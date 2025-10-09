Practical Tools for Parents Raising Neurodiverse Kids
In this episode, I sit down with Sara Hartley, a healthcare executive, author, and certified neurodiversity and ADHD coach, to uncover how unexpected diagnoses and parenting challenges turned into a powerful 13-book children’s series and practical strategies for families. Sara’s story blends resilience, creativity, and science-backed tools that help kids and parents thrive.Key Takeaways for Parents:✔️ How to spot the early signs of neurodiversity and reframe them as strengths✔️ Simple daily routines to reduce stress and improve focus✔️ The ALIGN Method: a 5-step framework that calms meltdowns in under 60 seconds✔️ Why affirmations are game-changers for kids’ confidence and resilience✔️ How to harness hyperfocus and channel it into healthy productivity✔️ Practical tools for parenting highly gifted or ADHD children✔️ The power of rituals like the Nirvana Letter and symbols of manifestationSara Hartley’s journey shows us that struggle can be the spark for something extraordinary. If you are a parent navigating ADHD, autism, anxiety, or simply the everyday chaos of raising kids, this episode gives you tools that actually work. Listen in, take notes, and most importantly, try one of these strategies with your family today. If it helps, share this episode with a friend or fellow parent who needs it. Together we can build communities where every child feels seen, supported, and strong.Contact Sara: https://www.saralewishartley.comWatch on YouTube: https://youtu.be/hsZRD8kZdoYWatch episodes on YouTube and subscribe to our channel for inspiration on business, leadership, growth, mindset, and tips for living HAPPY, HEALTHY, and WEALTHY! https://www.youtube.com/@letsgowin
Lessons on Performance & Growth with 2x Olympic Gold Medalist
Heather Moyse is a 4x Olympian, 2x Olympic gold medalist in bobsleigh, World Rugby Hall of Famer, Antarctic peak climber, speaker, coach, and author of Redefining Realistic. With a master’s in occupational therapy, she marries elite results with a deep understanding of human potential and mindset.KEY TAKEAWAYS:Own your discomfort. Most “reasons” are dressed-up excuses protecting you from emotional risk. Name the discomfort and choose anyway.Make recovery a system, not a slogan. Rest, cold/heat, mobility, breath, presence. Schedule it like a meeting with your future self.Close the gap from Dream → Plan. Write the first 3 steps and a date. Perfection is procrastination with a halo.Move from Plan → Pursue. Tell one person, set one stake, take one rep today. Momentum creates motivation.Detach outcomes; attach identity. Be the person who shows up, learns fast, and iterates. Results follow.Parent/lead like this: Praise effort, character, and attention. Never make love or respect conditional on wins.Pick one uncomfortable action you’ve been avoiding and do it today. Send the email, book the session, apply for the thing. Then share this episode with one person who needs a nudge out of their comfort zone. If it helped you, drop a 5-star rating and a quick review so more people can win from within.Watch episodes on YouTube and subscribe to our channel for inspiration on business, leadership, growth, mindset, and tips for living HAPPY, HEALTHY, and WEALTHY! https://www.youtube.com/@letsgowin
Sales: From Tactics to Transformation
This episode dives deep with two-time 2CCX award-winning strategist and best-selling author Kayvon Kay. Together, we explore why sales is not just about scripts or closes but about energy, identity, and the way you show up in every area of life.In this episode, you’ll learn:💡 Why “sales is life” and how this perspective shifts everything.💡 The foundation of sustainable success: getting your internal house in order.💡 How intimacy and authentic connection create long-term client trust.💡 The role of energy and identity in transferring conviction that converts.💡 The three levels of consciousness that determine your results.💡 Real-world examples of sales done wrong versus sales done with integrity.💡 Practical steps you can implement immediately to raise your sales game.If you’re tired of manipulative tactics and hungry for a deeper, more human approach to selling, this conversation will give you the blueprint to transform not just your business but your entire life.If this episode resonates, don’t just listen, apply it. Journal your takeaways, share it with your team, and start embodying sales as life today. And if you’re ready to go even further, subscribe to the Let’s Go Win Podcast for more conversations that challenge, inspire, and elevate your game.Watch episodes on YouTube and subscribe to our channel for inspiration on business, leadership, growth, mindset, and tips for living HAPPY, HEALTHY, and WEALTHY! https://www.youtube.com/@letsgowin
Suck Less, Do Better
On this powerful episode of the Let’s Go Win podcast, I sat down with Nate Green, a former cop, bestselling author, serial entrepreneur, and leadership coach who embodies grit, heart, and family-first values. Nate’s story is one of brutal lows and unbelievable comebacks: from being paralyzed in his twenties and told he might only live a decade, to walking again, building and selling multiple companies, and now dedicating his life to helping others rise.Key Takeaways:🔹How perspective shifts turn setbacks into stepping stones🔹The mindset Nate used to go from paralysis to an eight-figure exit🔹Tools to recenter daily and reset fast in high-pressure seasons🔹How to break free from comparison and build your own race🔹Why darkness can become your training ground for empathy and leadership🔹How to silence inner critics and protect your inner world🔹The “Suck Less, Do Better” method to create consistent progress🔹A framework for transforming pain into fuel for future impact🔹Practical steps to design and deploy the next-level version of yourselfThis conversation centers on perspective. Why it matters, how to build it, and how it becomes your secret weapon for navigating adversity and finding purpose. Nate reveals how darkness shaped his drive, how he rebuilt his identity, and how small daily wins compound into a life that matters. Whether you’re chasing your next big goal or just trying to take the next step, this episode will remind you what’s possible.Watch episodes on YouTube and subscribe to our channel for inspiration on business, leadership, growth, mindset, and tips for living HAPPY, HEALTHY, and WEALTHY! https://www.youtube.com/@letsgowin
Victim vs Victor: Choosing to Win Every Day
In this episode of the Let’s Go Win podcast, I sit down with Athena Brownson — a professional freestyle skier turned realtor, developer, and entrepreneur based in Denver. Athena’s journey is one of grit, reinvention, and the relentless decision to be a victor despite the reality of living with a debilitating chronic illness.From launching off 100-foot jumps to battling Lyme disease, Athena shares what it means to confront adversity head-on and reinvent yourself when life changes course. She explains how elite skiing prepared her for entrepreneurship, how a devastating diagnosis reshaped her perspective, and the systems she’s built to keep showing up even on her hardest days.Key takeaways you’ll learn in this episode:How elite sport instills discipline, resilience, and goal-setting frameworks that translate to business.Why identity shifts are critical when moving from one career path to another.The hidden realities of Lyme disease and why early treatment is essential.Practical daily systems for staying productive and present despite chronic illness.Tools for reframing fear into excitement and using visualization to boost confidence.The importance of proximity — surrounding yourself with the right people who lift you up.How to delegate, build a trusted team, and keep moving forward when life throws curveballs.Athena’s story is proof that even in the face of chronic pain, we can choose strength over surrender, action over inaction, and victory over victimhood. Her example is a masterclass in resilience and the power of small daily rituals to create lasting impact.Watch episodes on YouTube and subscribe to our channel for inspiration on business, leadership, growth, mindset, and tips for living HAPPY, HEALTHY, and WEALTHY! https://www.youtube.com/@letsgowin
