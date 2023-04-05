Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to Macro Voices in the App
Listen to Macro Voices in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsBusiness
Macro Voices

Macro Voices

Podcast Macro Voices
Podcast Macro Voices

Macro Voices

Hedge Fund Manager Erik Townsend
add
Weekly market commentary by Hedge Fund Manager Erik Townsend and interviews with the brightest minds in the world of finance and macroeconomics. Made possible b... More
BusinessInvestingNews
Weekly market commentary by Hedge Fund Manager Erik Townsend and interviews with the brightest minds in the world of finance and macroeconomics. Made possible b... More

Available Episodes

5 of 300
  • MacroVoices #374 Chris Whalen: Are More Banks Going To Fail?
    MacroVoices Erik Townsend and Patrick Ceresna welcome Whalen Global Advisors founder Chris Whalen to the show to discuss the formative banking crisis, what’s driving it, and what comes next. They also touch on the outlooks for stocks and precious metals. https://bit.ly/414Qj5S The Institutional Risk Analyst: https://www.theinstitutionalriskanalyst.com/ Download Big Picture Trading chartbook 📈📉 https://bit.ly/4170abB ✅Sign up for a FREE 14-day trial at Big Picture Trading: https://bit.ly/2JjZR7J   Check out Nick's YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/Optionfinity Join OptionFinity discord: https://discord.gg/Rvnsv6Y   Please visit our website https://www.macrovoices.com to register your free account to gain access to supporting materials  
    5/4/2023
    58:38
  • MacroVoices #373 Ole Hansen: Commodities Update
    MacroVoices Erik Townsend welcomes Saxo Bank Chief Commodities strategist Ole Hansen to the show to discuss the broader commodities bull market and the role interest rates play in contango and backwardation. Then they drill down on specific commodities including crude oil, gold, copper, grains and more. https://bit.ly/3LADP1y Download Ole's charts: https://bit.ly/3VjCPC3 Download Big Picture Trading chartbook 📈📉 https://bit.ly/44c0k4e ✅Sign up for a FREE 14-day trial at Big Picture Trading: https://bit.ly/2JjZR7J Check out Nick's YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/Optionfinity Join OptionFinity discord: https://discord.gg/Rvnsv6Y Please visit our website https://www.macrovoices.com to register your free account to gain access to supporting materials
    4/27/2023
    1:14:07
  • MacroVoices #372 David Rosenberg: The Bear Market Bottom Is Not In
    MacroVoices Erik Townsend and Patrick Ceresna welcome Rosenberg Research founder David Rosenberg to the show. Rosie says the bottom isn’t in yet for the stock market, and the long-awaited recession has finally begun now. They also discuss precious metals, bond yields and FOMC policy. https://bit.ly/43MiHMK   Rosenberg Research Free Trial: https://bit.ly/3L3yWKM   Download Big Picture Trading chartbook 📈📉 https://bit.ly/3NhUlF1 ✅Sign up for a FREE 14-day trial at Big Picture Trading: https://bit.ly/2JjZR7J Check out Nick's YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/Optionfinity Join OptionFinity discord: https://discord.gg/Rvnsv6Y Please visit our website https://www.macrovoices.com to register your free account to gain access to supporting materials  
    4/20/2023
    56:04
  • MacroVoices #371 Larry McDonald: Fed Will Be Forced To Cut By The End Of The Year
    MacroVoices Erik Townsend and Patrick Ceresna welcome best selling author and The Bear Traps Report editor Larry Mcdonald to the show to discuss the upcoming debt ceiling debate and how it will play into Federal Reserve policy, as well as the outlook for energy markets and energy stocks. https://bit.ly/41ijPWA Get access to The Bear Traps Report: https://bit.ly/3zVsGlb Download Big Picture Trading chartbook 📈📉 https://bit.ly/3mtikG9 ✅Sign up for a FREE 14-day trial at Big Picture Trading: https://bit.ly/2JjZR7J   Check out Nick's YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/Optionfinity Join OptionFinity discord: https://discord.gg/Rvnsv6Y   Please visit our website https://www.macrovoices.com to register your free account to gain access to supporting materials
    4/13/2023
    1:02:45
  • MacroVoices #370 Adam Rozencwajg: Energy, Gold, Copper & Uranium
    MacroVoices Erik Townsend and Patrick Ceresna welcome Goehring & Rozencwajg co-founder Adam Rozencwajg to the show to discuss energy, gold, copper and much more. https://bit.ly/3ZO72Kf   Download Big Picture Trading chartbook 📈📉 https://bit.ly/3KiW7CA ✅Sign up for a FREE 14-day trial at Big Picture Trading: https://bit.ly/2JjZR7J   Check out Nick's YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/Optionfinity Join OptionFinity discord: https://discord.gg/Rvnsv6Y   Please visit our website https://www.macrovoices.com to register your free account to gain access to supporting materials
    4/6/2023
    1:03:03

More Business podcasts

About Macro Voices

Weekly market commentary by Hedge Fund Manager Erik Townsend and interviews with the brightest minds in the world of finance and macroeconomics. Made possible by funding from Fourth Turning Capital Management, LLC
Podcast website

Listen to Macro Voices, My Amazon Guy and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Macro Voices

Macro Voices

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

Macro Voices: Podcasts in Family