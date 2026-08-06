MacroVoices Erik Townsend & Patrick Ceresna welcome, Luke Gromen. They discuss how the Strait of Hormuz remained closed for months, why crude oil prices did not respond as expected, and what may happen as the conflict re-escalates. They also cover precious metals, inflation, monetary policy, and other major macroeconomic developments. https://bit.ly/45gBPnZ







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