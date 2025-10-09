Suck Less, Do Better

On this powerful episode of the Let's Go Win podcast, I sat down with Nate Green, a former cop, bestselling author, serial entrepreneur, and leadership coach who embodies grit, heart, and family-first values. Nate's story is one of brutal lows and unbelievable comebacks: from being paralyzed in his twenties and told he might only live a decade, to walking again, building and selling multiple companies, and now dedicating his life to helping others rise.Key Takeaways:🔹How perspective shifts turn setbacks into stepping stones🔹The mindset Nate used to go from paralysis to an eight-figure exit🔹Tools to recenter daily and reset fast in high-pressure seasons🔹How to break free from comparison and build your own race🔹Why darkness can become your training ground for empathy and leadership🔹How to silence inner critics and protect your inner world🔹The "Suck Less, Do Better" method to create consistent progress🔹A framework for transforming pain into fuel for future impact🔹Practical steps to design and deploy the next-level version of yourselfThis conversation centers on perspective. Why it matters, how to build it, and how it becomes your secret weapon for navigating adversity and finding purpose. Nate reveals how darkness shaped his drive, how he rebuilt his identity, and how small daily wins compound into a life that matters. Whether you're chasing your next big goal or just trying to take the next step, this episode will remind you what's possible.