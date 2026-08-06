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363 episodes
- MacroVoices Erik Townsend & Patrick Ceresna welcome, Viktor Shvets. They discuss everything from Hormuz to Inflation signals to precious metals to the k-shaped economy. https://bit.ly/4wHXdyt
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- MacroVoices Erik Townsend & Patrick Ceresna welcome, Jim Bianco. They will discuss this weeks FOMC meeting. https://bit.ly/4wz7e16
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- MacroVoices Erik Townsend & Patrick Ceresna welcome, Luke Gromen. They discuss how the Strait of Hormuz remained closed for months, why crude oil prices did not respond as expected, and what may happen as the conflict re-escalates. They also cover precious metals, inflation, monetary policy, and other major macroeconomic developments. https://bit.ly/45gBPnZ
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MacroVoices #541 Dr. Anas Alhajji: Bab el-Mandeb: The Next Oil Chokepoint Nobody's Watching07/16/2026 | 1h 56 mins.MacroVoices Erik Townsend & Patrick Ceresna welcome, Dr. Anas Alhajji. They’ll discuss Anas’s review on how we got into this conflict and why he still believes that it was the goal of the United States to close Hormuz. https://bit.ly/4wKIgvh
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🔴 Subscribe to Patrick’s Youtube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@Patrick_Ceresna
🔴 Subscribe to Erik's Substack: https://eriktownsend.substack.com/
MacroVoices #540 Adam Parker: Beyond the AI Bubble: Diversifying Portfolios in an Earnings-Driven Market07/09/2026 | 41 mins.MacroVoices Erik Townsend & Patrick Ceresna welcome, Adam Parker. They discuss the U.S equity market. https://bit.ly/4aK7d1u
🔻Download Big Picture Trading Chartbook 📈📉: https://bit.ly/4btGdn1
✅Sign up for a FREE 14-day trial at Big Picture Trading: https://secure.bigpicturetrading.com/membership/signup/fOY4YJYX
🔴 Subscribe to Patrick’s Youtube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@Patrick_Ceresna
🔴 Subscribe to Erik's Substack: https://eriktownsend.substack.com/
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About Macro Voices
Weekly market commentary by Hedge Fund Manager Erik Townsend and interviews with the brightest minds in the world of finance and macroeconomics. Made possible by funding from Fourth Turning Capital Management, LLCPodcast website
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