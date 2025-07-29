Meet Dr. Sarah Reardon, aka The Vagina Whisperer, pelvic floor physical therapist and founder of The V-Hive. Sarah shares how she went from answering pelvic health questions in her group chat to building a trusted brand with nearly 700K followers, a bestselling online platform, and now a book, Floored: A Woman’s Guide to Pelvic Floor Health at Every Age and Stage. We talk pelvic health, building trust online, and what it really means to show up with purpose!Follow us on Instagram: @medcreator101Subscribe to our YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@MedCreator101Dr. Portela: Instagram: @drdustinportela | TikTok: @drdustinportelaMimi Banks: @mimibanks | @mbsocial.agency Follow the Vagina Whisperer: Instagram: @the.vagina.whisperer | TikTok: @thevagwhispererOrder Dr. Reardon's Book Today: "FLOORED: A Woman's Guide To Pelvic Floor Health At Every Age And Stage": https://thevagwhisperer.com/floored/Online Workouts for your pelvic floor: 30 days of free workouts with preorderThe V-HiveGimbal: https://amzn.to/3QEu6ZOAnker External battery charger: https://amzn.to/3DdtBTiCar mount: https://amzn.to/4bkEu2kCar mount (portable): https://amzn.to/3EVgNl8DJI Osmo Camera: https://amzn.to/43eptwPDJI Osmo Mic: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0DDL8WGH5?%2F=undefined&th=1Ring light (portable): https://amzn.to/43joyvmRing light: https://amzn.to/4ikDBcdNikon DLSR Camera: https://amzn.to/3FbK0rR
38:34
38:34
Advocacy: When To Use Your Platform
Advocacy on social media is not always straightforward. In this episode, Dr. Portela and Mimi explain what advocacy means as a health care professional—when to speak up, when to stay silent, and how to lead with purpose in a way that aligns with your values and your audience.
12:25
12:25
Educate, Don’t Imitate: Dr. Doris Day’s Creator Mindset
Meet Dr. Doris Day: Board-certified dermatologist, former journalist, and social media educator. In this episode, Dr. Doris Day shares her approach to making aging education both science-backed and relatable, her favorite content hacks, and why repetition keeps your content top of mind.
37:53
37:53
Inside RoC Skincare’s HCP Playbook
Hillary Hutcheson, RoC Skincare's Chief Marketing Officer gives the inside scoop on RoC's approach to creator partnerships, content that works, and why being real matters. If you're a med creator looking to work with brands, this episode is for you!
30:41
30:41
Getting Started On YouTube
Discover what it takes to build a presence on YouTube. From long-form content to thumbnails, titles, and monetization—if you're serious about growing on YouTube, this episode is for you!
Med Creator 101 is a weekly podcast hosted by board certified dermatologist, ‘dermfluencer’ Dr. Dustin Portela and beauty veteran, social media agency owner, Mimi Banks, featuring your favorite brands and medfluencers. Each episode is filled with helpful tips and tools to get started on social, build your platform, create content, grow a community, and attract brands.