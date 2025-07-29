Meet the Vagina Whisperer

Meet Dr. Sarah Reardon, aka The Vagina Whisperer, pelvic floor physical therapist and founder of The V-Hive. Sarah shares how she went from answering pelvic health questions in her group chat to building a trusted brand with nearly 700K followers, a bestselling online platform, and now a book, Floored: A Woman’s Guide to Pelvic Floor Health at Every Age and Stage. We talk pelvic health, building trust online, and what it really means to show up with purpose!Follow us on Instagram: @medcreator101Subscribe to our YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@MedCreator101Dr. Portela: Instagram: @drdustinportela | TikTok: @drdustinportelaMimi Banks: @mimibanks | @mbsocial.agency Follow the Vagina Whisperer: Instagram: @the.vagina.whisperer | TikTok: @thevagwhispererOrder Dr. Reardon's Book Today: "FLOORED: A Woman's Guide To Pelvic Floor Health At Every Age And Stage": https://thevagwhisperer.com/floored/Online Workouts for your pelvic floor: 30 days of free workouts with preorderThe V-HiveGimbal: https://amzn.to/3QEu6ZOAnker External battery charger: https://amzn.to/3DdtBTiCar mount: https://amzn.to/4bkEu2kCar mount (portable): https://amzn.to/3EVgNl8DJI Osmo Camera: https://amzn.to/43eptwPDJI Osmo Mic: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0DDL8WGH5?%2F=undefined&th=1Ring light (portable): https://amzn.to/43joyvmRing light: https://amzn.to/4ikDBcdNikon DLSR Camera: https://amzn.to/3FbK0rR