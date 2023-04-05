Weekly market commentary by Hedge Fund Manager Erik Townsend and interviews with the brightest minds in the world of finance and macroeconomics. Made possible b... More
Available Episodes
5 of 300
MacroVoices #374 Chris Whalen: Are More Banks Going To Fail?
MacroVoices Erik Townsend and Patrick Ceresna welcome Whalen Global Advisors founder Chris Whalen to the show to discuss the formative banking crisis, what’s driving it, and what comes next. They also touch on the outlooks for stocks and precious metals. https://bit.ly/414Qj5S
The Institutional Risk Analyst: https://www.theinstitutionalriskanalyst.com/
Download Big Picture Trading chartbook 📈📉 https://bit.ly/4170abB
✅Sign up for a FREE 14-day trial at Big Picture Trading: https://bit.ly/2JjZR7J
Check out Nick's YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/Optionfinity
Join OptionFinity discord: https://discord.gg/Rvnsv6Y
Please visit our website https://www.macrovoices.com to register your free account to gain access to supporting materials
5/4/2023
58:38
MacroVoices #373 Ole Hansen: Commodities Update
MacroVoices Erik Townsend welcomes Saxo Bank Chief Commodities strategist Ole Hansen to the show to discuss the broader commodities bull market and the role interest rates play in contango and backwardation. Then they drill down on specific commodities including crude oil, gold, copper, grains and more. https://bit.ly/3LADP1y
Download Ole's charts: https://bit.ly/3VjCPC3
Download Big Picture Trading chartbook 📈📉 https://bit.ly/44c0k4e
✅Sign up for a FREE 14-day trial at Big Picture Trading: https://bit.ly/2JjZR7J
Check out Nick's YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/Optionfinity
Join OptionFinity discord: https://discord.gg/Rvnsv6Y
Please visit our website https://www.macrovoices.com to register your free account to gain access to supporting materials
4/27/2023
1:14:07
MacroVoices #372 David Rosenberg: The Bear Market Bottom Is Not In
MacroVoices Erik Townsend and Patrick Ceresna welcome Rosenberg Research founder David Rosenberg to the show. Rosie says the bottom isn’t in yet for the stock market, and the long-awaited recession has finally begun now. They also discuss precious metals, bond yields and FOMC policy. https://bit.ly/43MiHMK
Rosenberg Research Free Trial: https://bit.ly/3L3yWKM
Download Big Picture Trading chartbook 📈📉 https://bit.ly/3NhUlF1
✅Sign up for a FREE 14-day trial at Big Picture Trading: https://bit.ly/2JjZR7J
Check out Nick's YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/Optionfinity
Join OptionFinity discord: https://discord.gg/Rvnsv6Y
Please visit our website https://www.macrovoices.com to register your free account to gain access to supporting materials
4/20/2023
56:04
MacroVoices #371 Larry McDonald: Fed Will Be Forced To Cut By The End Of The Year
MacroVoices Erik Townsend and Patrick Ceresna welcome best selling author and The Bear Traps Report editor Larry Mcdonald to the show to discuss the upcoming debt ceiling debate and how it will play into Federal Reserve policy, as well as the outlook for energy markets and energy stocks. https://bit.ly/41ijPWA
Get access to The Bear Traps Report: https://bit.ly/3zVsGlb
Download Big Picture Trading chartbook 📈📉 https://bit.ly/3mtikG9
✅Sign up for a FREE 14-day trial at Big Picture Trading: https://bit.ly/2JjZR7J
Check out Nick's YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/Optionfinity
Join OptionFinity discord: https://discord.gg/Rvnsv6Y
Please visit our website https://www.macrovoices.com to register your free account to gain access to supporting materials
4/13/2023
1:02:45
MacroVoices #370 Adam Rozencwajg: Energy, Gold, Copper & Uranium
MacroVoices Erik Townsend and Patrick Ceresna welcome Goehring & Rozencwajg co-founder Adam Rozencwajg to the show to discuss energy, gold, copper and much more. https://bit.ly/3ZO72Kf
Download Big Picture Trading chartbook 📈📉 https://bit.ly/3KiW7CA
✅Sign up for a FREE 14-day trial at Big Picture Trading: https://bit.ly/2JjZR7J
Check out Nick's YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/Optionfinity
Join OptionFinity discord: https://discord.gg/Rvnsv6Y
Please visit our website https://www.macrovoices.com to register your free account to gain access to supporting materials
Weekly market commentary by Hedge Fund Manager Erik Townsend and interviews with the brightest minds in the world of finance and macroeconomics. Made possible by funding from Fourth Turning Capital Management, LLC