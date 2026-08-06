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Macro Voices

Hedge Fund Manager Erik Townsend
BusinessInvesting
Macro Voices
Latest episode

363 episodes

  • Macro Voices

    MacroVoices #544 Viktor Shvets: How Markets Survive Disruption

    08/06/2026 | 1h 2 mins.
    MacroVoices Erik Townsend & Patrick Ceresna welcome, Viktor Shvets. They discuss everything from Hormuz to Inflation signals to precious metals to the k-shaped economy. https://bit.ly/4wHXdyt

     

    ✅Sign up for a FREE 14-day trial at Big Picture Trading: https://secure.bigpicturetrading.com/membership/signup/fOY4YJYX

     

    🔴 Subscribe to Patrick’s Youtube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@Patrick_Ceresna

     

    🔴 Subscribe to Erik's Substack: https://eriktownsend.substack.com/
  • Macro Voices

    MacroVoices #543 Jim Bianco: Who Solves Inflation The FED or The Market?

    07/30/2026 | 1h 7 mins.
    MacroVoices Erik Townsend & Patrick Ceresna welcome, Jim Bianco. They will discuss this weeks FOMC meeting. https://bit.ly/4wz7e16

     

    ✅Sign up for a FREE 14-day trial at Big Picture Trading: https://secure.bigpicturetrading.com/membership/signup/fOY4YJYX

     

    🔴 Subscribe to Patrick’s Youtube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@Patrick_Ceresna

     

    🔴 Subscribe to Erik's Substack: https://eriktownsend.substack.com/
  • Macro Voices

    MacroVoices #542 Luke Gromen: As The Conflict Turns

    07/23/2026 | 1h 4 mins.
    MacroVoices Erik Townsend & Patrick Ceresna welcome, Luke Gromen. They discuss how the Strait of Hormuz remained closed for months, why crude oil prices did not respond as expected, and what may happen as the conflict re-escalates. They also cover precious metals, inflation, monetary policy, and other major macroeconomic developments. https://bit.ly/45gBPnZ

     

     🔻Download Big Picture Trading Chartbook 📈📉: https://bit.ly/4wSy4AT

     

    ✅Sign up for a FREE 14-day trial at Big Picture Trading: https://secure.bigpicturetrading.com/membership/signup/fOY4YJYX

     

    🔴 Subscribe to Patrick’s Youtube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@Patrick_Ceresna

     

    🔴 Subscribe to Erik's Substack: https://eriktownsend.substack.com/
  • Macro Voices

    MacroVoices #541 Dr. Anas Alhajji: Bab el-Mandeb: The Next Oil Chokepoint Nobody's Watching

    07/16/2026 | 1h 56 mins.
    MacroVoices Erik Townsend & Patrick Ceresna welcome, Dr. Anas Alhajji. They’ll discuss Anas’s review on how we got into this conflict and why he still believes that it was the goal of the United States to close Hormuz. https://bit.ly/4wKIgvh

     

     🔻Download Big Picture Trading Chartbook 📈📉: https://bit.ly/4aRvmTW

     

    ✅Sign up for a FREE 14-day trial at Big Picture Trading: https://secure.bigpicturetrading.com/membership/signup/fOY4YJYX

     

    🔴 Subscribe to Patrick’s Youtube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@Patrick_Ceresna

     

    🔴 Subscribe to Erik's Substack: https://eriktownsend.substack.com/
  • Macro Voices

    MacroVoices #540 Adam Parker: Beyond the AI Bubble: Diversifying Portfolios in an Earnings-Driven Market

    07/09/2026 | 41 mins.
    MacroVoices Erik Townsend & Patrick Ceresna welcome, Adam Parker. They discuss the U.S equity market. https://bit.ly/4aK7d1u

     

     

     

     🔻Download Big Picture Trading Chartbook 📈📉: https://bit.ly/4btGdn1

     

    ✅Sign up for a FREE 14-day trial at Big Picture Trading: https://secure.bigpicturetrading.com/membership/signup/fOY4YJYX

     

    🔴 Subscribe to Patrick’s Youtube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@Patrick_Ceresna

     

    🔴 Subscribe to Erik's Substack: https://eriktownsend.substack.com/
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About Macro Voices
Weekly market commentary by Hedge Fund Manager Erik Townsend and interviews with the brightest minds in the world of finance and macroeconomics. Made possible by funding from Fourth Turning Capital Management, LLC
Podcast website
BusinessInvesting

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