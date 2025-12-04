The Compassionate Capitalist™ Show with Karen Rands

The Crowdfunding Mistake Founders Keep Making with Joey Hayes

Many founders pour all their energy into running a successful crowdfunding campaign, but once the capital comes in, they make the same costly mistake: they stop engaging the very community they worked so hard to build.In this episode, I sit down with Joey Hayes to unpack what really happens after the raise and why so many entrepreneurs lose momentum once the campaign closes. Joey shares insights from investing in more than 60 crowdfunded startups, breaking down why founders struggle with post-campaign strategy, how to activate their investor community, and the simple habits that make raising the next round dramatically easier.If you have ever launched a crowdfunding campaign or plan to raise capital, this conversation will show you how to turn your crowd into a long-term strategic asset and not just a one-time source of money.TakeawaysPost-campaign strategies are crucial for maintaining momentum.Many founders fail to engage their investor community after a raise.Investors want to help but often don't know how to engage.Asking for help is a skill that can be developed over time.Regular communication with investors can alleviate anxiety and build trust.Founders should thank their investors and keep them informed.Understanding investor dynamics can enhance future fundraising efforts.Crowdfunding can serve as a powerful marketing tool for startups.Building a sustainable investor community requires ongoing effort.Service and communication are key to successful investor relations.Chapters00:00 The Importance of Post-Campaign Strategy02:43 Identifying the Gap in Founder-Investor Engagement05:33 Activating the Investor Community10:50 Overcoming Emotional Barriers to Communication14:14 Best Practices for Post-Raise Engagement17:14 The Value of Crowdfunding in Capital Strategy21:08 The Importance of Marketing in Capital Raising22:24 Engaging Investors: Building Community and Trust24:21 The Post-Raise Gap: Maintaining Investor Relationships27:06 Setting Communication Expectations with Investors29:04 Service and Hospitality: Enhancing Investor Experience31:52 The Power of Consistent Communication34:51 Best Practices for Entrepreneurs in Capital RaisingAbout Jooy HayesJoey Hayes brings over 15 years of global partnership and commercial growth experience, having worked with major brands like IHG, Hyatt, Hilton, and Booking.com. As an investor in more than 60 crowdfunded startups, he has a deep understanding of the crowdfunding ecosystem and what it really takes for founders to raise capital successfully. Through his company, Thru, Joey helps founders unlock the full value of their investor community and build long-term momentum beyond the initial raise.To connect with Joey, email: joey at comethru.coLinkedIn: linkedin.com/in/joeyhayes1About Karen RandsI'm Karen Rands, founder of the Compassionate Capitalist Movement. I help entrepreneurs prepare to raise capital the smart way and guide investors in identifying startup opportunities that build wealth and make a difference. This show is your roadmap to funding success, from pitch deck to public offering.📅 Want expert feedback on your pitch? Book a consult with me: bit.ly/KCHcalendar 🔗 Learn more: karenrands.co 🎧 Catch more episodes: thecompassionatecapitalistshow.com 📘 Free eBook: The 4 Ws of Crowdfund Investing: https://bit.ly/FreeCrowdfundInvestingBook 🎓 Join the Academy: bit.ly/CA-prelaunch