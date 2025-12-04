Open app
The Compassionate Capitalist™ Show with Karen Rands
The Compassionate Capitalist™ Show with Karen Rands
The Compassionate Capitalist™ Show with Karen Rands

Karen Rands
Business, Investing
The Compassionate Capitalist™ Show with Karen Rands
  • The Crowdfunding Mistake Founders Keep Making with Joey Hayes
    Many founders pour all their energy into running a successful crowdfunding campaign, but once the capital comes in, they make the same costly mistake: they stop engaging the very community they worked so hard to build.In this episode, I sit down with Joey Hayes to unpack what really happens after the raise and why so many entrepreneurs lose momentum once the campaign closes. Joey shares insights from investing in more than 60 crowdfunded startups, breaking down why founders struggle with post-campaign strategy, how to activate their investor community, and the simple habits that make raising the next round dramatically easier.If you have ever launched a crowdfunding campaign or plan to raise capital, this conversation will show you how to turn your crowd into a long-term strategic asset and not just a one-time source of money.TakeawaysPost-campaign strategies are crucial for maintaining momentum.Many founders fail to engage their investor community after a raise.Investors want to help but often don't know how to engage.Asking for help is a skill that can be developed over time.Regular communication with investors can alleviate anxiety and build trust.Founders should thank their investors and keep them informed.Understanding investor dynamics can enhance future fundraising efforts.Crowdfunding can serve as a powerful marketing tool for startups.Building a sustainable investor community requires ongoing effort.Service and communication are key to successful investor relations.Chapters00:00 The Importance of Post-Campaign Strategy02:43 Identifying the Gap in Founder-Investor Engagement05:33 Activating the Investor Community10:50 Overcoming Emotional Barriers to Communication14:14 Best Practices for Post-Raise Engagement17:14 The Value of Crowdfunding in Capital Strategy21:08 The Importance of Marketing in Capital Raising22:24 Engaging Investors: Building Community and Trust24:21 The Post-Raise Gap: Maintaining Investor Relationships27:06 Setting Communication Expectations with Investors29:04 Service and Hospitality: Enhancing Investor Experience31:52 The Power of Consistent Communication34:51 Best Practices for Entrepreneurs in Capital RaisingAbout Jooy HayesJoey Hayes brings over 15 years of global partnership and commercial growth experience, having worked with major brands like IHG, Hyatt, Hilton, and Booking.com. As an investor in more than 60 crowdfunded startups, he has a deep understanding of the crowdfunding ecosystem and what it really takes for founders to raise capital successfully. Through his company, Thru, Joey helps founders unlock the full value of their investor community and build long-term momentum beyond the initial raise.To connect with Joey, email: joey at comethru.coLinkedIn: linkedin.com/in/joeyhayes1About Karen RandsI'm Karen Rands, founder of the Compassionate Capitalist Movement. I help entrepreneurs prepare to raise capital the smart way and guide investors in identifying startup opportunities that build wealth and make a difference. This show is your roadmap to funding success, from pitch deck to public offering.📅 Want expert feedback on your pitch? Book a consult with me: bit.ly/KCHcalendar 🔗 Learn more: karenrands.co 🎧 Catch more episodes: thecompassionatecapitalistshow.com 📘 Free eBook: The 4 Ws of Crowdfund Investing: https://bit.ly/FreeCrowdfundInvestingBook 🎓 Join the Academy: bit.ly/CA-prelaunch
    --------  
    40:45
  • Decoding Accredited Investor Rules with Erik Nelson
    Who really gets to invest, and why does it matter?In this episode, Erik Nelson and I unpack the evolving world of accredited investor definitions and investment rules. We explore how SEC regulations, income thresholds, and state policies shape access to private investments, crowdfunding, and capital raising opportunities.Together, we look at the balance between investor protection and financial inclusion, and how some of today’s rules may unintentionally widen the wealth gap. We also share insights on practical investment strategies for building financial independence, especially through angel investing and crowdfund investing.I also reflect on the mission behind my latest book, Inside Secrets to Crowdfund Investing: Follow Jane’s Journey, created to inspire and guide new investors to build wealth with purpose, passion, and confidence.Key Takeaways: The accredited investor rules limit investment opportunities based on income and net worth.There is a push to change these rules to allow more individuals to invest in private companies.Current regulations are inconsistent, allowing gambling yet  restricting investing in entrepreneurs as an asset class. Investing in businesses can yield higher returns than traditional stocks.The SEC aims to balance investor protection with capital accessibility.State regulations can complicate capital raising efforts for businesses.A landmark lawsuit is challenging the SEC's accredited investor rules as unconstitutional.The future may see tests for investor qualifications to assess knowledge rather than wealth.  Karen asserts that creating that type of test will be challenging because there are so many factors that can impact a company's success, and therefore contribute to the risk and decision process of investing in private companies, particularly as startups. Diversifying investments across multiple companies, and as Karen teaches in her book, variations of investment by stage, industry, and structure of offering can improve the overall performance of an angel investor / crowdfund investor portfolio.Investors should only invest in what they understand and no more than they can afford to lose. Chapters00:00 Understanding Accredited Investor Rules10:13 Pros and Cons of Income-Based Investment Guidelines25:13 Historical Context of Accredited Investor Regulations27:57 Understanding Private Funds and Lawsuits30:01 The Role of ICANN and Landmark Lawsuits33:10 Challenging SEC Rules and Wealth Inequality35:56 The Future of Investor Accreditation40:06 Building a Diverse Investment Portfolio44:09 The Math Behind Investment Strategies49:57 Investing Smarter: Beyond Traditional 401(k)s.About Erik NelsonErik Nelson is President of Coral Capital, Mountain Share Transfer, and Sterling Holdings. His teams specialize in helping private and public companies meet their compliance obligations and stay in good standing with regulatory agencies. Erik and I co-host the Capital Conversations podcast, where we unpack the strategies and realities of raising capital, going public, and managing investor relations.🔗 Learn more about Erik: LinkedIn | coralcapital.comAbout Karen RandsKaren Rands, founder of the Compassionate Capitalist™ Movement, empowers everyday people to build wealth by investing in innovative entrepreneurs through angel and crowdfunding opportunities. Author of Inside Secrets to Angel Investing and Inside Secrets to Crowdfund Investing, she also hosts the top-ranked Compassionate Capitalist™ Show. Through The Compassionate Capitalist Academy™, Karen provides tools and education to help investors fund innovation with confidence.🌐 kugarand.com 🎓 Compassionalist.Academy 🔗 All things KarenGet my New Book: https://amzn.to/4gmUFyq
    --------  
    56:58
  • Innovating Capital Access with Alan Kadish
    As I talk with entrepreneurs and investors, I often see how easily people overlook the power of strong investor relationships. It’s not just about getting funding, it’s about building trust that lasts.In this episode, I sit down with Alan Kadish to talk about how founders can build resilience through honest, consistent communication with investors. Alan shares what investors really look for, how transparency earns confidence, and why the best partnerships go beyond money.If you’re raising capital or managing investor expectations, this conversation will help you see how strong relationships can carry your business through tough times.TakeawaysAlan Kadesh has a diverse background in innovation and entrepreneurship.Timing is crucial for entrepreneurial success.InvestorMatch.ai aims to improve the capital raising process.The platform is free for founders, funded by investors.Understanding cap tables is essential for startups.Navigating regulatory challenges in biomed tech requires expertise.ExpertScale.ai allows for the encapsulation of knowledge.Investors are increasingly sophisticated in their decision-making.AI is transforming the way entrepreneurs connect with investors.The importance of due diligence in the investment process.Chapters00:00 Introduction to Alan Kadesh and His Innovations02:34 From Surfboards to Bioparticles: Alan's Journey06:10 The Importance of Timing in Entrepreneurship08:52 Introducing InvestorMatch.ai: A New Era in Capital Raising16:52 Streamlining Connections: The Efficiency of InvestorMatch.ai20:54 Understanding Cap Tables and Financial Forecasting28:38 Navigating Regulatory Challenges in Biomed Tech33:14 ExpertScale.ai: Capturing Knowledge for Future GenerationsAbout Alan KadishDr. Alan Kadish is an innovator, entrepreneur, and active angel investor with decades of experience building and funding breakthrough technologies. He’s the founder of InvestorMatch.ai, which uses AI to connect founders with the right capital partners, and ExpertScale.ai, which creates intelligent digital avatars that mirror your expertise to boost productivity.With a background spanning biomedical research, bioengineering, and venture capital, Alan brings a unique blend of science, strategy, and mentorship to every venture.Learn more at InvestorMatch.ai and ExpertScale.ai.About Karen RandsI'm Karen Rands, founder of the Compassionate Capitalist Movement. I help entrepreneurs prepare to raise capital the smart way and guide investors in identifying startup opportunities that build wealth and make a difference. This show is your roadmap to funding success, from pitch deck to public offering.📅 Want expert feedback on your pitch? Book a consult with me: bit.ly/KCHcalendar 🔗 Learn more: karenrands.co 🎧 Catch more episodes: thecompassionatecapitalistshow.com 📘 Free eBook: The 4 Ws of Crowdfund Investing: https://bit.ly/FreeCrowdfundInvestingBook 🎓 Join the Academy: bit.ly/CA-prelaunch
    --------  
    47:02
  • Building Wealth Through Compassion with Kevin Macho
    What if your investment dollars could both generate steady returns and help solve one of society’s biggest crises?In this episode of The Compassionate Capitalist Show, I sit down with Kevin Macho to explore how addiction recovery and mental health facilities can be transformed into powerful investment opportunities.Kevin shares how NorthStar Recovery Care is pioneering a model that allows everyday investors to earn predictable, real estate-backed returns while expanding access to critical treatment services. This is capitalism with compassion at its core; a pathway to building wealth and changing lives at the same time.Key Takeaways:Compassionate capitalism focuses on investing with purpose and impact.Investors can participate in projects that address community needs.Real estate can provide a stable investment opportunity in recovery services.Investing in addiction recovery facilities can yield both financial returns and social benefits.The importance of financial education in making informed investment decisions.Investing in oneself and delaying gratification can lead to long-term wealth.The role of regulation A funds in democratizing investment opportunities.Creating a supportive ecosystem for addiction recovery is crucial.Investors should consider the risks and benefits of their spending habits.Compassionate capitalism can change lives while generating profits.Chapter Breakdown:00:00 Introduction to Compassionate Capitalism03:44 Kevin Macho's Journey and Background07:52 The Shift to Investing for Passive Income13:47 Understanding Investment Strategies and Risks19:50 Creating Hope through Impactful Investments22:50 Exploring Nature's Beauty24:11 Finding Balance: Work and Life26:04 Investment Opportunities in Addiction Recovery31:51 Building a Comprehensive Care Ecosystem37:58 Compassionate Capitalism: Merging Profit with PurposeAbout Kevin MachoKevin Macho is a textbook compassionate capitalist, a former police chief turned seasoned real estate investor. Today, he serves as Director of Investor Experience at NorthStar Recovery Care, where he helps everyday people generate passive income while making a meaningful difference. NorthStar’s mission is twofold: to provide comprehensive solutions for addiction recovery and mental health treatment, and to create accessible pathways for investors of all walks of life to earn predictable returns.🔗 Learn more at www.northstarrecovery.careAbout Karen RandsI'm Karen Rands, founder of the Compassionate Capitalist Movement. I help entrepreneurs prepare to raise capital the smart way and guide investors in identifying startup opportunities that build wealth and make a difference. This show is your roadmap to funding success, from pitch deck to public offering.My newest book in the Inside Secrets series for investors, “Inside Secrets to Crowdfund Investing: Follow Jane’s Journey: See How a New Generation Builds Wealth with Purpose, Passion and Profit,” is now available. It can be purchased as a Kindle, Paperback, or Hardback edition, with an Audible version coming soon. Find it here: https://amzn.to/4gmUFyq.📅 Want expert feedback on your pitch? Book a consult with me: bit.ly/KCHcalendar 🔗 Learn more: karenrands.co 🎧 Catch more episodes: thecompassionatecapitalistshow.com 📘 Free eBook: The 4 Ws of Crowdfund Investing: https://bit.ly/FreeCrowdfundInvestingBook 🎓 Join the Academy: bit.ly/CA-prelaunch
    --------  
    43:25
  • Crypto, the IRS, and the Hidden Tax Storm Ahead with Janna Scott
    As I talk with entrepreneurs and investors, I’m often struck by how many people underestimate the risks tied to crypto investing, especially when it comes to taxes. Right now, the IRS has slowed down audits, but that doesn’t mean the storm has passed. It’s just gathering strength.Today, I sit down with Janna Scott, founder of DeFi Tax, to pull back the curtain on what’s really happening with crypto tax reporting. Janna shares how she uncovered major flaws in widely-used tax software, why exchange statements can’t be trusted, and how compounded penalties can turn a small mistake into a devastating financial burden.What I love about Janna’s approach is that she not only sounds the alarm, she has built a blockchain-first solution that ensures accuracy, audit-readiness, and peace of mind.Whether you’ve dabbled in crypto, trade regularly, or run a business that accepts crypto payments, this conversation is your wake-up call to get prepared before the IRS comes knocking.TakeawaysPopular crypto tax tools often produce wildly different results (35–120% variance).Exchanges disclaim responsibility for tax reporting errors, leaving investors liable.The IRS already has access to transaction data through John Doe summons.Penalties and compounding interest can double or triple liabilities over time.State tax authorities are often more aggressive than the IRS.Middle-class investors are the most vulnerable when audits restart.DeFi Tax uses blockchain data directly, providing audit-ready transparency.Having expert representation can mean the difference between resolution and ruin.Chapters00:00 Introduction: Why crypto investors face unseen risks04:12 How Janna discovered errors in crypto tax software08:45 Why blockchain is the only reliable source of truth15:30 The IRS admits flawed audits; but investors still pay27:00 Compounding penalties and the impact on middle-class investors38:50 State-level tax risks and aggressive enforcement46:10 How DeFi Tax partners with CPAs and defends audits53:39 Why crypto taxes (and the IRS) are here to stay56:08 Final advice: don’t wait for the IRS storm to arriveAbout Janna ScottJanna Scott is a powerhouse in the world of crypto tax compliance and the founder of DeFi Tax. She has worked directly with the IRS and SEC, building DeFi Tax to bring clarity, automation, and audit-readiness to the chaos of crypto profit/loss reporting for tax purposes. Through her tax accounting services and her innovative AI/Blockchain application platform, Janna helps users stay ahead of shifting regulations and out of trouble with the IRS.🔗 Learn more at defitax.usAbout Karen RandsI'm Karen Rands, founder of the Compassionate Capitalist Movement. I help entrepreneurs prepare to raise capital the smart way and guide investors in identifying startup opportunities that build wealth and make a difference. This show is your roadmap to funding success, from pitch deck to public offering.📅 Want expert feedback on your pitch? Book a consult with me: bit.ly/KCHcalendar 🔗 Learn more: karenrands.co 🎧 Catch more episodes: thecompassionatecapitalistshow.com 📘 Free eBook: The 4 Ws of Crowdfund Investing: https://bit.ly/FreeCrowdfundInvestingBook 🎓 Join the Academy: bit.ly/CA-prelaunch
    --------  
    58:45

About The Compassionate Capitalist™ Show with Karen Rands

The Compassionate Capitalist™ Show is where visionary founders and smart investors learn how to build wealth with purpose. Hosted by Karen Rands; trusted advisor, finance consultant, author, investor, and digital educator. Episodes features guests: angel investors, VCs, crowdfund and industry pros; with expert insights to share. For nearly a decade, Karen has been providing rich content to her listeners to inspire them to create generation wealth by either being the founder that exits rich, or the investor that provides the capital, rocket fuel to that startup or growth stage business.
Business, Investing

