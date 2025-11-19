P.A.S.S. (PREVAIL AGAINST SELF SABOTAGE)

This Is Not a Fire Drill: King Quan on Power, Purpose & Passing the Test of Self-Control

In this high-energy episode of The PASS Podcast, host Mo Nelson sits down with King Quan, the number one rookie dog breeder in the nation. Together, they dive deep into lessons on mindset, purpose, and self-control—living by the motto “Prevail Against Self-Sabotage.” From overcoming stress and staying authentic to turning passion into purpose, this conversation is all about growth, discipline, and walking in your power.