reflection.
Tha Hood Motiv8tor: Real Talk on Healing, Manhood, and Purpose
In this powerful episode of The P.A.S.S. Podcast, Mo Nelson sits down with Tha Hood Motiv8tor — a former soldier, survivor, and one of America’s top motivational speakers. From growing up in Long Beach and facing gang life, to serving three tours in Iraq and overcoming PTSD, he shares how he turned pain into purpose. A real conversation about healing, emotional intelligence, fatherhood, and redefining strength.
A weekly conversation designed for high achievers who want to break free from the patterns holding them back. Each episode features crucial and vulnerable conversations, sharing practical wisdom and real-life strategies to help you navigate life’s challenges more efficiently. Together, we’ll uncover the tools, mindsets, and habits that empower you to rise above self-sabotage and thrive in every area of your life.